De 11 bästa AI-transkriptionsverktygen att prova 2025

Transcribing long audio and video recordings takes a lot of effort. The pause-type-rewind cycle can be time-consuming. The same goes for taking notes in a meeting, webinar, interview, or lecture. You end up struggling to keep up with the speaker and missing crucial details.

Thankfully, the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence (AI) has led to transcription tools that handle note-taking in only a few minutes—freeing you up to focus on more important tasks. ⏳

But here’s the thing: There are many AI transcription tools to choose from, each with unique features and accuracy levels. Navigating through this vast sea of options can be overwhelming.

We’re here to help. We’ve curated a list of the top 11 AI transcription tools that cater to various use cases, so you’ll find the perfect match for your specific needs.

⏰ 60-Second Summary To help you find the best AI transcription tool for your use case, we’ve curated a list of the top 11 options: ClickUp – Best For Meeting Transcriptions & Task Automation

Trint – Best For Journalists & Media Teams

TranscribeMe – Best For Hybrid AI & Human Transcriptions

Otter. ai – Best For Live Meeting Transcriptions

Temi – Best For Quick & Affordable Transcriptions

Sonix – Best For Multilingual Transcriptions

Transkriptor – Best For Businesses & Global Teams

Fireflies. ai – Best For Sales & Marketing Teams

Verbit – Best For Legal & Educational Transcriptions

Scribie – Best For High-Accuracy Human-Edited Transcriptions

Nova A. I. – Best For Video Subtitling & Content Creators

What Is AI Transcription & How Does It Work?

AI transcription is the process of using AI technology to convert audio and video content into text. Unlike manual transcription, where a person listens and types out what they hear, AI transcription tools do this automatically without human interference. ?

These tools use natural language processing, machine learning algorithms, and vast databases of linguistic data to recognize and transcribe speech.

Here’s a simple breakdown of how they work:

Audio input: You upload your audio or video file to the transcription tool

Processing: The AI tool analyzes the file and converts it into words

Text output: You get a text version (or transcript) of your uploaded content, ready for review, editing, and sharing

What to look for in an AI transcription tool

The “best” AI transcription tool isn’t the same for everyone. You have to consider your specific needs when making a choice. Here are some important features to look for as you narrow down your search:

Accuracy: The tool should transcribe your preferred languages, accents, and unique terminology. Check the product description and reviews to ensure you find the right tool

Customization: If you’re in a specialized field, check if the tool allows you to add custom vocabularies

Languages: Make sure the tool supports all your required languages, especially if you’re working with multiple languages

Get Started with ClickUp Brain Render near-perfect interpretations of your content in over 10 languages using the Translate action in ClickUp AI

Editing and collaboration: The tool should allow for real-time edits with your team to correct errors and annotate the transcript

Integrations : Check if the tool integrates with your favorite business software like storage, video conferencing, and CRM solutions

File compatibility: The tool should accept your audio/video file types and export them to your desired formats

Whether you’re a researcher, educator, journalist, podcaster, or content creator, our list of tools has something for you. We’ve weighed each tool’s pros and cons, analyzed user reviews, and even tested their features to give you a comprehensive guide.

So if you’re ready to turn those lengthy recordings into flawless transcripts and save time, listen up!

1. ClickUp

Try AI Notetaker! ClickUp AI Notetaker

ClickUp AI Notetaker

ClickUp AI Note Taker automatically transcribes meetings, generating clear summaries and actionable tasks from your discussions. This allows you to focus on the conversation rather than worrying about taking notes or missing important points.

You can easily integrate these transcriptions into your ongoing projects within ClickUp, ensuring that meeting notes directly translate into tasks that are tracked, organized, and acted upon—no manual effort required.

ClickUp AI Note Taker automatically transcribes meetings, generating clear summaries and actionable tasks from your discussions. This allows you to focus on the conversation rather than worrying about taking notes or missing important points.

You can easily integrate these transcriptions into your ongoing projects within ClickUp, ensuring that meeting notes directly translate into tasks that are tracked, organized, and acted upon—no manual effort required.

ClickUp best features:

Transcribes meetings and discussions into text in real-time

Summarizes key points and identifies action items

Translate written content into 10+ languages including English, French, Spanish, Arabic, and Chinese

Transforms meeting notes into tasks that can be tracked with ClickUp’s powerful project management features

Integrates seamlessly with over 100 business apps like Slack, HubSpot, and Zapier

Supports translation in 10+ languages, ideal for global teams

Automates task assignments, deadlines, and priorities with ClickUp Automations

Access 1,000+ free templates like the Audio Transcription Scope of Work Template to manage transcription projects and business processes

ClickUp limitations:

Can slow down with large projects

Takes time for new users to grasp its extensive features

ClickUp pricing:

ClickUp ratings and reviews:

G2: 4. 7/5 (8,500+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (3,700+ reviews)

2. Trint

via Trint

Trint, founded by Emmy Award-winning reporter Jeff Kofman, uses AI technology to transcribe video and audio recordings. The transcription software is tailored to journalists, researchers, and content creators, and is trusted by brands like BBC, Financial Times, and The Washington Post.

Upload your audio or video files to Trint’s platform, and it’ll generate written transcripts in any of its 50+ supported languages. You can also transcribe live broadcasts in real-time. ?

Enhance transcription accuracy by adding unique terms to the custom dictionary and correcting errors with the online editor.

Trint best features

Invite team members with different access levels (view, comment, and edit) for collaboration

Collaborate in the editor using highlights, markers, tags, and comments

Compile sections from multiple transcripts to create stories

Export your Trint files to 10+ formats, including DOCX, SRT, EDL, and VTT

Trint limitations

Slow to load pages especially when working with large files

Struggles to consistently differentiate speakers

Trint pricing

Start: $60/user (7 files per month)

Advanced: $75/user (Unlimited files)

Enterprise: Contact for pricing

Trint ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (64 reviews)

Capterra: 3. 9/5 (17 reviews)

3. TranscribeMe

via TranscribeMe

TranscribeMe combines AI technology with human expertise for high-quality transcription outputs.

Here’s how it works: Speech recognition software creates a draft transcript from your audio file, and then a human transcription expert reviews and edits it for accuracy and alignment with your style guide. You get notified by email when the final AI transcription audio file is ready. ?

Aside from being able to transcribe audio, TranscribeMe also offers translation services, as well as custom data set creation and data annotation for AI model training.

TranscribeMe best features

Process video and audio files in 15+ formats including MP3, MP4, WAV, and AIFF

Translate audio, video, and text files into 15+ languages

Upload files via the web or via your Android and iOS devices

Access 2 million+ expert transcriptionists for accurate transcripts, even with varying accents and usage of technical terms

TranscribeMe limitations

Takes up to five days to get approved human transcription back

Extra cost for adding speaker IDs and timestamps to transcripts

TranscribeMe pricing

Machine transcription: $0. 07 per minute

Human-edited machine transcription: $0. 79 per minute

Translation: $0. 11 per word

AI training datasets: $2. 00 per minute

Data annotation: $0. 10 per task

TranscribeMe ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (3 reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (7 reviews)

4. Otter

Otter. ai is one of the leading automated transcription services on the market, trusted by brands like UCLA, IBM, and Rakuten. It doesn’t just transcribe audio and video files, but it also offers real-time recording and transcription for both in-person and virtual events.

A key feature is its seamless integration with Google and Microsoft calendars. This allows Otter to automatically join and transcribe your Zoom, Google Meet, and Microsoft Teams meetings, lectures, and interviews.

After meetings, Otter generates and shares summarized meeting notes with all participants via email. The AI transcription tool is great for quick text and audio or video files where you need to remove background noise too.

Otter best features

Export transcripts to TXT, DOCX, PDF, SRT, and MP3

Collaborate in Otter editor with highlights, notes, comments, images, and action items

Adjust playback speed (0. 5x to 3x), with the option to skip silence for faster error correction

Customize Otter to recognize specific names, jargon, and acronyms

Otter limitations

Transcription services only supports English language

Automated transcription tool not ideal for non-U. S. and non-U. K. accents

Free transcription for only three audio/video imports per account

Otter pricing

Free

Pro: $16. 99/month per user

Business: $40/month per user

Enterprise: Contact for pricing

Otter ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 0/5 (118 reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (68 reviews)

5. Temi

via Temi

Temi, developed by the creators behind Rev. com, focuses on transcribing English audio and video files. It produces 90-95% accurate transcripts (when the audio quality is good) in just 5-10 minutes.

Unlike similar tools, Temi focuses on simplicity and doesn’t come with any bells and whistles. It has a minimalist dashboard for tracking your past transcriptions and an intuitive editor for polishing your transcripts. ✨

If you need an easy-to-use, fast, and accurate tool for one-off transcriptions, Temi is a great choice as one of the best AI transcription tool options in this list.

Temi best features

Upload files in 25+ formats including MP3, MP4, M4A, and AAC

Download transcripts in TXT, DOCX, PDF, SRT, and VTT

Share transcripts via link or email with team members

Select text in the editor to highlight, strikethrough, comment, or jump to specific audio sections

Temi limitations

Transcription services have limited language support

Shared transcripts can be edited by anyone

Temi pricing

$0. 25 per audio minute

Temi ratings and reviews

G2: 5. 0/5 (1 review)

Capterra: No reviews

6. Sonix

via Sonix

Sonix produces automatic transcriptions in 38+ languages and accents, including English, French, Spanish, and Chinese. Each transcript includes time codes and speaker identification for clarity.

In addition to transcription, Sonix offers automated translation, subtitles, and summaries. Plus, there’s an interactive web editor for real-time edits.

Sonix integrates with over 25 tools—from Dropbox and Evernote to Zoom and Loom—making your transcription workflows smoother and more efficient.

Sonix best features

Create custom dictionaries to improve accuracy for multiple projects

Organize transcripts into folders with specific access permissions

Summarize transcripts into a few sentences or bullet points

Use custom labels to track and update transcript status

Sonix limitations

Doesn’t support real-time transcriptions

Accuracy drops with bad audio, strong accents, and background noise (compared to other AI transcription tool options in this list)

Sonix pricing

Standard: $10/hour

Premium: $5/hour + $22/month per user

Enterprise: Contact for pricing

Sonix ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (21 reviews)

Capterra: 4. 9/5 (117 reviews)

7. Transkriptor

via Transkriptor

Transkriptor is an AI transcription service with up to 99% accuracy. Upload files from various sources, including YouTube, Google Drive, and even WhatsApp.

Similar to most tools, you can collaborate with your team in the platform’s editor and export your transcript in TXT, DOCX, and SRT formats.

What sets Transkriptor apart from the rest is its support for over 100 languages. This makes it ideal for businesses and content creators looking to reach and engage with international audiences.

Transkriptor best features

Organize transcripts into folders

Auto-detect different speakers and edit speaker tags

Customize transcripts by specifying paragraph sizes, merging same-speaker segments, and including timestamps and speaker names

Set up AI writing assistant to auto-join, record, and transcribe Zoom, Google Meet, and Microsoft Teams meetings

Transkriptor limitations

Limited export options compared to other tools

Struggles with recognizing complex words and whispered speech

Transkriptor pricing

Lite: $9. 99/month (5 hours)

Premium: $24. 99/month (40 hours)

Business: $30/month per member (50 hours)

Enterprise: Contact for pricing

Transkriptor ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (27 reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (159 reviews)

8. Fireflies

Fireflies. ai, like other tools, transcribes audio and video content. However, its primary role is to serve as your meeting assistant, recording, transcribing, and summarizing your meetings.

Fireflies stands out with meeting analytics (like speaker talk time, filler word usage, and talk-to-listen ratio) for improving future meetings. It’s the perfect tool for marketing, sales, and product teams looking to refine their communication strategies to close more clients. ?

Fireflies best features

Upload MP3, MP4, WAV, and M4A files and export transcripts in DOCX, CSV, PDF, SRT, and JSON formats

Transcribe meetings and files in 60+ languages

Use smart search to track speakers, meeting topics, and important details (like questions and action items)

Integrate with 40+ dialers, video conferencing, storage, CRM, and project management tools

Fireflies limitations

No mobile app

Only supports one language per meeting

Transcripts can’t be translated into other languages

Fireflies pricing

Free

Pro: $18/month per seat

Business: $29/month per seat

Enterprise: Contact for pricing

Fireflies ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 5/5 (85 reviews)

Capterra: 4. 0/5 (5 reviews)

9. Verbit

via Verbit

Verbit uses both AI and human experts to provide accurate transcription, closed captioning, audio description, and translation services. After the AI generates the first drafts, it taps into a network of over 5,000 professional transcribers to proofread and edit them. ✍️

While the platform serves a wide range of audiences, it works best for teams in the higher education, legal, and media industries.

Verbit best features

Generate accurate transcripts even with noisy audio

Get live captions and transcripts for virtual events on platforms like Zoom and Webex

Receive transcripts in TXT, DOCX, PDF, CSV, and JSON formats

Integrate with 20+ external apps including Blackboard, Canvas, and Kaltura

Verbit limitations

Only supports English and Spanish

No word highlighting during playback

Verbit pricing

Contact for pricing

Verbit ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 3/5 (55 reviews)

Capterra: 5. 0/5 (1 review)

10. Scribie

via Scribie

Scribie is another transcription software that combines AI and human intelligence to produce transcripts with an impressive 99%+ accuracy rate. Edit transcripts using its online editor and request re-reviews at no extra cost. This commitment to quality has earned them the trust of industry giants like Google, Amazon, PayPal, and Airbnb.

Scribie best features

Upload files from your computer, YouTube, Google Drive, Dropbox, and OneDrive

Transcribe files in 25+ formats including MP3, MP4, and FLAC

Get your transcripts quicker as the turnaround time includes weekends and holidays

Adjust transcripts to include strict verbatim, timestamps, and rush transcription service

Scribie limitations

Supports only English

Navigating the platform can be confusing for newbies

Scribie pricing

$1. 25 per audio minute

Scribie ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (3 reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (2 reviews)

11. Nova A. I.

Nova A. I. is a user-friendly tool that lets you add subtitles to videos. Upload videos from your computer or import them from YouTube or TikTok. Use the auto subtitle functionality to generate subtitles with up to 96% accuracy. If needed, you can manually type subtitles from scratch or edit an uploaded subtitle file.

These features make Nova A. I. ideal for content creators and video marketers looking to create engaging videos and reach a wider audience. ?

Nova A. I. best features

Translate subtitles in over 100 languages and accents

Format subtitles by adjusting font type, color, size, and letter spacing

Edit videos by adding multiple video clips, transitions, and interactive elements, like callouts and emojis

Add permanent subtitles to the video or download them separately as an SRT or TXT file

Nova A. I. limitations

No playback speed control

Can’t specify maximum subtitle lines or characters

Nova A. I. pricing

Free

Basic: $10/month (150 mins)

Pro: $18/month (300 mins)

Business: $55/month (900 mins)

Nova A. I. ratings and reviews

G2: No reviews

Capterra: 5. 0/5 (1 review)

Transcribe at the Speed of Thought With the Power of AI

Each of these AI transcription tools is designed to make your speech-to-text workflows a breeze. Choose the right one to reduce errors and free up time to focus on high-value tasks.

Speaking of tasks, ClickUp is the perfect project management tool to ensure you stay organized and on top of your to-dos. When you combine AI transcription with ClickUp, you’re sure to capture every word, turn them into actionable tasks, and ensure seamless execution. ?

Try ClickUp’s Free Forever plan and see for yourself.