Glean árak: csomagok és funkciók, hogy kiválaszthassa a legmegfelelőbbet

Choosing the right enterprise search software can feel like navigating a maze—especially when pricing isn’t laid out upfront.

If you’re considering Glean for your business, you’re probably wondering, How much will this actually cost? Glean’s tailored pricing model promises a solution that fits your unique needs, but the lack of transparent numbers can make the decision tricky.

Let’s break down what you need to know about Glean’s pricing and how to decide if it’s worth the investment. And if you stick around with us for a bit, we’ll introduce you to a powerful AI-driven search alternative and knowledge manager in the form of ClickUp—the everything app for work (yes, we really said ‘everything’!)

⏰ 60-Second Summary Here’s a quick rundown of what Glean offers and how its pricing structure looks:. Glean is an enterprise search and knowledge management platform that helps teams quickly find information across workplace apps like Google Drive, Slack, and Salesforce

It acts as a personal assistant, making information retrieval seamless from various tools through one interface

Glean uses AI to deliver personalized search results based on user roles, tasks, and activity

It streamlines workflows, enhances collaboration, and empowers teams to make informed decisions with up-to-date data

Glean follows a customized pricing model without publicly listed rates, requiring businesses to request a demo for a tailored quote

The pricing structure is based on company size, features needed, and data complexity, offering flexible solutions

Tailored pricing, scalability, and personalized consultation are some pros of Glean’s pricing model

Lack of transparency in Glean’s pricing can result in a time-consuming quoting process and potentially higher costs for small teams

Assess business needs, prepare questions about implementation and support, and understand budget constraints before purchasing Glean

ClickUp offers a more transparent (and affordable!) pricing model with comprehensive project management and knowledge management features, making it an excellent alternative for teams seeking lower costs and greater scalability

What Is Glean?

via Glean

Glean is an enterprise search and knowledge management platform designed to help teams quickly find information across various workplace tools and apps.

It connects with platforms you use every day, such as Google Drive, Slack, Dropbox, Salesforce, and many others. Uusing Glean, you can effortlessly search and discover documents, conversations, project updates, and more—all from a single interface.

Think of it as having a personal assistant to track down that elusive document, that comment with the link to the latest budget, or that project update you’ve been blocked on. Glean saves you time and keeps everything organized, so you and your team can focus on what you do best: driving results and getting things done.

How does Glean simplify knowledge searches?

You’re racing against a tight deadline and need a specific document or message to keep things moving. Instead of wasting precious time flipping through tools, Glean’s AI-powered search does the heavy lifting, surfacing precisely what you need in seconds.

It’s like having a workplace search engine—only smarter. Glean connects to all your apps, gathers relevant insights, and saves you from the frustration of sifting through endless folders. No more lost files, no more wasted time, just seamless productivity.

📮 ClickUp Insight: The average professional spends 30+ minutes a day searching for work-related information—that’s over 120 hours a year lost to digging through emails, Slack threads, and scattered files. An intelligent AI assistant embedded in your workspace can change that. Enter ClickUp Brain. It delivers instant insights and answers by surfacing the right documents, conversations, and task details in seconds—so you can stop searching and start working. 💫 Real Results: Teams like QubicaAMF reclaimed 5+ hours weekly using ClickUp—that’s over 250 hours annually per person—by eliminating outdated knowledge management processes. Imagine what your team could create with an extra week of productivity every quarter!

How does Glean boost productivity and collaboration?

Glean ensures everyone stays connected, focused, and informed by simplifying access to workplace knowledge. Here’s how:

Time savings: Forget the frustration of searching across multiple apps. Glean delivers what you need in seconds, streamlining your workflow and freeing up valuable time

Seamless collaboration: No more endless Slack searches or back-and-forth emails. With everything centralized, team collaboration becomes effortless and more effective

Smarter decisions: Up-to-date, easily accessible data empowers your team to make informed decisions quickly and confidently

Personalized search: Glean’s AI customizes search results based on your role, tasks, and activity, ensuring you always get the most relevant insights

With Glean, your team can focus less on finding information and more on driving results.

👀 Did You Know? Poor data quality, redundant data, and lost data can cost companies 15% to 25% of their operating budget.

Glean Pricing Plans

Navigating the pricing structures and benefits of software solutions can often be daunting, especially when information isn’t readily available.

If you’re considering Glean for your organization’s needs, here’s a breakdown of what we know about their pricing and plans.

Glean’s approach to pricing

Glean does not publicly disclose its pricing details. This means that you’ll need to schedule a demo with their sales team to obtain specific information tailored to your organization’s requirements.

This personalized approach allows Glean to assess factors such as company size, desired features, and specific customer use cases to provide a customized pricing package.

Why the lack of transparent pricing?

The absence of a standardized pricing model can be attributed to Glean’s aim to offer solutions specifically tailored to each organization’s unique needs.

By not adhering to a one-size-fits-all pricing structure, Glean can accommodate various factors, including the complexity of data environments and the specific functionalities required by different enterprises.

Considerations before scheduling a demo

Before reaching out to Glean’s sales team, it’s beneficial to:

Assess your needs: Determine the specific features and integrations your organization requires

Prepare questions: Have a list of questions ready regarding implementation, support, and any potential additional costs

Plan your budget: Understand your budget constraints to discuss feasible options during the demo

While Glean’s lack of publicly available pricing can pose challenges in the initial evaluation phase, its tailored approach ensures that the solution aligns closely with your organization’s needs.

Engaging directly with their sales team will provide the clarity you require to make an informed decision.

📮ClickUp Insight: A typical knowledge worker has to connect with 6 people on average to get work done. This means reaching out to 6 core connections on a daily basis to gather essential context, align on priorities, and move projects forward. The struggle is real—constant follow-ups, version confusion, and visibility black holes erode team productivity. A centralized platform like ClickUp, with Connected Search and AI Knowledge Manager, tackles this by instantly making context available at your fingertips.

Pros and Cons of Glean Pricing

Like any enterprise software, Glean’s pricing model has advantages and drawbacks.

Here’s a quick rundown to help you weigh your options:

Pros

Tailored pricing: Glean customizes pricing based on your organization’s size, needs, and use cases, ensuring you’re not paying for unnecessary features

Scalability: The bespoke pricing model can accommodate businesses of different sizes, from small teams to large enterprises

Personalized consultation: The demo-based approach allows for detailed discussions about your business needs and how Glean can meet them

Cons

Lack of transparency: Without upfront pricing details, it can be difficult to estimate costs or compare Glean to competitors early on

Time-consuming process: Scheduling demos and waiting for custom quotes can slow down decision-making, and delays can be costly

Potentially higher costs: Custom pricing may lead to higher costs for smaller teams or startups compared to fixed, tier-based pricing models

Ultimately, Glean’s pricing approach works well for organizations looking for a tailored, high-end solution—but it may not suit those who prefer a straightforward, transparent model.

Why Consider Alternatives to Glean?

Glean is powerful, but its pricing can be a hurdle, especially for mid-size teams. It’s often positioned as an enterprise-grade tool, and with that comes an enterprise-grade price tag.

If you don’t need every bell and whistle, there are more cost-effective solutions (like ClickUp!) that still offer robust, universally connected search and AI capabilities.

Despite AI being core to Glean, other tools may integrate more seamlessly with large language models like GPT-4, Claude, or open-source models, giving you more control over what the AI can do, how it answers, or how it’s fine-tuned.

🧠 Fun Fact: Why limit yourself to one LLM when you can access them all in one AI assistant? That’s right, ClickUp’s native AI, ClickUp Brain, features GPT-4o, o1, o3-mini, and Claude 3. 7 Sonnet to help you pick the best model for the job—Q&A, summarizing, writing, and more—at the click of a button! Choose the perfect AI model for every task, all in one place—with ClickUp Brain

So, when you’re looking for Glean alternatives, think about what your team actually needs, whether it’s advanced features, budget-friendly options, or easy integrations, and make sure your new tool ticks those boxes!

ClickUp: The Best Alternative to Glean

If you’re searching for a Glean alternative that helps you find information quickly and keeps your entire team aligned, look no further than ClickUp, the everything app for work.

ClickUp is the ultimate productivity hub that brings your knowledge, tasks, and collaboration into one seamless platform powered by highly context-aware AI. Whether you’re managing projects, sharing updates, or organizing workflows, stay connected and work smarter, all in one place.

Why ClickUp is a great choice

ClickUp isn’t just another search tool; it’s a launchpad for action. It’s a complete work management platform where finding information is only the first step—immediate action is the natural next.

Having our team’s process documentation and task management in one place helps us save time searching for things. It also provides us with one single source of truth for information.

Having our team’s process documentation and task management in one place helps us save time searching for things. It also provides us with one single source of truth for information.

📮ClickUp Insight: 92% of knowledge workers risk losing important decisions scattered across chat, email, and spreadsheets. Without a unified system for capturing and tracking decisions, critical business insights get lost in the digital noise. With ClickUp’s Task Management capabilities, you never have to worry about this. Create tasks from chat, task comments, docs, and emails with a single click!

Key features

Centralized search across tasks, documents, and goals

Find tasks, documents, and discussions from your workspace and connected apps instantly with ClickUp Connected Search

Ever find yourself thinking, “I know I saw that somewhere…” while bouncing between Google Drive, Slack, and Jira? ClickUp’s Connected Search puts an end to the tab-hopping.

It pulls together your knowledge from ClickUp and all your connected apps into one unified search bar. So whether you’re looking for a buried doc, a specific Jira ticket, or a Slack thread someone mentioned last week, you’ll find it in seconds.

Watch this video to learn exactly how!

AI knowledge management

With ClickUp Brain, you get instant access to your organization’s collective knowledge within your ClickUp workspace (and connected apps).

Its AI capabilities allow you to ask questions in natural language and receive precise answers by searching across all Docs, wikis, tasks, and comments within your Workspace, saving valuable time.

The best part? Brain cites its sources so you can verify the information directly.

Get contextual answers to your workspace-related questions with ClickUp Brain

Want to build a better AI knowledge base for your org? Watch this video to get started👇🏽

Sync your workflow with ClickUp’s powerful integrations

ClickUp works with the tools your team already relies on, ensuring a smooth workflow. From Google Workspace and Slack to Zoom and over 1,000 other apps, ClickUp Integrations keeps all your work connected, so you can focus on getting things done.

To get things done more efficiently, create ClickUp Tasks directly from Slack messages, sync documents from Google Drive, or automate workflows between different apps.

Centralize task details and context using Custom Fields in ClickUp Tasks

This level of integration reduces the need for constant app-switching, making it easier to collaborate without losing momentum. If your team relies on document collaboration software, ClickUp’s integrations make it even more efficient by keeping everything in sync.

Customizable workflows to streamline operations

Build custom workflows for every team, from marketing to engineering, all in ClickUp!

Every team works differently, and ClickUp is designed to adapt to your unique processes. With fully customizable workflows, you can automate repetitive tasks, assign responsibilities, and track progress effortlessly.

Whether you need to set due dates, send notifications, or move tasks through different stages, ClickUp Automations ensure nothing is overlooked—even as you spend less time on repetitive busywork.

Eliminate repetitive tasks from your team’s workflow with ClickUp Automations

By turning discussions into actionable steps with just one click, teams can move projects forward faster while staying aligned.

If you need a structured way to organize company information, SOPs, and project documentation, the Knowledge Base Template by ClickUp is the perfect solution.

This template allows teams to store, manage, and access key documents in one place instead of scattering critical information across different platforms.

Since it’s fully integrated with tasks and workflows, you can easily link relevant information to ongoing projects, making knowledge-sharing seamless.

📮ClickUp Insight: Context-switching is silently eating away at your team’s productivity. Our research shows that 42% of disruptions at work come from juggling platforms, managing emails, and jumping between meetings. What if you could eliminate these costly interruptions? ClickUp unites your workflows (and chat) under a single, streamlined platform. Launch and manage your tasks from across chat, docs, whiteboards, and more—while AI-powered features keep the context connected, searchable, and manageable!

Pricing overview

ClickUp offers flexible pricing plans to individuals, small teams, and large organizations.

The Free Forever plan, perfect for personal use, provides 100 MB of storage, unlimited tasks, whiteboards, and 24/7 support at no cost. For small teams, the Unlimited plan, priced at $7/month per user, adds unlimited storage, integrations, dashboards, and additional features like guest permissions and time tracking.

The Business plan, priced at $12/month per user, includes everything within the Unlimited plan, plus advanced automation, custom exporting, workload management, and unlimited message history. For large organizations, the Enterprise plan offers custom pricing and includes all Business features, advanced security, white labeling, and custom workload capacity.

You can add ClickUp Brain to any paid plan for as low as $7/month per user! It can’t really get better than this, can it?

💡Pro Tip: Hesitant about lock-ins? Start with the ClickUp Free Forever plan and upgrade as your needs evolve. ClickUp makes scaling easy and seamless!

Get More Done with ClickUp

Switching from Glean to ClickUp is not just a tool change. It is an upgrade to your workflow. Say goodbye to juggling multiple apps; ClickUp combines communication, task management, and project planning in one seamless platform.

No more cluttered apps or fragmented conversations. ClickUp is the perfect Glean alternative that offers solutions beyond traditional tools, including AI in the workplace, for smarter, more intuitive knowledge and task management.

