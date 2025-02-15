Vylepšete digitální plánování pomocí nejlepších šablon plánovače Goodnotes

Life can feel like an endless cycle of to-dos—urgent meetings, forgotten deadlines, personal tasks, and missed goals. What if you had a tool to simplify it all? Enter digital planner apps—the ultimate productivity solution. 💡

Digital planners combine flexibility, customization, and easy navigation to help you stay on top of everything. Say goodbye to messy erasures or juggling multiple notebooks. Instead, track your goals, manage deadlines, and plan effortlessly.

And if you’re using the Goodnotes app, you’re in for a treat. Discover some incredible Goodnotes planner templates that will simplify your life like never before.

We’ve also included 10 free digital planner alternatives, including ClickUp , which blends planning with task management and collaboration for a more streamlined workflow.

🧠 Fun Fact: The concept of digital note-taking dates back to 1992, when the first PDA devices were introduced with basic planning features.

Benefits of Using Goodnotes Planner Templates

Digital planning isn’t just a trend—it’s a more efficient way to manage your schedule. Whether you’re tracking habits, managing work tasks, or organizing personal goals, Goodnotes templates provide practical solutions that help you stay on top of it all.

They’re perfect for students, professionals, businesses, and anyone seeking seamless digital planning solutions. Here are the key benefits:

1. Master organization without the hassle

Goodnotes templates organize tasks, schedules, and goals in one beautifully structured space, reducing clutter and stress. Choose from daily, weekly, or monthly Goodnotes planners that suit your style. A well-designed plan helps you tackle deadlines and commitments with confidence.

2. Customize to your needs

Tailor your free digital planner page to your lifestyle. Goodnotes templates come in various layouts, allowing you to add, remove, or modify sections.

Track fitness goals, plan study schedules, or build task lists. Use these planners for personal to ensure that they align with your specific workflow, making planning intuitive and engaging.

3. Track progress easily

Stay motivated by visualizing your achievements. Goodnotes templates often feature built-in habit trackers and productivity grids.

These planners give you insights into your progress, helping you identify areas for improvement and celebrate academic, professional, or personal successes.

4. Plan anywhere, anytime

Carrying paper planners everywhere? Not anymore. Goodnotes templates keep your plans portable and paperless. Digital templates eliminate the need for bulky notebooks, offering ultimate convenience for on-the-go lifestyles.

💡 Pro Tip: Boost your productivity by habit stacking -combine new routines with existing habits for better results. For example, update your Goodnotes template while sipping your morning coffee or wrapping up your day. Consistency is essential for maximizing the benefits of digital planning!

5 Free Goodnotes Planner Templates

Below are free 5 Goodnotes templates that provide functional layouts and custom features to help you stay organized. These planners offer a user-friendly interface tailored to meet diverse needs, whether tracking your day or planning your year.

1. Daily Digital Planner by Onplanners

via Onplanners

Stay on top of your schedule with this easy-to-use digital planner. It is designed to help you manage your day efficiently in different color themes, such as light and dark mode. This Daily Digital Planner focuses on simplicity while providing tools for staying systematic and productive.

Beyond simple task management, this intuitive daily planner features SMART goals, habit trackers, and financial tools to help you manage personal and professional growth.

✨ Why you’ll love it

Customize layouts, set start dates, and track multiple projects with milestone management

Plan your week and month effectively by breaking your goals into manageable steps

Manage your finances effectively with budgeting, savings, and debt-tracking tools accessible on your laptop, iPad, or tablet

📌 Ideal for: Professionals balancing work and life, goal-oriented individuals, and students needing a practical, customizable digital daily planner for productivity.

2. Everyday Habit Tracker by PlanistAtelier

Via Etsy

Are you looking to build strong habits and stay motivated? This Everyday Habit Tracker Template is here to help you stay consistent. Track up to 19 habits every month, whether you’re focusing on fitness, studying, or personal growth.

This simple yet effective Goodnotes template gives you a visual record of your progress, helping you stay on track.

The best part? It is available in fillable PDF format if you love the feel of a traditional paper planner. It works perfectly on note-taking apps like Goodnotes for easy tracking.

✨ Why you’ll love it

Watch your consistency grow with daily or monthly habit checkboxes

Customize it to suit your specific needs and routines

Begin any time of the year without feeling restricted by calendar dates

📌 Ideal for: Habit builders, self-care and improvement enthusiasts, and busy moms striving to establish and maintain consistent routines in their daily lives.

3. All-in-one Digital Planner by For Little Lion

Ignite your creativity with this All-in-One Digital Planner. It features layouts for yearly, monthly, weekly, and daily planning and is crafted for seamless organization and artistic expression.

This Goodnotes template is one of the best digital planners available at the Goodnotes Marketplace for a productivity-focused design.

The digital all-in-one planner, with dedicated sections for life administration, nutrition, finances, and more, allows you to manage every aspect of your day. Whether you’re meal planning, scheduling, managing projects, or tracking wellness, this planner does it all!

✨ Why you’ll love it

Switch between projects, online calendars , and to-do lists for smooth planning

Personalize your planner with over 10,000 digital stickers, making it as unique as your needs

Use the meal planners, grocery lists, and habit trackers to make your daily routines a breeze

📌 Ideal for: Lifestyle enthusiasts looking for all-in-one digital planners integrating fitness goals, including weight loss and workout routines, alongside financial objectives.

4. 2025 Portrait Digital Planner by Good Mondays Paper

This 2025 Portrait Digital Planner is your ultimate companion for the year ahead. Its sleek portrait layout and custom color options (Frost, Almond, and Rose) keep you focused while adding a personal touch.

This Goodnotes template has versatile layouts that adapt to your needs, whether you need a high-level overview or a detailed daily schedule. Integrated monthly calendar shortcuts allow you to log details and plan with precision.

✨ Why you’ll love it

Plan your year efficiently with clear, goal-setting sections and a vision board

Add and sync events directly by linking with Apple Calendar, Google Calendar, and Reminders with a click

Choose between vertical or horizontal weekly planner pages and grid-lined daily planner pages for optimal clarity

📌 Ideal For: Individuals who want a stylish and efficient digital planner to start planning personal, professional, and wellness goals.

5. 2025-2026 Grid Digital Planner by Mydailyplanners

Via Goodnotes Marketplace

Plan for two years with the 2025-2026 Grid Digital Planner. Its simple, clean layout is perfect for organizing your days and weeks.

With updated blank pages and a flexible grid design, this Goodnotes template adapts to your planning style, whether you prefer structure or creativity.

This digital planner covers 2025 and 2026, making it ideal for tracking long-term goals and progress. Use the grids for detailed planning, habit tracking, or even jotting down spontaneous ideas. A minimalist design allows you to customize your experience fully.

✨ Why you’ll love it

Adapt the grid layouts for to-do lists, event schedules, and personalized notes

Maintain clarity with a straightforward two-page layout for effective goal-setting

Organize everything from work tasks to wellness routines while expressing your personality

📌 Ideal for: Long-term planners, creative minds, and anyone seeking a simple and customizable Goodnotes template for the next two years for maximum productivity.

Limitations of Using Goodnotes Planner Templates for Planning

While Goodnotes is a powerful digital planner app, it has a few limitations that affect user experience. Here’s a breakdown of the key drawbacks:

Clunky file management: Organizing multiple digital planners or notebooks can get confusing. Goodnotes lacks advanced tagging or folder management options, making it difficult to search for files quickly

No task management integration: Unlike other apps, Goodnotes doesn’t offer built-in Unlike other apps, Goodnotes doesn’t offer built-in task management or reminder features, limiting your ability to track tasks seamlessly within your digital planner

File size issues: The app’s performance may slow down as your digital planner grows with more pages. Large files could become difficult to manage

No collaborative features: Unlike other planning apps, GoodNotes lacks real-time collaboration. You can’t work on the same plan simultaneously with others

Learning curve: For beginners, GoodNotes can feel complex at first due to its range of features and settings

GoodNotes is great for personal planning but is not the best choice for team collaboration or integrated task management.

Alternative Goodnotes Planner Templates

Considering the limitations of Goodnotes templates, you might want to explore other digital planners that give you cost-effective instant download options.

ClickUp, the everything app for work, is here to assist! It streamlines planning for individuals and teams. In contrast to Goodnotes, it effortlessly combines tasks, calendars, and workflows into a single platform.

Its highly customizable features let you design a planning system that works precisely for you. Whether you’re managing work or personal projects, ClickUp delivers flexibility with pre-built templates and personalized views.

With ClickUp, you can elevate your productivity and focus on what truly matters—effortlessly getting things done.

Hear from Dayana Mileva to understand how Pontica Solutions is using ClickUp to save time:

The innovative minds within our organization always strive to be better and constantly look for ways in which we can save another minute or another hour, or sometimes even a whole day. ClickUp solved a lot of issues for us that, looking back at it, we were trying to handle using unscalable tools such as Excel tables and Word documents.

Here are the top ten ClickUp templates for digital planning.

1. ClickUp Daily Planner Template

Download This Template Take charge of your day with ClickUp’s Daily Planner Template, your key to organized success

Struggling to juggle your daily to-dos? The ClickUp Daily Planner Template is here to make life simpler! With notable features like task categories, priority labels, and progress tracking, it’s your go-to solution for effortless planning.

From work deadlines to personal errands, this free digital planner template keeps you organized and stress-free. Want to build better habits or never miss a deadline? It’s got you covered!

Create recurring tasks, manage deadlines, and visualize your progress with charts and graphs. Plan your day strategically and create room for what truly matters—your success and happiness!

✨ Why you’ll love it

Categorize tasks into Personal, Work, and Goals for easy tracking

Assign tasks, add comments, and share progress seamlessly with others

Monitor task progress through custom statuses like Open and Complete

Access multiple built-in views, including Calendar, All Tasks, and Start Here, for effortless navigation

📌 Ideal for: Professionals, remote workers, students, and families aiming to stay on top of daily tasks, deadlines, and personal or work goals while minimizing stress.

🔍 Did You Know? Research shows that people who write down their goals are 42% more likely to achieve them. Digital planners make it even easier!

2. ClickUp Daily Hour Schedule Template

Download This Template Maximize every minute with ClickUp’s Daily Hour Schedule Template

Feel like time slips through your fingers? The ClickUp Daily Hour Schedule Template helps you regain control by organizing your day hour by hour. Whether you’re juggling meetings or managing a busy team, this customizable digital planner ensures every minute counts.

Track tasks, prioritize effectively, and fine-tune workflows to maximize productivity. With notable features like time tracking, task categorization, and detailed views, it’s the ultimate planner for streamlining your schedule.

Stop stressing over time management—plan it effortlessly and achieve your goals!

✨ Why you’ll love it

Plan hourly tasks to allocate time and boost focus on high-priority activities

Track attendance using custom statuses like Absent, Present, and Closed for better team management

Organize data with fields such as Manager and Reason for Absence for accurate record-keeping

Streamline workflow with multiple views, including Daily Workflow and Absences, for easy access

📌 Ideal for: Time managers, team leaders, and professionals balancing multiple responsibilities seeking planners for better time management and task prioritization

3. ClickUp Project Planner Template

Download This Template Streamline and plan stress-free projects with the ClickUp Project Planner Template

Managing a project can feel overwhelming, but the ClickUp Project Planner Template simplifies the chaos.

This powerful planner organizes every detail, tracks plans, visualizes progress, and streamlines communication. It also lets you document goals, delegate tasks, and assess risks effectively.

Whether launching a product or coordinating a team, the template’s customizable fields, Kanban boards, and Custom views ensure maximum efficiency. With everything in one place, you can plan smarter, deliver faster, and effortlessly avoid potential roadblocks.

✨ Why you’ll love it

Monitor progress easily with statuses like Completed, In Progress, and On Hold

Track vital project data with Custom Fields for budget, risk, and work growth visualization

Access views like Budget Tracker, Itinerary, and Project Panel for seamless organization

Streamline planning and simplify team collaboration with time tracking, dependency warnings, and tags

📌 Ideal for: Project planners, team leaders, and business managers seeking an efficient way to organize, track, and deliver projects successfully.

💡 Pro Tip: Discover ultimate productivity with ClickUp Brain. This AI-powered assistant connects tasks, docs, and people for instant answers and progress updates. Automate work summaries and get personalized suggestions to manage projects flawlessly.

4. ClickUp Holiday Planner Template

Download This Template Start planning your next holiday with ease with the ClickUp Holiday Planner Template to avoid last-minute stress

Holidays are meant to be relaxing, not stressful. Yet coordinating schedules, bookings, and activities can feel overwhelming. That’s where the ClickUp Holiday Planner Template comes in!

This intuitive planner simplifies planning by organizing every detail—from vacation dates to travel documents—in one place. It lets you stay ahead by visualizing availability, approved leaves, and other essential details.

Whether you’re planning a family getaway, a team retreat, or just tracking employee time off, this free digital planner ensures that everything is covered.

✨ Why you’ll love it

Plan and organize every detail with fields like Location, Holiday Type, and Department

View schedules using Holiday Request, Calendar, and Vacation Leaves views to monitor who’s away, when, and for how long

Plan efficiently with tags, reminders, and time-tracking features

Store documents like itineraries and reservations securely in one centralized hub

📌 Ideal for: Busy families, HR teams, and anyone looking to plan vacations and simplify holiday organization by logging all vacation activities.

5. ClickUp Calendar To Do List Template

Download This Template Take control of your time with insights into how long it takes to complete tasks with the ClickUp Calendar To-Do List Template

Keeping track of your tasks shouldn’t feel like a task itself! With the ClickUp Calendar To Do List Template, you get a streamlined solution to organize, prioritize, and conquer your workload.

This planner gives you a clear view of your tasks and deadlines. Plan your day, week, or month seamlessly and keep track of your goals without the stress.

This digital planner helps you manage time and boost productivity. It features clear task categories and easy-to-use views that adapt to your unique needs.

✨ Why you’ll love it

Group tasks with fields like Role, Productivity Level, and Category for better clarity and focus

Plan smarter and schedule events effortlessly using Meeting Request and Schedules views

Visualize goals, monitor achievements, and adjust plans with this simple yet powerful planner

Stay ahead of deadlines with time tracking and priority settings

📌 Ideal for: Time planners, professionals, and multitaskers needing a versatile to-do list template to organize their tasks and manage deadlines efficiently

💡 Pro Tip: Want to make task management even easier? Use ClickUp Calendar View to view all your work how you want! Here’s how: 📅 See what every team member is up to with daily, weekly, and monthly views

📑 Reschedule work with an easy drag-and-drop function

🎯 Get alerts and notifications to stay on top of every deadline and meeting date

6. ClickUp Annual Calendar Template

Download This Template Stay organized all year with effective planning and tracking with ClickUp’s Annual Calendar Template

Simplify your yearly planning with the ClickUp Annual Calendar Template. This comprehensive planner helps you set goals, hit milestones, and plan tasks in a structured format.

Visualize activities across months for a clear, organized workflow. Whether it’s team projects, company goals, or event planning, this free digital planner ensures nothing slips through the cracks.

With an easy-to-read format, you’ll always know what’s coming up and what’s already been accomplished. Stay organized, manage deadlines effectively, and make every month count with a clear roadmap for success.

✨ Why you’ll love it

Link tasks and milestones to see how one activity impacts others, ensuring smooth transitions

Drag and drop task durations to adjust your yearly plans dynamically

Share the centralized calendar with your team to improve communication and keep everyone on the same page

📌 Ideal for: Project managers, team leads, and organizations aiming to streamline yearly planning and track important goals across various project and team initiatives.

💡 Pro Tip: Color-code tasks and milestones based on priority or type. This adds clarity to your calendar, making it easy to focus on high-impact activities.

7. ClickUp Weekly Planner Template

Download This Template Plan your week effectively and boost productivity with ClickUp’s Weekly Planner Template

Staying on top of your week can be challenging, but the ClickUp Weekly Planner Template simplifies the process. This tool offers a clear and organized view of your week, helping you manage tasks, track deadlines, and keep meetings on schedule.

This planner makes prioritizing and staying focused easy with customizable fields, statuses, and views.

From managing personal goals to team projects, this handy planner helps you plan and track progress in one comprehensive space. With it, you can organize your week smarter, not harder!

✨ Why you’ll love it

Switch between calendar, list, or board views to get a clear snapshot of your plans

Add Custom Fields like tags, due dates, and statuses for better organization

Share your weekly plans with team members and monitor progress in real-time

📌 Ideal for: Professionals, project managers, and individuals looking to organize their week and maximize productivity.

💡 Pro Tip: Make your weekly planner more efficient with ClickUp Tasks. Here’s how you get to supercharge your week with it: 📝 Tailor task types to fit your team’s unique needs

🗃️ Organize tasks for quick identification with personalized tags and statuses

🔗 Utilize links, relationships, and documents for the necessary context for efficient task completion

✅ Establish priority levels for your tasks to concentrate on what is most important first

8. ClickUp Blog Planner Template

Download This Template Manage your blogs effortlessly—plan, create, and collaborate with ClickUp’s Blog Planner Template

Ready to launch a successful blog? The ClickUp Blog Planner Template makes content creation a breeze. From idea generation to publishing, this planner helps you brainstorm and collaborate on blog posts in one place.

It centralizes your workflow, making it easier to execute content strategies. You can easily assign tasks, track progress, and organize with customizable views and fields.

Whether you’re a solo blogger or part of a team, this digital planner will streamline your content creation process and keep you on schedule.

✨ Why you’ll love it

Track blog topics, deadlines, and revisions, ensuring seamless content management

Assign tasks to team members for writing, editing, and approvals in real-time

Add Custom Fields to track blog formats, categories, and SEO requirements efficiently

📌 Ideal for: Bloggers, content creators, and marketing teams aiming to deliver highly-quality content without the hassle.

9. ClickUp Wedding Planner Template

Download This Template Plan your dream wedding effortlessly with ClickUp’s Wedding Planner Template

Planning the perfect wedding is no small feat, but the ClickUp Wedding Planner Template makes it easy. From tracking tasks to organizing vendors and budgets, this tool ensures stress-free planning.

Collaborate with your partner, family, and vendors to guarantee a memorable day. This digital planner is your wedding planning companion, ensuring you never miss an important detail.

Everything is organized from the first invite to the final song for a smooth and seamless experience. Make your dream wedding a reality with this perfect planner.

✨ Why you’ll love it

Track progress with customizable statuses like Scheduled, In Progress, and Completed

Collaborate seamlessly with subtasks, priority labels, and multi-user assignments

Visualize timelines using views like List, Calendar, and Gantt

Simplify workflows with pre-designed structures and adaptable templates

📌 Ideal for: Couples, wedding planners, and anyone looking to coordinate all wedding details to run everything smoothly and in-budget.

10. ClickUp YouTube Content Planner Template

Download This Template Transform your YouTube strategy with the ClickUp YouTube Content Planner Template

Managing a successful YouTube channel can feel like juggling multiple tasks—video ideas, publishing dates, editing, and analytics. The ClickUp YouTube Content Planner Template helps streamline the entire process.

Organize your content ideas, track deadlines, and analyze video performance, all from a single dashboard. This digital planner ensures you stay on top of your YouTube content creation and management.

✨ Why you’ll love it

Track analytics to make informed decisions and improve content

Set reminders never to miss a publishing date and stay consistent

Collaborate effectively with team-focused tools like comments and task assignments

Optimize efficiency using views like Timeline, Calendar, and Whiteboard

📌 Ideal for: Content creators, YouTubers, and digital marketing teams who want to streamline their YouTube video production and optimize their content strategy.

Simplify Digital Planning and Upgrade Your Workflow With ClickUp Digital Planners

Strategically prioritizing tasks for better time management can be challenging, especially when you have a lot to handle.

Digital planners like Goodnotes templates help you stay organized and productive. However, limitations like the lack of interlinking features or higher costs hinder user experience. That’s where ClickUp shines as the ultimate planning solution.

It combines seamless customization, powerful collaboration, and multiple calendar integrations in one platform. ClickUp redefines how you manage personal and professional tasks with ease.

Ready to make the most of your time? Sign up for free today and embrace smarter, faster planning! 🚀