50 nejlepších klávesových zkratek pro Chrome

With its intuitive interface and vast array of features, Google Chrome has become a staple for millions of users worldwide.

But are you tired of fumbling through menus and clicking countless buttons in Google Chrome? Then, you need to try keyboard shortcuts. These nifty combinations can significantly speed up your browsing experience and make you a more efficient digital citizen.

In this article, we’ve curated the top 50 Chrome keyboard shortcuts. Discover how these essential keyboard shortcuts can transform your Chrome browsing experience.

Whether you’re a seasoned Chrome user or just getting started, these shortcuts will streamline web navigation, open new tabs and windows, manage bookmarks, control your browser’s behavior, and do much more.

What Is a Chrome Keyboard Shortcut?

A Chrome keyboard shortcut is a combination of keystrokes that allows you to perform actions or commands within the Chrome browser quickly. Instead of navigating through menus or using your mouse, you can perform tasks with just a few key presses.

For example, instead of moving your mouse to click the ‘Back’ button, you can simply press Alt + ← (on Windows) or Command + [ (on macOS) to return to the previous page. These shortcuts streamline common tasks, helping you stay focused on what matters—your browsing—without the hassle of navigating through menus. Or do you need to jump to the address bar quickly? Just press Ctrl + L on Windows or Command + L on macOS to do so instantly.

Benefits of Using Chrome Shortcuts

With a market share of 65.18%, Google Chrome isn’t just popular; it’s also incredibly user-friendly.

Chrome shortcuts enhance this experience by helping you:

Avoid taking your hand off the keyboard to use your mouse. Shortcuts eliminate the need to click through menus and submenus. With a few key combinations, you can accomplish tasks in a fraction of the time it would take with a mouse or touchpad

Work more efficiently in Chrome. Shortcuts instantly enable you to switch between tabs, close windows, and search pages by reducing reliance on your mouse. This Shortcuts instantly enable you to switch between tabs, close windows, and search pages by reducing reliance on your mouse. This improves your workflow , especially when managing multiple tasks or tabs

Reduce the strain on your hands and wrists. Constantly moving the mouse can cause physical strain, particularly in your hands and wrists, if you spend a lot of time using your computer. Keyboard shortcuts lessen the amount of hand movement, which can help reduce fatigue

With keyboard shortcuts, you spend less time navigating the interface and more time focusing on the task, whether reading, researching, or working on web-based tools. Moreover, they provide an alternative way to navigate and interact with web pages for users with difficulty using a mouse.

How to Use Google Chrome Keyboard Shortcuts

Using Chrome keyboard shortcuts is simple. Most shortcuts involve holding down one or more modifier keys (like Ctrl, Alt, or Command) and pressing a corresponding letter or number key to execute the action.

Let’s walk through some basic steps to use these shortcuts on different operating systems.

Step 1: Identify the modifier keys

via IONOS

On Windows and Linux, standard modifier keys are Ctrl, Shift, and Alt

On macOS, you’ll frequently use Command (⌘), Option, and Shift

Step 2: Hold down the modifier keys

via CNET

For shortcuts that require modifier keys, you need to hold them down first. While holding the modifier keys, press the designated letter or number key.

For example, to open a new tab:

On Windows: Ctrl + T

On macOS: Command + T

If you’ve accidentally closed a tab, don’t worry—you can easily reopen it by using the press Ctrl + Shift + T shortcut to restore the closed tab.

Step 3: Release the keys

Once you’ve pressed the necessary keys, release them to execute the command.

Top 50 Chrome Keyboard Shortcuts to Save Time

Mastering Chrome keyboard shortcuts can dramatically improve your efficiency while browsing. Whether you’re managing multiple tabs or quickly navigating between pages, these shortcuts will help you streamline your workflow.

For instance, to navigate between open tabs efficiently, use Ctrl + Tab to move to the next tab or Ctrl + Shift + Tab to return to the previous tab. Want to move between tabs without using the mouse? Press Ctrl + 9 to jump to the last tab in the tab strip for quicker navigation.

While browsing through a web page, you can also use the space bar to scroll down or press Shift + Space to scroll back up.

These are just a few of the many shortcuts that can enhance your Chrome experience. Check out the table below for a comprehensive list of 50 essential Chrome shortcuts to help you save time:

Action Windows/Linux keyboard shortcut macOS keyboard shortcut Open a new tab Ctrl + T Command + T Close current tab Ctrl + W Command + W Reopen closed tab Ctrl + Shift + T Command + Shift + T Open a new window Ctrl + N Command + N Close current window Ctrl + Shift + W Command + Shift + W Open incognito window Ctrl + Shift + N Command + Shift + N Switch to the next tab Ctrl + Tab Command + Option + → Switch to the previous tab Ctrl + Shift + Tab Command + Option + ← Open the last tab Ctrl + 9 Command + 9 Move tab left/right Ctrl + Shift + PgUp/PgDn Command + Shift + [/] Open the Chrome menu Alt + E or F Command + Option + E Open the history tab Ctrl + H Command + Y Open the downloads page Ctrl + J Command + Shift + J Open the bookmarks tab Ctrl + Shift + B Command + Option + B Open the find bar (search page) Ctrl + F Command + F Zoom in on the page Ctrl + + Command + + Zoom out on the page Ctrl + – Command + – Reset page zoom to 100% Ctrl + 0 Command + 0 Scroll down the web page Space or PgDn Space or PgDn Scroll up the page Shift + Space or PgUp Shift + Space or PgUp Go back to the previous page Alt + ← Command + [ Go forward to the next page Alt + → Command + ] Reload current webpage Ctrl + R Command + R Reload current page (ignore cache) Ctrl + Shift + R Command + Shift + R Open developer tools Ctrl + Shift + I Command + Option + I Open JavaScript console Ctrl + Shift + J Command + Option + J Open Chrome task manager Shift + Esc Command + Esc Open Chrome settings page Alt + E, then S Command + Option + E, then S Open the extensions page Ctrl + Shift + E Command + Shift + E Open print dialog Ctrl + P Command + P Bookmark current page Ctrl + D Command + D View page source Ctrl + U Command + Option + U Save the current page as PDF Ctrl + S Command + S Find a specific word, search term, or phrase Ctrl + F Command + F Open link in a new tab Ctrl + Click Command + Click Open link in a new window Shift + Click Shift + Click Open link in an incognito window Ctrl + Shift + Click Command + Shift + Click Close all tabs except the current one Ctrl + Alt + W Command + Option + W Mute/unmute current tab Ctrl + M Command + M Toggle full-screen mode F11 Command + Ctrl + F Bookmark all open tabs Ctrl + Shift + D Command + Shift + D Jump to address bar Ctrl + L Command + L Toggle bookmarks bar Ctrl + Shift + B Command + Shift + B Open the clear browsing data window Ctrl + Shift + Delete Command + Shift + Delete View browsing history Ctrl + H Command + Y Open File Explorer to import/export Ctrl + O Command + O Open home page Alt + Home Command + Shift + H Focus on the next item in the toolbar Shift + Alt + T Command + Option + T Open the Chrome Help Center in a new tab F1 Command + Shift + ? Toggle bookmark manager Ctrl + Shift + O Command + Option + B

📌 Remember these tips before you start following shortcuts: Make sure you are in the correct window: Some shortcuts work only in specific windows, such as the address bar or the editing window

Use the Fn key (if necessary): On some laptops, you may need to press the Fn key in combination with other keys to use keyboard shortcuts

Press Tab for the back/right arrow: In some keyboards, the Tab key functions as the right/left arrow. So, for shortcuts that need these arrows, Tab should work fine

Improve Your Workflow with Chrome Extensions

While keyboard shortcuts for Chrome are a great way to improve productivity, Chrome extensions are another excellent add-on for enhancing your workflow. There are thousands of Chrome extensions to help you save time and be more efficient.

One such example is the ClickUp Chrome Extension. It brings ClickUp ’s project management features within your browser, expanding its use case and functionality.

Using the extension, you can:

Instantly convert any webpage, email, or note into a ClickUp task without leaving your browser

Use this to streamline follow-ups by turning actionable emails into tasks directly with ClickUp Chrome Extension

Track time spent on tasks and websites, automatically logging time into ClickUp. This helps solve multiple , automatically logging time into ClickUp. This helps solve multiple time management problems

Set goals and compare time tracking for more accurate project estimations using ClickUp

Capture and annotate full-page screenshots, perfect for feedback or documenting issues

Annotate screenshots with clear instructions to save time during reviews in ClickUp

View tasks across all spaces in your tray for quick access while browsing

With ClickUp, organize and prioritize tasks while surfing

📮 ClickUp Insight: Low-performing teams are 4 times more likely to juggle 15+ tools, while high-performing teams maintain efficiency by limiting their toolkit to 9 or fewer platforms. But how about using one platform? As the everything app for work, ClickUp brings your tasks, projects, docs, wikis, chat, and calls under a single platform, complete with AI-powered workflows. Ready to work smarter? ClickUp works for every team, makes work visible, and allows you to focus on what matters while AI handles the rest.

Boost Your Browsing Efficiency with Keyboard Shortcuts

Now that you’re armed with the top 50 Chrome keyboard shortcuts, it’s time to put them into action! These shortcuts can help you easily navigate the web, boost your productivity, and make your browsing experience smoother than ever.

ClickUp’s Chrome extension further amplifies the benefits of shortcuts by providing seamless integration between your browser and task management platform. With the extension, you can quickly create tasks, capture screenshots, track time, and access your ClickUp workspace directly from your browser. This eliminates the need to switch between applications constantly and allows you to stay focused on your work.

Start mastering these shortcuts today! Your future self (and your productivity levels) will thank you for it. And if you haven’t already, sign up for ClickUp to elevate your productivity game even further. Happy browsing!