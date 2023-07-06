Last updated 4 hours ago

Task payloads

The following webhook example payloads are sent to your webhook URL when tasks are created or updated.

The history_items section includes metadata about the event that triggered the webhook.

date : The date and time when the event ocurred, displayed in Unix time in milliseconds.

: The date and time when the event ocurred, displayed in Unix time in milliseconds. field : The field on the task that triggered the webhook.

: The field on the task that triggered the webhook. user : The user who performed the action that triggered the webhook.

: The user who performed the action that triggered the webhook. before : The state of the task before the change that triggered the webhook.

: The state of the task before the change that triggered the webhook. after : The state of the task after the change that triggered the webhook.

taskCreated payload

This webhook is triggered when a new task is created. We also send the taskStatusUpdated payload when a new task is created. The parent_id refers to the List ID where the new task was created.

Copy Copied { "event" : "taskCreated" , "history_items" : [ { "id" : "2800763136717140857" , "type" : 1 , "date" : "1642734631523" , "field" : "status" , "parent_id" : "162641062" , "data" : { "status_type" : "open" } , "source" : null , "user" : { "id" : 183 , "username" : "John" , "email" : "john@company.com" , "color" : "#7b68ee" , "initials" : "J" , "profilePicture" : null } , "before" : { "status" : null , "color" : "#000000" , "type" : "removed" , "orderindex" : -1 } , "after" : { "status" : "to do" , "color" : "#f9d900" , "orderindex" : 0 , "type" : "open" } } , { "id" : "2800763136700363640" , "type" : 1 , "date" : "1642734631523" , "field" : "task_creation" , "parent_id" : "162641062" , "data" : { } , "source" : null , "user" : { "id" : 183 , "username" : "John" , "email" : "john@company.com" , "color" : "#7b68ee" , "initials" : "J" , "profilePicture" : null } , "before" : null , "after" : null } ] , "task_id" : "1vj37mc" , "webhook_id" : "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204" }

New task: TaskStatusUpdated payload

Here is an example taskStatusUpdated payload that was sent when a new task was created:

Copy Copied { "event" : "taskStatusUpdated" , "history_items" : [ { "id" : "2800763136717140857" , "type" : 1 , "date" : "1642734631523" , "field" : "status" , "parent_id" : "162641062" , "data" : { "status_type" : "open" } , "source" : null , "user" : { "id" : 183 , "username" : "John" , "email" : "john@company.com" , "color" : "#7b68ee" , "initials" : "J" , "profilePicture" : null } , "before" : { "status" : null , "color" : "#000000" , "type" : "removed" , "orderindex" : -1 } , "after" : { "status" : "to do" , "color" : "#f9d900" , "orderindex" : 0 , "type" : "open" } } ] , "task_id" : "1vj37mc" , "webhook_id" : "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204" }

taskUpdated payload

This webhook is triggered when a task is updated. This example payload was sent when a task description was added to the task.

Copy Copied { "event" : "taskUpdated" , "history_items" : [ { "id" : "2800768061568222238" , "type" : 1 , "date" : "1642734925064" , "field" : "content" , "parent_id" : "162641062" , "data" : { } , "source" : null , "user" : { "id" : 183 , "username" : "John" , "email" : "john@company.com" , "color" : "#7b68ee" , "initials" : "J" , "profilePicture" : null } , "before" : null , "after" : "{\"ops\":[{\"insert\":\"This is a task description update to trigger the \"},{\"insert\":\"\

\",\"attributes\":{\"block-id\":\"block-24d0457c-908f-412c-8267-da08f8dc93e4\"}}]}" } ] , "task_id" : "1vj37mc" , "webhook_id" : "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204" }

taskUpdated: set Custom Field payload

Here is a taskUpdated payload that was sent when a Custom Field was set on a task.

Copy Copied { "event" : "taskUpdated" , "history_items" : [ { "id" : "2800771175285296851" , "type" : 1 , "date" : "1642735110657" , "field" : "custom_field" , "parent_id" : "162641062" , "data" : { } , "source" : null , "user" : { "id" : 183 , "username" : "John" , "email" : "john@company.com" , "color" : "#7b68ee" , "initials" : "J" , "profilePicture" : null } , "before" : null , "after" : "5048f827-f16a-47b0-afec-5fd0e51b5f50" , "custom_field" : { "id" : "862a38bb-eaba-4b9b-a4b5-c09d2a8c082f" , "name" : "Selection Dropdown" , "type" : "drop_down" , "type_config" : { "default" : 0 , "placeholder" : null , "new_drop_down" : true , "options" : [ { "id" : "5048f827-f16a-47b0-afec-5fd0e51b5f50" , "name" : "Monthly" , "value" : "Monthly" , "type" : "text" , "color" : null , "orderindex" : 0 } , { "id" : "5c69d237-f440-4498-ae46-3b3948db931b" , "name" : "Quarterly" , "value" : "Quarterly" , "type" : "text" , "color" : null , "orderindex" : 1 } , { "id" : "fc4b63d1-d4d5-45fc-bee5-3adef2b15dff" , "name" : "Yearly" , "value" : "Yearly" , "type" : "text" , "color" : null , "orderindex" : 2 } , { "id" : "8c7a4048-53fd-455a-82ba-ecf2a8a4c74d" , "name" : "here's a really long long long drop down option with a long line of text" , "value" : "here's a really long long long drop down option with a long line of text" , "type" : "text" , "color" : null , "orderindex" : 3 } ] } , "values_set" : null , "userid" : "2770032" , "date_created" : "1611729648993" , "hide_from_guests" : false , "team_id" : "6931406" , "deleted" : false , "deleted_by" : null , "pinned" : true , "required" : false , "required_on_subtasks" : false , "linked_subcategory" : null } } ] , "task_id" : "1vj37mc" , "webhook_id" : "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204" }

taskDeleted payload

This webhook is triggered when a task is deleted.

Copy Copied { "event" : "taskDeleted" , "task_id" : "1vj37mc" , "webhook_id" : "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204" }

taskPriorityUpdated payload

This webhook is triggered when a task's Priority is set or updated. We also send the taskUpdated payload.

Copy Copied { "event" : "taskPriorityUpdated" , "history_items" : [ { "id" : "2800773800802162647" , "type" : 1 , "date" : "1642735267148" , "field" : "priority" , "parent_id" : "162641062" , "data" : { } , "source" : null , "user" : { "id" : 183 , "username" : "John" , "email" : "john@company.com" , "color" : "#7b68ee" , "initials" : "J" , "profilePicture" : null } , "before" : null , "after" : { "id" : "2" , "priority" : "high" , "color" : "#ffcc00" , "orderindex" : "2" } } ] , "task_id" : "1vj38vv" , "webhook_id" : "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204" }

Priority updated: taskUpdated payload

Here is an example taskUpdated payload that was sent when a task's Priority was set.

Copy Copied { "event" : "taskUpdated" , "history_items" : [ { "id" : "2800773800802162647" , "type" : 1 , "date" : "1642735267148" , "field" : "priority" , "parent_id" : "162641062" , "data" : { } , "source" : null , "user" : { "id" : 183 , "username" : "John" , "email" : "john@company.com" , "color" : "#7b68ee" , "initials" : "J" , "profilePicture" : null } , "before" : null , "after" : { "id" : "2" , "priority" : "high" , "color" : "#ffcc00" , "orderindex" : "2" } } ] , "task_id" : "1vj38vv" , "webhook_id" : "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204" }

taskStatusUpdated payload

This webhook is triggered when a task's Status is updated. We also send the taskUpdated payload.

Copy Copied { "event" : "taskStatusUpdated" , "history_items" : [ { "id" : "2800787326392370170" , "type" : 1 , "date" : "1642736073330" , "field" : "status" , "parent_id" : "162641062" , "data" : { "status_type" : "custom" } , "source" : null , "user" : { "id" : 183 , "username" : "John" , "email" : "john@company.com" , "color" : "#7b68ee" , "initials" : "J" , "profilePicture" : null } , "before" : { "status" : "to do" , "color" : "#f9d900" , "orderindex" : 0 , "type" : "open" } , "after" : { "status" : "in progress" , "color" : "#7C4DFF" , "orderindex" : 1 , "type" : "custom" } } ] , "task_id" : "1vj38vv" , "webhook_id" : "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204" }

Task status updated: taskUpdated payload

Here is an example taskUpdated payload that was sent when a task's Status was updated.

Copy Copied { "event" : "taskUpdated" , "history_items" : [ { "id" : "2800787326392370170" , "type" : 1 , "date" : "1642736073330" , "field" : "status" , "parent_id" : "162641062" , "data" : { "status_type" : "custom" } , "source" : null , "user" : { "id" : 183 , "username" : "John" , "email" : "john@company.com" , "color" : "#7b68ee" , "initials" : "J" , "profilePicture" : null } , "before" : { "status" : "to do" , "color" : "#f9d900" , "orderindex" : 0 , "type" : "open" } , "after" : { "status" : "in progress" , "color" : "#7C4DFF" , "orderindex" : 1 , "type" : "custom" } } ] , "task_id" : "1vj38vv" , "webhook_id" : "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204" }

taskAssigneeUpdated payload

This webhook is triggered when a task's assignee is set or updated. We also send the taskUpdated payload.

Copy Copied { "event" : "taskAssigneeUpdated" , "history_items" : [ { "id" : "2800789353868594308" , "type" : 1 , "date" : "1642736194135" , "field" : "assignee_add" , "parent_id" : "162641062" , "data" : { } , "source" : null , "user" : { "id" : 183 , "username" : "John" , "email" : "john@company.com" , "color" : "#7b68ee" , "initials" : "J" , "profilePicture" : null } , "after" : { "id" : 184 , "username" : "Sam" , "email" : "sam@company.com" , "color" : "#7b68ee" , "initials" : "S" , "profilePicture" : null } } ] , "task_id" : "1vj38vv" , "webhook_id" : "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204" }

Assignee updated: taskUpdated payload

Here is an example taskUpdated payload that was sent when a task's Assignee was updated.

Copy Copied { "event" : "taskUpdated" , "history_items" : [ { "id" : "2800789353868594308" , "type" : 1 , "date" : "1642736194135" , "field" : "assignee_add" , "parent_id" : "162641062" , "data" : { } , "source" : null , "user" : { "id" : 183 , "username" : "John" , "email" : "john@company.com" , "color" : "#7b68ee" , "initials" : "J" , "profilePicture" : null } , "after" : { "id" : 184 , "username" : "Sam" , "email" : "sam@company.com" , "color" : "#7b68ee" , "initials" : "S" , "profilePicture" : null } } ] , "task_id" : "1vj38vv" , "webhook_id" : "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204" }

taskDueDateUpdated payload

This webhook is triggered when a task's due date is set or updated. We also send the taskUpdated payload.

Copy Copied { "event" : "taskDueDateUpdated" , "history_items" : [ { "id" : "2800792714143635886" , "type" : 1 , "date" : "1642736394447" , "field" : "due_date" , "parent_id" : "162641062" , "data" : { "due_date_time" : true , "old_due_date_time" : false } , "source" : null , "user" : { "id" : 183 , "username" : "John" , "email" : "john@company.com" , "color" : "#7b68ee" , "initials" : "J" , "profilePicture" : null } , "before" : "1642701600000" , "after" : "1643608800000" } ] , "task_id" : "1vj38vv" , "webhook_id" : "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204" }

Due date updated: taskUpdated payload

Here is an example taskUpdated payload that was sent when a task's due date was updated.{

Copy Copied { "event" : "taskUpdated" , "history_items" : [ { "id" : "2800792714143635886" , "type" : 1 , "date" : "1642736394447" , "field" : "due_date" , "parent_id" : "162641062" , "data" : { "due_date_time" : true , "old_due_date_time" : false } , "source" : null , "user" : { "id" : 183 , "username" : "John" , "email" : "john@company.com" , "color" : "#7b68ee" , "initials" : "J" , "profilePicture" : null } , "before" : "1642701600000" , "after" : "1643608800000" } ] , "task_id" : "1vj38vv" , "webhook_id" : "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204" }

taskTagUpdated payload

This webhook is triggered when task Tags are added or removed. We also send the taskUpdated payload.

Copy Copied { "event" : "taskTagUpdated" , "history_items" : [ { "id" : "2800797048554170804" , "type" : 1 , "date" : "1642736652800" , "field" : "tag" , "parent_id" : "162641062" , "data" : { } , "source" : null , "user" : { "id" : 183 , "username" : "John" , "email" : "john@company.com" , "color" : "#7b68ee" , "initials" : "J" , "profilePicture" : null } , "before" : null , "after" : [ { "name" : "def" , "tag_fg" : "#FF4081" , "tag_bg" : "#FF4081" , "creator" : 2770032 } ] } ] , "task_id" : "1vj38vv" , "webhook_id" : "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204" }

Task tags updated: taskUpdated payload

Here is an example taskUpdated payload sent when a task's Tags was updated.

Copy Copied { "event" : "taskUpdated" , "history_items" : [ { "id" : "2800797048554170804" , "type" : 1 , "date" : "1642736652800" , "field" : "tag" , "parent_id" : "162641062" , "data" : { } , "source" : null , "user" : { "id" : 183 , "username" : "John" , "email" : "john@company.com" , "color" : "#7b68ee" , "initials" : "J" , "profilePicture" : null } , "before" : null , "after" : [ { "name" : "def" , "tag_fg" : "#FF4081" , "tag_bg" : "#FF4081" , "creator" : 2770032 } ] } ] , "task_id" : "1vj38vv" , "webhook_id" : "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204" }

taskMoved payload

This webhook is triggered when a task is moved to a new List. We also send the taskUpdated and spaceUpdated payloads.

Copy Copied { "event" : "taskMoved" , "history_items" : [ { "id" : "2800800851630274181" , "type" : 1 , "date" : "1642736879339" , "field" : "section_moved" , "parent_id" : "162641285" , "data" : { "mute_notifications" : true } , "source" : null , "user" : { "id" : 183 , "username" : "John" , "email" : "john@company.com" , "color" : "#7b68ee" , "initials" : "J" , "profilePicture" : null } , "before" : { "id" : "162641062" , "name" : "Webhook payloads" , "category" : { "id" : "96771950" , "name" : "hidden" , "hidden" : true } , "project" : { "id" : "7002367" , "name" : "This is my API Space" } } , "after" : { "id" : "162641285" , "name" : "webhook payloads 2" , "category" : { "id" : "96772049" , "name" : "hidden" , "hidden" : true } , "project" : { "id" : "7002367" , "name" : "This is my API Space" } } } ] , "task_id" : "1vj38vv" , "webhook_id" : "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204" }

Task moved: taskUpdated payload

Here is an example taskUpdated payload that was sent when a task was moved to a new List.

Copy Copied { "event" : "taskUpdated" , "history_items" : [ { "id" : "2800800851630274181" , "type" : 1 , "date" : "1642736879339" , "field" : "section_moved" , "parent_id" : "162641285" , "data" : { "mute_notifications" : true } , "source" : null , "user" : { "id" : 183 , "username" : "John" , "email" : "john@company.com" , "color" : "#7b68ee" , "initials" : "J" , "profilePicture" : null } , "before" : { "id" : "162641062" , "name" : "Webhook payloads" , "category" : { "id" : "96771950" , "name" : "hidden" , "hidden" : true } , "project" : { "id" : "7002367" , "name" : "This is my API Space" } } , "after" : { "id" : "162641285" , "name" : "webhook payloads 2" , "category" : { "id" : "96772049" , "name" : "hidden" , "hidden" : true } , "project" : { "id" : "7002367" , "name" : "This is my API Space" } } } ] , "task_id" : "1vj38vv" , "webhook_id" : "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204" }

Task moved: spaceUpdated payload

Here is an example spaceUpdated payload that was sent when a task was moved to a new List.

Copy Copied { "event" : "spaceUpdated" , "space_id" : "7002367" , "webhook_id" : "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204" }

taskCommentPosted payload

This webhook is triggered when a new comment is posted on a task. We also send the taskUpdated payload.

Copy Copied { "event" : "taskCommentPosted" , "history_items" : [ { "id" : "2800803631413624919" , "type" : 1 , "date" : "1642737045116" , "field" : "comment" , "parent_id" : "162641285" , "data" : { } , "source" : null , "user" : { "id" : 183 , "username" : "John" , "email" : "john@company.com" , "color" : "#7b68ee" , "initials" : "J" , "profilePicture" : null } , "before" : null , "after" : "648893191" , "comment" : { "id" : "648893191" , "date" : "1642737045116" , "parent" : "1vj38vv" , "type" : 1 , "comment" : [ { "text" : "comment abc1234" , "attributes" : { } } , { "text" : "

" , "attributes" : { "block-id" : "block-4c8fe54f-7bff-4b7b-92a2-9142068983ea" } } ] , "text_content" : "comment abc1234

" , "x" : null , "y" : null , "image_y" : null , "image_x" : null , "page" : null , "comment_number" : null , "page_id" : null , "page_name" : null , "view_id" : null , "view_name" : null , "team" : null , "user" : { "id" : 183 , "username" : "John" , "email" : "john@company.com" , "color" : "#7b68ee" , "initials" : "J" , "profilePicture" : null } , "new_thread_count" : 0 , "new_mentioned_thread_count" : 0 , "email_attachments" : [ ] , "threaded_users" : [ ] , "threaded_replies" : 0 , "threaded_assignees" : 0 , "threaded_assignees_members" : [ ] , "threaded_unresolved_count" : 0 , "thread_followers" : [ { "id" : 183 , "username" : "John" , "email" : "john@company.com" , "color" : "#7b68ee" , "initials" : "J" , "profilePicture" : null } ] , "group_thread_followers" : [ ] , "reactions" : [ ] , "emails" : [ ] } } ] , "task_id" : "1vj38vv" , "webhook_id" : "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204" }

Comment added: taskUpdated payload

Here's an example taskUpdated payload that was sent when a task comment was created:

Copy Copied { "event" : "taskUpdated" , "history_items" : [ { "id" : "2800803631413624919" , "type" : 1 , "date" : "1642737045116" , "field" : "comment" , "parent_id" : "162641285" , "data" : { } , "source" : null , "user" : { "id" : 2770032 , "id" : 183 , "username" : "John" , "email" : "john@company.com" , "color" : "#7b68ee" , "initials" : "J" , "profilePicture" : null } , "before" : null , "after" : "648893191" , "comment" : { "id" : "648893191" , "date" : "1642737045116" , "parent" : "1vj38vv" , "type" : 1 , "comment" : [ { "text" : "comment abc1234" , "attributes" : { } } , { "text" : "

" , "attributes" : { "block-id" : "block-4c8fe54f-7bff-4b7b-92a2-9142068983ea" } } ] , "text_content" : "comment abc1234

" , "x" : null , "y" : null , "image_y" : null , "image_x" : null , "page" : null , "comment_number" : null , "page_id" : null , "page_name" : null , "view_id" : null , "view_name" : null , "team" : null , "user" : { "id" : 183 , "username" : "John" , "email" : "john@company.com" , "color" : "#7b68ee" , "initials" : "J" , "profilePicture" : null } , "new_thread_count" : 0 , "new_mentioned_thread_count" : 0 , "email_attachments" : [ ] , "threaded_users" : [ ] , "threaded_replies" : 0 , "threaded_assignees" : 0 , "threaded_assignees_members" : [ ] , "threaded_unresolved_count" : 0 , "thread_followers" : [ { "id" : 183 , "username" : "John" , "email" : "john@company.com" , "color" : "#7b68ee" , "initials" : "J" , "profilePicture" : null } ] , "group_thread_followers" : [ ] , "reactions" : [ ] , "emails" : [ ] } } ] , "task_id" : "1vj38vv" , "webhook_id" : "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204" }

taskCommentUpdated payload

This webhook is triggered when a task comment is edited. We also send the taskUpdated payload.

Copy Copied { "event" : "taskCommentUpdated" , "history_items" : [ { "id" : "2800803631413624919" , "type" : 1 , "date" : "1642737045116" , "field" : "comment" , "parent_id" : "162641285" , "data" : { } , "source" : null , "user" : { "id" : 183 , "username" : "John" , "email" : "john@company.com" , "color" : "#7b68ee" , "initials" : "J" , "profilePicture" : null } , "before" : null , "after" : "648893191" , "comment" : { "id" : "648893191" , "date" : "1642737045116" , "parent" : "1vj38vv" , "type" : 1 , "comment" : [ { "text" : "comment abc1234 56789" , "attributes" : { } } , { "text" : "

" , "attributes" : { "block-id" : "block-4c8fe54f-7bff-4b7b-92a2-9142068983ea" } } ] , "text_content" : "comment abc1234 56789

" , "x" : null , "y" : null , "image_y" : null , "image_x" : null , "page" : null , "comment_number" : null , "page_id" : null , "page_name" : null , "view_id" : null , "view_name" : null , "team" : null , "user" : { "id" : 183 , "username" : "John" , "email" : "john@company.com" , "color" : "#7b68ee" , "initials" : "J" , "profilePicture" : null } , "new_thread_count" : 0 , "new_mentioned_thread_count" : 0 , "email_attachments" : [ ] , "threaded_users" : [ ] , "threaded_replies" : 0 , "threaded_assignees" : 0 , "threaded_assignees_members" : [ ] , "threaded_unresolved_count" : 0 , "thread_followers" : [ { "id" : 183 , "username" : "John" , "email" : "john@company.com" , "color" : "#7b68ee" , "initials" : "J" , "profilePicture" : null } ] , "group_thread_followers" : [ ] , "reactions" : [ ] , "emails" : [ ] } } ] , "task_id" : "1vj38vv" , "webhook_id" : "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204" }

Comment updated: taskUpdated payload

Here is an example taskUpdated payload that was sent when a task comment was updated.

Copy Copied { "event" : "taskUpdated" , "history_items" : [ { "id" : "2800803631413624919" , "type" : 1 , "date" : "1642737045116" , "field" : "comment" , "parent_id" : "162641285" , "data" : { } , "source" : null , "user" : { "id" : 183 , "username" : "John" , "email" : "john@company.com" , "color" : "#7b68ee" , "initials" : "J" , "profilePicture" : null } , "before" : null , "after" : "648893191" , "comment" : { "id" : "648893191" , "date" : "1642737045116" , "parent" : "1vj38vv" , "type" : 1 , "comment" : [ { "text" : "comment abc1234 56789" , "attributes" : { } } , { "text" : "

" , "attributes" : { "block-id" : "block-4c8fe54f-7bff-4b7b-92a2-9142068983ea" } } ] , "text_content" : "comment abc1234 56789

" , "x" : null , "y" : null , "image_y" : null , "image_x" : null , "page" : null , "comment_number" : null , "page_id" : null , "page_name" : null , "view_id" : null , "view_name" : null , "team" : null , "user" : { "id" : 183 , "username" : "John" , "email" : "john@company.com" , "color" : "#7b68ee" , "initials" : "J" , "profilePicture" : null } , "new_thread_count" : 0 , "new_mentioned_thread_count" : 0 , "email_attachments" : [ ] , "threaded_users" : [ ] , "threaded_replies" : 0 , "threaded_assignees" : 0 , "threaded_assignees_members" : [ ] , "threaded_unresolved_count" : 0 , "thread_followers" : [ { "id" : 183 , "username" : "John" , "email" : "john@company.com" , "color" : "#7b68ee" , "initials" : "J" , "profilePicture" : null } ] , "group_thread_followers" : [ ] , "reactions" : [ ] , "emails" : [ ] } } ] , "task_id" : "1vj38vv" , "webhook_id" : "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204" }

taskTimeEstimateUpdated payload

This webhook is triggered when a time estimate is set or updated. We also send the taskUpdated payload.

Copy Copied { "event" : "taskTimeEstimateUpdated" , "history_items" : [ { "id" : "2800808904123520175" , "type" : 1 , "date" : "1642737359443" , "field" : "time_estimate" , "parent_id" : "162641285" , "data" : { "time_estimate_string" : "1 hour 30 minutes" , "old_time_estimate_string" : null , "rolled_up_time_estimate" : 5400000 , "time_estimate" : 5400000 , "time_estimates_by_user" : [ { "userid" : 2770032 , "user_time_estimate" : "5400000" , "user_rollup_time_estimate" : "5400000" } ] } , "source" : null , "user" : { "id" : 183 , "username" : "John" , "email" : "john@company.com" , "color" : "#7b68ee" , "initials" : "J" , "profilePicture" : null } , "before" : null , "after" : "5400000" } ] , "task_id" : "1vj38vv" , "webhook_id" : "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204" }

Time estimated: taskUpdated payload

Here is an example taskUpdated payload that was sent when a task's Time Estimate was set.

Copy Copied { "event" : "taskTimeEstimateUpdated" , "history_items" : [ { "id" : "2800808904123520175" , "type" : 1 , "date" : "1642737359443" , "field" : "time_estimate" , "parent_id" : "162641285" , "data" : { "time_estimate_string" : "1 hour 30 minutes" , "old_time_estimate_string" : null , "rolled_up_time_estimate" : 5400000 , "time_estimate" : 5400000 , "time_estimates_by_user" : [ { "userid" : 2770032 , "user_time_estimate" : "5400000" , "user_rollup_time_estimate" : "5400000" } ] } , "source" : null , "user" : { "id" : 183 , "username" : "John" , "email" : "john@company.com" , "color" : "#7b68ee" , "initials" : "J" , "profilePicture" : null } , "before" : null , "after" : "5400000" } ] , "task_id" : "1vj38vv" , "webhook_id" : "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204" }

taskTimeTrackedUpdated payload

This webhook is triggered when a time entry is added to a task, or deleted. We also send the taskUpdated payload.

Copy Copied { "event" : "taskTimeTrackedUpdated" , "history_items" : [ { "id" : "2800809188061123931" , "type" : 1 , "date" : "1642737376354" , "field" : "time_spent" , "parent_id" : "162641285" , "data" : { "total_time" : "900000" , "rollup_time" : "900000" } , "source" : null , "user" : { "id" : 183 , "username" : "John" , "email" : "john@company.com" , "color" : "#7b68ee" , "initials" : "J" , "profilePicture" : null } , "before" : null , "after" : { "id" : "2800809188061119507" , "start" : "1642736476215" , "end" : "1642737376215" , "time" : "900000" , "source" : "clickup" , "date_added" : "1642737376354" } } ] , "task_id" : "1vj38vv" , "data" : { "description" : "Time Tracking Created" , "interval_id" : "2800809188061119507" } , "webhook_id" : "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204" }

Time tracked: taskUpdated payload

Here is an example taskUpdated payload that was sent when a time entry was added to a task.