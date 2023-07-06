    Nothing Found

Task payloads

The following webhook example payloads are sent to your webhook URL when tasks are created or updated.

history_items

The history_items section includes metadata about the event that triggered the webhook.

  • date : The date and time when the event ocurred, displayed in Unix time in milliseconds.
  • field : The field on the task that triggered the webhook.
  • user : The user who performed the action that triggered the webhook.
  • before : The state of the task before the change that triggered the webhook.
  • after : The state of the task after the change that triggered the webhook.

taskCreated payload

This webhook is triggered when a new task is created. We also send the taskStatusUpdated payload when a new task is created. The parent_id refers to the List ID where the new task was created.

{
  "event": "taskCreated",
  "history_items": [
    {
      "id": "2800763136717140857",
      "type": 1,
      "date": "1642734631523",
      "field": "status",
      "parent_id": "162641062",
      "data": {
        "status_type": "open"
      },
      "source": null,
      "user": {
        "id": 183,
        "username": "John",
        "email": "john@company.com",
        "color": "#7b68ee",
        "initials": "J",
        "profilePicture": null
      },
      "before": {
        "status": null,
        "color": "#000000",
        "type": "removed",
        "orderindex": -1
      },
      "after": {
        "status": "to do",
        "color": "#f9d900",
        "orderindex": 0,
        "type": "open"
      }
    },
    {
      "id": "2800763136700363640",
      "type": 1,
      "date": "1642734631523",
      "field": "task_creation",
      "parent_id": "162641062",
      "data": {},
      "source": null,
      "user": {
        "id": 183,
        "username": "John",
        "email": "john@company.com",
        "color": "#7b68ee",
        "initials": "J",
        "profilePicture": null
      },
      "before": null,
      "after": null
    }
  ],
  "task_id": "1vj37mc",
  "webhook_id": "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204"
}

New task: TaskStatusUpdated payload

Here is an example taskStatusUpdated payload that was sent when a new task was created:

{
  "event": "taskStatusUpdated",
  "history_items": [
    {
      "id": "2800763136717140857",
      "type": 1,
      "date": "1642734631523",
      "field": "status",
      "parent_id": "162641062",
      "data": {
        "status_type": "open"
      },
      "source": null,
      "user": {
        "id": 183,
        "username": "John",
        "email": "john@company.com",
        "color": "#7b68ee",
        "initials": "J",
        "profilePicture": null
      },
      "before": {
        "status": null,
        "color": "#000000",
        "type": "removed",
        "orderindex": -1
      },
      "after": {
        "status": "to do",
        "color": "#f9d900",
        "orderindex": 0,
        "type": "open"
      }
    }
  ],
  "task_id": "1vj37mc",
  "webhook_id": "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204"
}

taskUpdated payload

This webhook is triggered when a task is updated. This example payload was sent when a task description was added to the task.

{
  "event": "taskUpdated",
  "history_items": [
    {
      "id": "2800768061568222238",
      "type": 1,
      "date": "1642734925064",
      "field": "content",
      "parent_id": "162641062",
      "data": {},
      "source": null,
      "user": {
        "id": 183,
        "username": "John",
        "email": "john@company.com",
        "color": "#7b68ee",
        "initials": "J",
        "profilePicture": null
      },
      "before": null,
      "after": "{\"ops\":[{\"insert\":\"This is a task description update to trigger the \"},{\"insert\":\"\\n\",\"attributes\":{\"block-id\":\"block-24d0457c-908f-412c-8267-da08f8dc93e4\"}}]}"
    }
  ],
  "task_id": "1vj37mc",
  "webhook_id": "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204"
}

taskUpdated: set Custom Field payload

Here is a taskUpdated payload that was sent when a Custom Field was set on a task.

{
  "event": "taskUpdated",
  "history_items": [
    {
      "id": "2800771175285296851",
      "type": 1,
      "date": "1642735110657",
      "field": "custom_field",
      "parent_id": "162641062",
      "data": {},
      "source": null,
      "user": {
        "id": 183,
        "username": "John",
        "email": "john@company.com",
        "color": "#7b68ee",
        "initials": "J",
        "profilePicture": null
      },
      "before": null,
      "after": "5048f827-f16a-47b0-afec-5fd0e51b5f50",
      "custom_field": {
        "id": "862a38bb-eaba-4b9b-a4b5-c09d2a8c082f",
        "name": "Selection Dropdown",
        "type": "drop_down",
        "type_config": {
          "default": 0,
          "placeholder": null,
          "new_drop_down": true,
          "options": [
            {
              "id": "5048f827-f16a-47b0-afec-5fd0e51b5f50",
              "name": "Monthly",
              "value": "Monthly",
              "type": "text",
              "color": null,
              "orderindex": 0
            },
            {
              "id": "5c69d237-f440-4498-ae46-3b3948db931b",
              "name": "Quarterly",
              "value": "Quarterly",
              "type": "text",
              "color": null,
              "orderindex": 1
            },
            {
              "id": "fc4b63d1-d4d5-45fc-bee5-3adef2b15dff",
              "name": "Yearly",
              "value": "Yearly",
              "type": "text",
              "color": null,
              "orderindex": 2
            },
            {
              "id": "8c7a4048-53fd-455a-82ba-ecf2a8a4c74d",
              "name": "here's a really long long long drop down option with a long line of text",
              "value": "here's a really long long long drop down option with a long line of text",
              "type": "text",
              "color": null,
              "orderindex": 3
            }
          ]
        },
        "values_set": null,
        "userid": "2770032",
        "date_created": "1611729648993",
        "hide_from_guests": false,
        "team_id": "6931406",
        "deleted": false,
        "deleted_by": null,
        "pinned": true,
        "required": false,
        "required_on_subtasks": false,
        "linked_subcategory": null
      }
    }
  ],
  "task_id": "1vj37mc",
  "webhook_id": "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204"
}

taskDeleted payload

This webhook is triggered when a task is deleted.

{
  "event": "taskDeleted",
  "task_id": "1vj37mc",
  "webhook_id": "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204"
}

taskPriorityUpdated payload

This webhook is triggered when a task's Priority is set or updated. We also send the taskUpdated payload.

{
  "event": "taskPriorityUpdated",
  "history_items": [
    {
      "id": "2800773800802162647",
      "type": 1,
      "date": "1642735267148",
      "field": "priority",
      "parent_id": "162641062",
      "data": {},
      "source": null,
      "user": {
        "id": 183,
        "username": "John",
        "email": "john@company.com",
        "color": "#7b68ee",
        "initials": "J",
        "profilePicture": null
      },
      "before": null,
      "after": {
        "id": "2",
        "priority": "high",
        "color": "#ffcc00",
        "orderindex": "2"
      }
    }
  ],
  "task_id": "1vj38vv",
  "webhook_id": "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204"
}

Priority updated: taskUpdated payload

Here is an example taskUpdated payload that was sent when a task's Priority was set.

{
  "event": "taskUpdated",
  "history_items": [
    {
      "id": "2800773800802162647",
      "type": 1,
      "date": "1642735267148",
      "field": "priority",
      "parent_id": "162641062",
      "data": {},
      "source": null,
      "user": {
        "id": 183,
        "username": "John",
        "email": "john@company.com",
        "color": "#7b68ee",
        "initials": "J",
        "profilePicture": null
      },
      "before": null,
      "after": {
        "id": "2",
        "priority": "high",
        "color": "#ffcc00",
        "orderindex": "2"
      }
    }
  ],
  "task_id": "1vj38vv",
  "webhook_id": "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204"
}

taskStatusUpdated payload

This webhook is triggered when a task's Status is updated. We also send the taskUpdated payload.

{
  "event": "taskStatusUpdated",
  "history_items": [
    {
      "id": "2800787326392370170",
      "type": 1,
      "date": "1642736073330",
      "field": "status",
      "parent_id": "162641062",
      "data": {
        "status_type": "custom"
      },
      "source": null,
      "user": {
            "id": 183,
            "username": "John",
            "email": "john@company.com",
            "color": "#7b68ee",
            "initials": "J",
            "profilePicture": null
      },
      "before": {
        "status": "to do",
        "color": "#f9d900",
        "orderindex": 0,
        "type": "open"
      },
      "after": {
        "status": "in progress",
        "color": "#7C4DFF",
        "orderindex": 1,
        "type": "custom"
      }
    }
  ],
  "task_id": "1vj38vv",
  "webhook_id": "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204"
}

Task status updated: taskUpdated payload

Here is an example taskUpdated payload that was sent when a task's Status was updated.

{
  "event": "taskUpdated",
  "history_items": [
    {
      "id": "2800787326392370170",
      "type": 1,
      "date": "1642736073330",
      "field": "status",
      "parent_id": "162641062",
      "data": {
        "status_type": "custom"
      },
      "source": null,
      "user": {
        "id": 183,
        "username": "John",
        "email": "john@company.com",
        "color": "#7b68ee",
        "initials": "J",
        "profilePicture": null
      },
      "before": {
        "status": "to do",
        "color": "#f9d900",
        "orderindex": 0,
        "type": "open"
      },
      "after": {
        "status": "in progress",
        "color": "#7C4DFF",
        "orderindex": 1,
        "type": "custom"
      }
    }
  ],
  "task_id": "1vj38vv",
  "webhook_id": "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204"
}

taskAssigneeUpdated payload

This webhook is triggered when a task's assignee is set or updated. We also send the taskUpdated payload.

{
  "event": "taskAssigneeUpdated",
  "history_items": [
    {
      "id": "2800789353868594308",
      "type": 1,
      "date": "1642736194135",
      "field": "assignee_add",
      "parent_id": "162641062",
      "data": {},
      "source": null,
      "user": {
        "id": 183,
        "username": "John",
        "email": "john@company.com",
        "color": "#7b68ee",
        "initials": "J",
        "profilePicture": null
      },
      "after": {
        "id": 184,
        "username": "Sam",
        "email": "sam@company.com",
        "color": "#7b68ee",
        "initials": "S",
        "profilePicture": null
      }
    }
  ],
  "task_id": "1vj38vv",
  "webhook_id": "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204"
}

Assignee updated: taskUpdated payload

Here is an example taskUpdated payload that was sent when a task's Assignee was updated.

{
  "event": "taskUpdated",
  "history_items": [
    {
      "id": "2800789353868594308",
      "type": 1,
      "date": "1642736194135",
      "field": "assignee_add",
      "parent_id": "162641062",
      "data": {},
      "source": null,
      "user": {
        "id": 183,
        "username": "John",
        "email": "john@company.com",
        "color": "#7b68ee",
        "initials": "J",
        "profilePicture": null
      },
      "after": {
        "id": 184,
        "username": "Sam",
        "email": "sam@company.com",
        "color": "#7b68ee",
        "initials": "S",
        "profilePicture": null
      }
    }
  ],
  "task_id": "1vj38vv",
  "webhook_id": "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204"
}

taskDueDateUpdated payload

This webhook is triggered when a task's due date is set or updated. We also send the taskUpdated payload.

{
  "event": "taskDueDateUpdated",
  "history_items": [
    {
      "id": "2800792714143635886",
      "type": 1,
      "date": "1642736394447",
      "field": "due_date",
      "parent_id": "162641062",
      "data": {
        "due_date_time": true,
        "old_due_date_time": false
      },
      "source": null,
      "user": {
        "id": 183,
        "username": "John",
        "email": "john@company.com",
        "color": "#7b68ee",
        "initials": "J",
        "profilePicture": null
      },
      "before": "1642701600000",
      "after": "1643608800000"
    }
  ],
  "task_id": "1vj38vv",
  "webhook_id": "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204"
}

Due date updated: taskUpdated payload

Here is an example taskUpdated payload that was sent when a task's due date was updated.{

{
  "event": "taskUpdated",
  "history_items": [
    {
      "id": "2800792714143635886",
      "type": 1,
      "date": "1642736394447",
      "field": "due_date",
      "parent_id": "162641062",
      "data": {
        "due_date_time": true,
        "old_due_date_time": false
      },
      "source": null,
      "user": {
        "id": 183,
        "username": "John",
        "email": "john@company.com",
        "color": "#7b68ee",
        "initials": "J",
        "profilePicture": null
      },
      "before": "1642701600000",
      "after": "1643608800000"
    }
  ],
  "task_id": "1vj38vv",
  "webhook_id": "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204"
}

taskTagUpdated payload

This webhook is triggered when task Tags are added or removed. We also send the taskUpdated payload.

{
  "event": "taskTagUpdated",
  "history_items": [
    {
      "id": "2800797048554170804",
      "type": 1,
      "date": "1642736652800",
      "field": "tag",
      "parent_id": "162641062",
      "data": {},
      "source": null,
      "user": {
        "id": 183,
        "username": "John",
        "email": "john@company.com",
        "color": "#7b68ee",
        "initials": "J",
        "profilePicture": null
      },
      "before": null,
      "after": [
        {
          "name": "def",
          "tag_fg": "#FF4081",
          "tag_bg": "#FF4081",
          "creator": 2770032
        }
      ]
    }
  ],
  "task_id": "1vj38vv",
  "webhook_id": "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204"
}

Task tags updated: taskUpdated payload

Here is an example taskUpdated payload sent when a task's Tags was updated.

{
  "event": "taskUpdated",
  "history_items": [
    {
      "id": "2800797048554170804",
      "type": 1,
      "date": "1642736652800",
      "field": "tag",
      "parent_id": "162641062",
      "data": {},
      "source": null,
      "user": {
        "id": 183,
        "username": "John",
        "email": "john@company.com",
        "color": "#7b68ee",
        "initials": "J",
        "profilePicture": null
      },
      "before": null,
      "after": [
        {
          "name": "def",
          "tag_fg": "#FF4081",
          "tag_bg": "#FF4081",
          "creator": 2770032
        }
      ]
    }
  ],
  "task_id": "1vj38vv",
  "webhook_id": "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204"
}

taskMoved payload

This webhook is triggered when a task is moved to a new List. We also send the taskUpdated and spaceUpdated payloads.

{
  "event": "taskMoved",
  "history_items": [
    {
      "id": "2800800851630274181",
      "type": 1,
      "date": "1642736879339",
      "field": "section_moved",
      "parent_id": "162641285",
      "data": {
        "mute_notifications": true
      },
      "source": null,
      "user": {
        "id": 183,
        "username": "John",
        "email": "john@company.com",
        "color": "#7b68ee",
        "initials": "J",
        "profilePicture": null
      },
      "before": {
        "id": "162641062",
        "name": "Webhook payloads",
        "category": {
          "id": "96771950",
          "name": "hidden",
          "hidden": true
        },
        "project": {
          "id": "7002367",
          "name": "This is my API Space"
        }
      },
      "after": {
        "id": "162641285",
        "name": "webhook payloads 2",
        "category": {
          "id": "96772049",
          "name": "hidden",
          "hidden": true
        },
        "project": {
          "id": "7002367",
          "name": "This is my API Space"
        }
      }
    }
  ],
  "task_id": "1vj38vv",
  "webhook_id": "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204"
}

Task moved: taskUpdated payload

Here is an example taskUpdated payload that was sent when a task was moved to a new List.

{
  "event": "taskUpdated",
  "history_items": [
    {
      "id": "2800800851630274181",
      "type": 1,
      "date": "1642736879339",
      "field": "section_moved",
      "parent_id": "162641285",
      "data": {
        "mute_notifications": true
      },
      "source": null,
      "user": {
        "id": 183,
        "username": "John",
        "email": "john@company.com",
        "color": "#7b68ee",
        "initials": "J",
        "profilePicture": null
      },
      "before": {
        "id": "162641062",
        "name": "Webhook payloads",
        "category": {
          "id": "96771950",
          "name": "hidden",
          "hidden": true
        },
        "project": {
          "id": "7002367",
          "name": "This is my API Space"
        }
      },
      "after": {
        "id": "162641285",
        "name": "webhook payloads 2",
        "category": {
          "id": "96772049",
          "name": "hidden",
          "hidden": true
        },
        "project": {
          "id": "7002367",
          "name": "This is my API Space"
        }
      }
    }
  ],
  "task_id": "1vj38vv",
  "webhook_id": "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204"
}

Task moved: spaceUpdated payload

Here is an example spaceUpdated payload that was sent when a task was moved to a new List.

{
  "event": "spaceUpdated",
  "space_id": "7002367",
  "webhook_id": "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204"
}

taskCommentPosted payload

This webhook is triggered when a new comment is posted on a task. We also send the taskUpdated payload.

{
  "event": "taskCommentPosted",
  "history_items": [
    {
      "id": "2800803631413624919",
      "type": 1,
      "date": "1642737045116",
      "field": "comment",
      "parent_id": "162641285",
      "data": {},
      "source": null,
      "user": {
        "id": 183,
        "username": "John",
        "email": "john@company.com",
        "color": "#7b68ee",
        "initials": "J",
        "profilePicture": null
      },
      "before": null,
      "after": "648893191",
      "comment": {
        "id": "648893191",
        "date": "1642737045116",
        "parent": "1vj38vv",
        "type": 1,
        "comment": [
          {
            "text": "comment abc1234",
            "attributes": {}
          },
          {
            "text": "\n",
            "attributes": {
              "block-id": "block-4c8fe54f-7bff-4b7b-92a2-9142068983ea"
            }
          }
        ],
        "text_content": "comment abc1234\n",
        "x": null,
        "y": null,
        "image_y": null,
        "image_x": null,
        "page": null,
        "comment_number": null,
        "page_id": null,
        "page_name": null,
        "view_id": null,
        "view_name": null,
        "team": null,
        "user": {
             "id": 183,
            "username": "John",
            "email": "john@company.com",
            "color": "#7b68ee",
            "initials": "J",
            "profilePicture": null
        },
        "new_thread_count": 0,
        "new_mentioned_thread_count": 0,
        "email_attachments": [],
        "threaded_users": [],
        "threaded_replies": 0,
        "threaded_assignees": 0,
        "threaded_assignees_members": [],
        "threaded_unresolved_count": 0,
        "thread_followers": [
          {
            "id": 183,
            "username": "John",
            "email": "john@company.com",
            "color": "#7b68ee",
            "initials": "J",
            "profilePicture": null
          }
        ],
        "group_thread_followers": [],
        "reactions": [],
        "emails": []
      }
    }
  ],
  "task_id": "1vj38vv",
  "webhook_id": "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204"
}

Comment added: taskUpdated payload

Here's an example taskUpdated payload that was sent when a task comment was created:

{
  "event": "taskUpdated",
  "history_items": [
    {
      "id": "2800803631413624919",
      "type": 1,
      "date": "1642737045116",
      "field": "comment",
      "parent_id": "162641285",
      "data": {},
      "source": null,
      "user": {
        "id": 2770032,
            "id": 183,
            "username": "John",
            "email": "john@company.com",
            "color": "#7b68ee",
            "initials": "J",
            "profilePicture": null
      },
      "before": null,
      "after": "648893191",
      "comment": {
        "id": "648893191",
        "date": "1642737045116",
        "parent": "1vj38vv",
        "type": 1,
        "comment": [
          {
            "text": "comment abc1234",
            "attributes": {}
          },
          {
            "text": "\n",
            "attributes": {
              "block-id": "block-4c8fe54f-7bff-4b7b-92a2-9142068983ea"
            }
          }
        ],
        "text_content": "comment abc1234\n",
        "x": null,
        "y": null,
        "image_y": null,
        "image_x": null,
        "page": null,
        "comment_number": null,
        "page_id": null,
        "page_name": null,
        "view_id": null,
        "view_name": null,
        "team": null,
        "user": {
            "id": 183,
            "username": "John",
            "email": "john@company.com",
            "color": "#7b68ee",
            "initials": "J",
            "profilePicture": null
        },
        "new_thread_count": 0,
        "new_mentioned_thread_count": 0,
        "email_attachments": [],
        "threaded_users": [],
        "threaded_replies": 0,
        "threaded_assignees": 0,
        "threaded_assignees_members": [],
        "threaded_unresolved_count": 0,
        "thread_followers": [
          {
            "id": 183,
            "username": "John",
            "email": "john@company.com",
            "color": "#7b68ee",
            "initials": "J",
            "profilePicture": null
          }
        ],
        "group_thread_followers": [],
        "reactions": [],
        "emails": []
      }
    }
  ],
  "task_id": "1vj38vv",
  "webhook_id": "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204"
}

taskCommentUpdated payload

This webhook is triggered when a task comment is edited. We also send the taskUpdated payload.

{
  "event": "taskCommentUpdated",
  "history_items": [
    {
      "id": "2800803631413624919",
      "type": 1,
      "date": "1642737045116",
      "field": "comment",
      "parent_id": "162641285",
      "data": {},
      "source": null,
      "user": {
            "id": 183,
            "username": "John",
            "email": "john@company.com",
            "color": "#7b68ee",
            "initials": "J",
            "profilePicture": null
      },
      "before": null,
      "after": "648893191",
      "comment": {
        "id": "648893191",
        "date": "1642737045116",
        "parent": "1vj38vv",
        "type": 1,
        "comment": [
          {
            "text": "comment abc1234 56789",
            "attributes": {}
          },
          {
            "text": "\n",
            "attributes": {
              "block-id": "block-4c8fe54f-7bff-4b7b-92a2-9142068983ea"
            }
          }
        ],
        "text_content": "comment abc1234 56789\n",
        "x": null,
        "y": null,
        "image_y": null,
        "image_x": null,
        "page": null,
        "comment_number": null,
        "page_id": null,
        "page_name": null,
        "view_id": null,
        "view_name": null,
        "team": null,
        "user": {
            "id": 183,
            "username": "John",
            "email": "john@company.com",
            "color": "#7b68ee",
            "initials": "J",
            "profilePicture": null
        },
        "new_thread_count": 0,
        "new_mentioned_thread_count": 0,
        "email_attachments": [],
        "threaded_users": [],
        "threaded_replies": 0,
        "threaded_assignees": 0,
        "threaded_assignees_members": [],
        "threaded_unresolved_count": 0,
        "thread_followers": [
          {
            "id": 183,
            "username": "John",
            "email": "john@company.com",
            "color": "#7b68ee",
            "initials": "J",
            "profilePicture": null
          }
        ],
        "group_thread_followers": [],
        "reactions": [],
        "emails": []
      }
    }
  ],
  "task_id": "1vj38vv",
  "webhook_id": "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204"
}

Comment updated: taskUpdated payload

Here is an example taskUpdated payload that was sent when a task comment was updated.

{
  "event": "taskUpdated",
  "history_items": [
    {
      "id": "2800803631413624919",
      "type": 1,
      "date": "1642737045116",
      "field": "comment",
      "parent_id": "162641285",
      "data": {},
      "source": null,
      "user": {
            "id": 183,
            "username": "John",
            "email": "john@company.com",
            "color": "#7b68ee",
            "initials": "J",
            "profilePicture": null
      },
      "before": null,
      "after": "648893191",
      "comment": {
        "id": "648893191",
        "date": "1642737045116",
        "parent": "1vj38vv",
        "type": 1,
        "comment": [
          {
            "text": "comment abc1234 56789",
            "attributes": {}
          },
          {
            "text": "\n",
            "attributes": {
              "block-id": "block-4c8fe54f-7bff-4b7b-92a2-9142068983ea"
            }
          }
        ],
        "text_content": "comment abc1234 56789\n",
        "x": null,
        "y": null,
        "image_y": null,
        "image_x": null,
        "page": null,
        "comment_number": null,
        "page_id": null,
        "page_name": null,
        "view_id": null,
        "view_name": null,
        "team": null,
        "user": {
            "id": 183,
            "username": "John",
            "email": "john@company.com",
            "color": "#7b68ee",
            "initials": "J",
            "profilePicture": null
        },
        "new_thread_count": 0,
        "new_mentioned_thread_count": 0,
        "email_attachments": [],
        "threaded_users": [],
        "threaded_replies": 0,
        "threaded_assignees": 0,
        "threaded_assignees_members": [],
        "threaded_unresolved_count": 0,
        "thread_followers": [
          {
            "id": 183,
            "username": "John",
            "email": "john@company.com",
            "color": "#7b68ee",
            "initials": "J",
            "profilePicture": null
          }
        ],
        "group_thread_followers": [],
        "reactions": [],
        "emails": []
      }
    }
  ],
  "task_id": "1vj38vv",
  "webhook_id": "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204"
}

taskTimeEstimateUpdated payload

This webhook is triggered when a time estimate is set or updated. We also send the taskUpdated payload.

{
  "event": "taskTimeEstimateUpdated",
  "history_items": [
    {
      "id": "2800808904123520175",
      "type": 1,
      "date": "1642737359443",
      "field": "time_estimate",
      "parent_id": "162641285",
      "data": {
        "time_estimate_string": "1 hour 30 minutes",
        "old_time_estimate_string": null,
        "rolled_up_time_estimate": 5400000,
        "time_estimate": 5400000,
        "time_estimates_by_user": [
          {
            "userid": 2770032,
            "user_time_estimate": "5400000",
            "user_rollup_time_estimate": "5400000"
          }
        ]
      },
      "source": null,
      "user": {
            "id": 183,
            "username": "John",
            "email": "john@company.com",
            "color": "#7b68ee",
            "initials": "J",
            "profilePicture": null
      },
      "before": null,
      "after": "5400000"
    }
  ],
  "task_id": "1vj38vv",
  "webhook_id": "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204"
}

Time estimated: taskUpdated payload

Here is an example taskUpdated payload that was sent when a task's Time Estimate was set.

{
  "event": "taskTimeEstimateUpdated",
  "history_items": [
    {
      "id": "2800808904123520175",
      "type": 1,
      "date": "1642737359443",
      "field": "time_estimate",
      "parent_id": "162641285",
      "data": {
        "time_estimate_string": "1 hour 30 minutes",
        "old_time_estimate_string": null,
        "rolled_up_time_estimate": 5400000,
        "time_estimate": 5400000,
        "time_estimates_by_user": [
          {
            "userid": 2770032,
            "user_time_estimate": "5400000",
            "user_rollup_time_estimate": "5400000"
          }
        ]
      },
      "source": null,
      "user": {
            "id": 183,
            "username": "John",
            "email": "john@company.com",
            "color": "#7b68ee",
            "initials": "J",
            "profilePicture": null
      },
      "before": null,
      "after": "5400000"
    }
  ],
  "task_id": "1vj38vv",
  "webhook_id": "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204"
}

taskTimeTrackedUpdated payload

This webhook is triggered when a time entry is added to a task, or deleted. We also send the taskUpdated payload.

{
  "event": "taskTimeTrackedUpdated",
  "history_items": [
    {
      "id": "2800809188061123931",
      "type": 1,
      "date": "1642737376354",
      "field": "time_spent",
      "parent_id": "162641285",
      "data": {
        "total_time": "900000",
        "rollup_time": "900000"
      },
      "source": null,
      "user": {
            "id": 183,
            "username": "John",
            "email": "john@company.com",
            "color": "#7b68ee",
            "initials": "J",
            "profilePicture": null
      },
      "before": null,
      "after": {
        "id": "2800809188061119507",
        "start": "1642736476215",
        "end": "1642737376215",
        "time": "900000",
        "source": "clickup",
        "date_added": "1642737376354"
      }
    }
  ],
  "task_id": "1vj38vv",
  "data": {
    "description": "Time Tracking Created",
    "interval_id": "2800809188061119507"
  },
  "webhook_id": "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204"
}

Time tracked: taskUpdated payload

Here is an example taskUpdated payload that was sent when a time entry was added to a task.

{
  "event": "taskUpdated",
  "history_items": [
    {
      "id": "2800809188061123931",
      "type": 1,
      "date": "1642737376354",
      "field": "time_spent",
      "parent_id": "162641285",
      "data": {
        "total_time": "900000",
        "rollup_time": "900000"
      },
      "source": null,
      "user": {
            "id": 183,
            "username": "John",
            "email": "john@company.com",
            "color": "#7b68ee",
            "initials": "J",
            "profilePicture": null
      },
      "before": null,
      "after": {
        "id": "2800809188061119507",
        "start": "1642736476215",
        "end": "1642737376215",
        "time": "900000",
        "source": "clickup",
        "date_added": "1642737376354"
      }
    }
  ],
  "task_id": "1vj38vv",
  "data": {
    "description": "Time Tracking Created",
    "interval_id": "2800809188061119507"
  },
  "webhook_id": "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204"
}
