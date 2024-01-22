Automation webhook payloads
The following webhook example payload is sent to your webhook URL when an Automation is triggered.
automationCreated payload
This webhook is triggered when an Automation is triggered.
{
"id": "b4ced072-ae72-4c70-b898-fea5dd142408:main",
"trigger_id": "6f612d16-9ff7-4db2-a2f6-19528ee3b90c",
"date": "2024-01-11T19:40:17.927Z",
"payload": {
"id": "8687096vn",
"custom_id": "DEF-43",
"custom_item_id": 0,
"name": "task name",
"text_content": "",
"description": "",
"status": {
"id": "p90090203753_p54073272_p54073128_p54071092_p54067915_r9V2QX7O",
"status": "complete",
"color": "#008844",
"orderindex": 1,
"type": "closed"
},
"orderindex": "39906954.00000000000000000000000000000000",
"date_created": "1705002014968",
"date_updated": "1705002016108",
"date_closed": "1705002016108",
"date_done": "1705002016108",
"archived": false,
"creator": {
"id": 26191384,
"username": "John",
"color": "#5f7c8a",
"email": "john@company.com",
"profilePicture": "https://attachments.clickup.com/profilePictures/26191384_HoB.jpg"
},
"assignees": [],
"watchers": [
{
"id": 26191384,
"username": "John",
"color": "#5f7c8a",
"initials": "J",
"email": "john@company.com",
"profilePicture": "https://attachments.clickup.com/profilePictures/26191384_HoB.jpg"
}
],
"checklists": [],
"tags": [],
"parent": null,
"priority": null,
"due_date": null,
"start_date": null,
"points": null,
"time_estimate": null,
"time_spent": 0,
"custom_fields": [
{
"id": "ede917d5-4dbb-46eb-9f7c-5d4f0a652b1f",
"name": "ijjb",
"type": "formula",
"type_config": {
"version": "1.6",
"is_dynamic": false,
"return_types": [
"null"
],
"calculation_state": "ready"
},
"date_created": "1698260411360",
"hide_from_guests": false,
"required": false
},
{
"id": "7d979288-84e1-48b0-abaf-238ecb27e0fa",
"name": "formula 1",
"type": "currency",
"type_config": {
"default": null,
"precision": 2,
"currency_type": "USD"
},
"date_created": "1694298925344",
"hide_from_guests": false,
"required": false
},
{
"id": "89bbdeeb-6724-4ec0-a8a7-c21d944199a7",
"name": "Marketing Task Type",
"type": "drop_down",
"type_config": {
"default": 0,
"placeholder": null,
"options": [
{
"id": "d73a55af-88f5-4161-a948-7341d2bbb045",
"name": "Campaign",
"color": null,
"orderindex": 0
},
{
"id": "0010111d-91da-4cb7-8cc1-d642f90ef194",
"name": "asd",
"color": null,
"orderindex": 1
}
]
},
"date_created": "1698177406311",
"hide_from_guests": false,
"required": false
},
{
"id": "07119fd9-e1eb-4457-bc69-3e5913707ca2",
"name": "files",
"type": "attachment",
"type_config": {},
"date_created": "1700237528128",
"hide_from_guests": false,
"required": false
},
{
"id": "60392065-eb67-40c3-afe2-10f288d0695d",
"name": "new field",
"type": "currency",
"type_config": {
"precision": 2,
"currency_type": "EUR"
},
"date_created": "1696603471462",
"hide_from_guests": true,
"required": false
}
],
"dependencies": [],
"linked_tasks": [],
"locations": [],
"team_id": "36003581",
"url": "https://app.clickup.com/t/8687096vn",
"sharing": {
"public": false,
"public_share_expires_on": null,
"public_fields": [
"assignees",
"priority",
"due_date",
"content",
"comments",
"attachments",
"customFields",
"subtasks",
"tags",
"checklists",
"coverimage"
],
"token": null,
"seo_optimized": false
},
"list": {
"id": "901102008938",
"name": "List",
"access": true
},
"project": {
"id": "90110993233",
"name": "test folder",
"hidden": false,
"access": true
},
"folder": {
"id": "90110993233",
"name": "test folder",
"hidden": false,
"access": true
},
"space": {
"id": "90090203753"
}
}
}