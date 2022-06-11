Webhook URL
When an event occurs that your webhoook is subscribed to, we will send details about that event to the URL that you provided when you created the webhook.
If no protocol is provided in the URL, the default will be
https.
Note
In the future, non-ssl protocols may not be supported. We recommended using secure protocols where possible.
Requests to your URL will always adhere to the following criteria:
- Always sent with the method POST
-
The Content-Type will always be
application/json
-
The
webhook_id,
event, and
resource IDwill be passed in the body.
-
If a history item exists describing the event, it will be passed in a
history_itemsarray.
Here is an example request:
POST https://yourdomain.com/webhook
Content-Type: application/json
Here is an example response:
{
"webhook_id": "7689a169-a000-4985-8676-6902b96d6627",
"event": "taskUpdated",
"task_id":"c0j",
"history_items": [
{
"id":"33169",
"type":1,
"date":"1575650190085",
"field":"status",
"parent_id":"1753",
"data":{
"status_type":"closed"
},
"source":null,
"user":{
"id":183,
"username":"John Doe",
"email":"example@email.com",
"color":"#827718",
"initials":"JK",
"profilePicture":"https://dev-attachments-public.clickup.com/profilePictures/183_nx1.jpg"
},
"before":{
"status":"open",
"color":"#d3d3d3",
"orderindex":0,
"type":"open"
},
"after":{
"status":"complete",
"color":"#6bc950",
"orderindex":1,
"type":"closed"
}
}
]
}