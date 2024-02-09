Command Responses
When you run a Cloud Command, ClickUp sends a request to your specified HTTPS endpoint, and expects a specifically formatted response in order to perform an operation (the thing you want the command to do).
The following operations are available to include within a Command Response:
- Input placeholder
- Action
- View
- Config
- Tokens
Input placeholder
A string that appears in the input field when running your Cloud Command.
Action
Actions are things the command can do, including:
- ActionOpenURL: Opens a given URL.
- ActionCopy: Copies some text to the clipboard.
- ActionPaste: Pastes some text to the active app.
- ActionShowToast: Shows a message in a temporary popup notification on the screen. This option is only supported when using ClickUp in a web browser.
- ActionMoveAddParam: Create additional options within a command.
View
Views allow you create a customizable page within the search modal which appears when you run the Command.
- Text: Display some text.
- List: A list of actions you can take from the command.
- Masonry: Display a grid of images.
- Form view: Create a form within the search modal. Use Create Task to create a task in ClickUp with the data from the submitted form.
Config
Display a one-time form that captures some information and passes it to the command.
For example, you can use Config to display a prompt to the user to enter an API key to a third-party app, then use the API key entered by the user to send and receive data from the other app.
Tokens
Tokens allow you create a breadcrumb that appears in the Search modal input.
You can use this with
ActionMoveAddParam to show that the user is browsing to a submenu within a command.