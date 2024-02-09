Last updated 1 month ago

Command Responses

When you run a Cloud Command, ClickUp sends a request to your specified HTTPS endpoint, and expects a specifically formatted response in order to perform an operation (the thing you want the command to do).

The following operations are available to include within a Command Response:

Input placeholder

Action

View

Config

Tokens

Input placeholder

A string that appears in the input field when running your Cloud Command.

Action

Actions are things the command can do, including:

ActionOpenURL: Opens a given URL.

ActionCopy: Copies some text to the clipboard.

ActionPaste: Pastes some text to the active app.

ActionShowToast: Shows a message in a temporary popup notification on the screen. This option is only supported when using ClickUp in a web browser.

ActionMoveAddParam: Create additional options within a command.

View

Views allow you create a customizable page within the search modal which appears when you run the Command.

Text: Display some text.

List: A list of actions you can take from the command.

Masonry: Display a grid of images.

Form view: Create a form within the search modal. Use Create Task to create a task in ClickUp with the data from the submitted form.

Config

Display a one-time form that captures some information and passes it to the command.

For example, you can use Config to display a prompt to the user to enter an API key to a third-party app, then use the API key entered by the user to send and receive data from the other app.

Tokens

Tokens allow you create a breadcrumb that appears in the Search modal input.