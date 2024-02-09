Last updated 1 month ago

ActionOpenURL

Opens a given URL using the system's default handler.

Provide a string to open a single URL or an array of strings to open multiple URLs at once.

type: "open-url"

url: The URL to open. You can use any valid URI schema for example: https:// , file:// , ssh:// , slack:// .

Open a URL in your web browser Open multiple URLs Display a list of URLs to open Open a folder in Finder on Mac Open a Slack Channel in the Slack desktop app Copy Copied { "action" : { "type" : "paste" , "value" : "Hello, world!" } } Copy Copied { "action" : { "type" : "open-url" , "url" : [ "https://google.com/" , "https://bing.com/" ] } } Copy Copied { "view" : { "type" : "list" , "options" : [ { "title" : "Open Google" , "action" : { "type" : "open-url" , "url" : "https://www.google.com/" } } , { "title" : "Open Bing" , "action" : { "type" : "open-url" , "url" : "https://www.bing.com/" } } ] } } Copy Copied { "action" : { "type" : "open-url" , "url" : "file:///Users/Katie/Downloads" , } } Copy Copied { "action" : { "type" : "open-url" , "url" : "slack://channel?team=TA4PV0NH4&id=CR7EDED9Q" } }

ActionCopy

Copies some text to the clipboard.

type: "copy"

value: The string that will be copied to the clipboard.

Copy text to the clipboard Display a list of URLs to copy to the clipboard Copy Copied { "action" : { "type" : "copy" , "value" : "Hello, world!" } } Copy Copied { "view" : { "type" : "list" , "options" : [ { "title" : "Copy Google URL" , "action" : { "type" : "copy" , "value" : "https://www.google.com/" } } , { "title" : "Copy ClickUp URL" , "action" : { "type" : "copy" , "value" : "https://clickup.com/" } } ] } }

ActionPaste

Pastes some text to the active app.

type: "paste"

value: The string that will be pasted to the active app.

Paste text into the active app Display a list of items to paste into the active app Copy Copied { "action" : { "type" : "paste" , "value" : "Hello, world!" } } Copy Copied { "view" : { "type" : "list" , "options" : [ { "title" : "Paste my personal email" , "action" : { "type" : "paste" , "value" : "katieshore@gmail.com" } } , { "title" : "Paste my work email" , "action" : { "type" : "paste" , "value" : "katie@company.com" } } ] } }

ActionShowToast

Shows a message in a toast (an ephemeral message displayed on the screen).

type: "show-toast"

message: The message that will be displayed in a toast.

Copy Copied { "view" : { "type" : "list" , "options" : [ { "title" : "Show a Message" , "action" : { "type" : "show-toast" , "message" : "The task has been successfully completed!" } } ] } }

ActionMoveAddParam

You can allow users to perform additional operations by defining a parameter for the move action.

When a user presses tab instead of pressing enter or return , you can display a view with additional actions that refer to the original command.

See the practical example of copying special characters.

type: "add-param"

name: The name of the parameter.

value: The value of the parameter.