ActionOpenURL
Opens a given URL using the system's default handler.
Provide a string to open a single URL or an array of strings to open multiple URLs at once.
- type: "open-url"
-
url: The URL to open. You can use any valid URI schema for example:
https://,
file://,
ssh://,
slack://.
Open a URL in your web browserOpen multiple URLsDisplay a list of URLs to openOpen a folder in Finder on MacOpen a Slack Channel in the Slack desktop app
{
"action": {
"type": "paste",
"value": "Hello, world!"
}
}
{
"action": {
"type": "open-url",
"url": [
"https://google.com/",
"https://bing.com/"
]
}
}
{
"view": {
"type": "list",
"options": [
{
"title": "Open Google",
"action": {
"type": "open-url",
"url": "https://www.google.com/"
}
},
{
"title": "Open Bing",
"action": {
"type": "open-url",
"url": "https://www.bing.com/"
}
}
]
}
}
{
"action": {
"type": "open-url",
"url": "file:///Users/Katie/Downloads",
}
}
{
"action": {
"type": "open-url",
"url": "slack://channel?team=TA4PV0NH4&id=CR7EDED9Q"
}
}
ActionCopy
Copies some text to the clipboard.
- type: "copy"
- value: The string that will be copied to the clipboard.
Copy text to the clipboardDisplay a list of URLs to copy to the clipboard
{
"action": {
"type": "copy",
"value": "Hello, world!"
}
}
{
"view": {
"type": "list",
"options": [
{
"title": "Copy Google URL",
"action": {
"type": "copy",
"value": "https://www.google.com/"
}
},
{
"title": "Copy ClickUp URL",
"action": {
"type": "copy",
"value": "https://clickup.com/"
}
}
]
}
}
ActionPaste
Pastes some text to the active app.
- type: "paste"
- value: The string that will be pasted to the active app.
Paste text into the active appDisplay a list of items to paste into the active app
{
"action": {
"type": "paste",
"value": "Hello, world!"
}
}
{
"view": {
"type": "list",
"options": [
{
"title": "Paste my personal email",
"action": {
"type": "paste",
"value": "katieshore@gmail.com"
}
},
{
"title": "Paste my work email",
"action": {
"type": "paste",
"value": "katie@company.com"
}
}
]
}
}
ActionShowToast
Shows a message in a toast (an ephemeral message displayed on the screen).
- type: "show-toast"
- message: The message that will be displayed in a toast.
{
"view": {
"type": "list",
"options": [
{
"title": "Show a Message",
"action": {
"type": "show-toast",
"message": "The task has been successfully completed!"
}
}
]
}
}
ActionMoveAddParam
You can allow users to perform additional operations by defining a parameter for the move action.
When a user presses
tab instead of pressing
enter or
return, you can display a view with additional actions that refer to the original command.
See the practical example of copying special characters.
- type: "add-param"
- name: The name of the parameter.
- value: The value of the parameter.
{
"view": {
"type": "masonry",
"options": [
{
"imageURL": "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1481819613568-3701cbc70156",
"action": {
"type": "open-url",
"url": "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1481819613568-3701cbc70156"
},
"moveAction": {
"type": "add-param",
"name": "image",
"value": "moon"
}
}
]
}
}