Icons

You can provide icons different ways to customize their appearance.

Emoji

Emoji can be provided inline. All Unicode Emoticons are supported.

{
    "icon": "🚀"
}

Icons from the web

Icons accessible over HTTP/HTTPS can be provided as an absolute URL

{
    "icon": "https://slapdash.com/favicon.ico"
}

You can provide SVG icons inline:

{
    "icon": "<svg xmlns=\"http://www.w3.org/2000/svg\" height=\"24\" width=\"24\" fill=\"none\" stroke=\"#000\" stroke-width=\"2\" ><circle cx=\"12\" cy=\"12\" r=\"10\"/></svg>"
}

Light and dark icons

{
    "icon": {
        "light":"🌝",
        "dark": "🌔"
    }
}

Current theme

Automatically adjust the icon color based on the current theme. This option replaces all non-transparent pixels of the icon with the appropriate color from the selected theme.

{
    "icon": {
        "monochrome": "https://example.com/icon.svg"
    }
}
