Last updated 1 week ago

Icons

You can provide icons different ways to customize their appearance.

Emoji

Emoji can be provided inline. All Unicode Emoticons are supported.

Copy Copied { "icon" : "🚀" }

Icons from the web

Icons accessible over HTTP/HTTPS can be provided as an absolute URL

Copy Copied { "icon" : "https://slapdash.com/favicon.ico" }

You can provide SVG icons inline:

Copy Copied { "icon" : "<svg xmlns=\"http://www.w3.org/2000/svg\" height=\"24\" width=\"24\" fill=\"none\" stroke=\"#000\" stroke-width=\"2\" ><circle cx=\"12\" cy=\"12\" r=\"10\"/></svg>" }

Light and dark icons

Copy Copied { "icon" : { "light" : "🌝" , "dark" : "🌔" } }

Current theme

Automatically adjust the icon color based on the current theme. This option replaces all non-transparent pixels of the icon with the appropriate color from the selected theme.