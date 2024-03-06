Masonry view
Use a Masonry view to display a grid of items with images to the user when they run a command.
Parameters
- type : "masonry"
- options : An array of MasonryOption objects.
{
"view": {
"type": "masonry",
"options": [
{
"imageURL": "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1481819613568-3701cbc70156",
"action": {
"type": "copy",
"value": "Moon"
}
},
{
"imageURL": "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1614642264762-d0a3b8bf3700",
"action": {
"type": "copy",
"value": "Sun"
}
}
]
}
}
MasonryOption objects
The MasonryOption object defines each option displayed in a Masonry view.
Parameters
- imageURL : The image URL for this option.
- action : Add an Action when the user presses enter or clicks on the option.
- moveAction : Optional. Add an Action when the user presses tab on the option.
{
"view": {
"type": "masonry",
"options": [
{
"imageURL": "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1481819613568-3701cbc70156",
"action": {
"type": "open-url",
"url": "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1481819613568-3701cbc70156"
},
"moveAction": {
"type": "add-param",
"name": "image",
"value": "moon"
}
},
{
"imageURL": "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1512361180836-1ecddb33f2dd",
"action": {
"type": "copy",
"value": "Sky"
}
}
]
}
}