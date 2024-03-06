Last updated 1 week ago

Tokens

Tokens allow you to customize how the command's parameters are displayed.

Parameters

paramName : The name of the parameter associated with this token. These parameters are typically added with ActionMoveAddParam .

: The name of the parameter associated with this token. These parameters are typically added with ActionMoveAddParam . label : Optional. The label for the token. By default, the parameter's name is used.

: Optional. The label for the token. By default, the parameter's name is used. icon : Optional. The Icon for the token.