Tokens

Tokens allow you to customize how the command's parameters are displayed.

Parameters

  • paramName : The name of the parameter associated with this token. These parameters are typically added with ActionMoveAddParam .
  • label : Optional. The label for the token. By default, the parameter's name is used.
  • icon : Optional. The Icon for the token.
{
  "tokens": [
    {
      "paramName": "image",
      "label": "Moon",
      "icon": "🌜"
    }
  ],
  "view": {
    "type": "masonry",
    "options": [
      {
        "imageURL": "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1481819613568-3701cbc70156",
        "action": {
          "type": "open-url",
          "url": "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1481819613568-3701cbc70156"
        },
        "moveAction": {
          "type": "add-param",
          "name": "image",
          "value": "moon"
        }
      }
    ]
  }
}
