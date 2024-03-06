Last updated 1 week ago

Use a List view to display a list of options to the user when they run a command.

Parameters

The following parameters are used in a List view

type : Defines the type of view. For list view: "List" .

: Defines the type of view. For list view: . options : An array of ListOption objects.

: An array of ListOption objects. groups : Optional. An array of Group objects (or strings). Can be used to define the order in which they appear and customize how they are displayed.

: Optional. An array of Group objects (or strings). Can be used to define the order in which they appear and customize how they are displayed. ranking : Optional. The default value is true , i.e the default ranking will be used. If you wish to return different options as the user types in the Command Bar, set ranking to false . Your command will run with a special parameter keywords that you can use to decide what options to return back.

Examples

Options to open, copy, paste, or show a URL in a toast Grouped options Copy Copied { "view" : { "type" : "list" , "options" : [ { "title" : "Open Google" , "action" : { "type" : "open-url" , "url" : "https://www.google.com/" } } , { "title" : "Copy Google URL" , "action" : { "type" : "copy" , "value" : "https://www.google.com/" } } , { "title" : "Paste Google URL" , "action" : { "type" : "paste" , "value" : "https://www.google.com/" } } , { "title" : "Show Google URL" , "action" : { "type" : "show-toast" , "message" : "https://www.google.com/" } } ] } } Copy Copied { "view" : { "type" : "list" , "groups" : [ "Clipboard" , "Browser" , "Misc" ] , "options" : [ { "title" : "Open Google" , "group" : "Browser" , "action" : { "type" : "open-url" , "url" : "https://www.google.com/" } } , { "title" : "Copy Google URL" , "group" : "Clipboard" , "action" : { "type" : "copy" , "value" : "https://www.google.com/" } } , { "title" : "Paste Google URL" , "group" : "Clipboard" , "action" : { "type" : "paste" , "value" : "https://www.google.com/" } } , { "title" : "Show Google URL" , "group" : "Misc" , "action" : { "type" : "show-toast" , "message" : "https://www.google.com/" } } ] } }

ListOption Objects

ListOption objects define the options that are displayed in the List View.

Parameters include:

title : The title of the option.

: The title of the option. action : Add an Action when the user presses enter or clicks on the option.

: Add an Action when the user presses enter or clicks on the option. moveAction : Optional. Add an Action when the user presses tab on the option.

: Optional. Add an Action when the user presses tab on the option. icon : Optional. Set an icon for the option.

: Optional. Set an icon for the option. subtitle : Optional. Display a subtitle for the option.

: Optional. Display a subtitle for the option. group : Optional. Add the option to a specific group.

Copy Copied { "view" : { "type" : "list" , "options" : [ { "title" : "Copy Home Number" , "subtitle" : [ "Mobile" , "Emergencies" ] , "group" : "Phone Numbers" , "icon" : "🏠" , "action" : { "type" : "copy" , "value" : "+44123456789" } } , { "title" : "Copy Work Number" , "subtitle" : [ "Stationary" , "9-5" ] , "group" : "Phone Numbers" , "icon" : "💼" , "action" : { "type" : "copy" , "value" : "+44987654321" } } ] } }

Group objects

Display options in the List View in groups.

Each Group can be a string or an object. Provide Group as an object if you want to customize its appearance (e.g. change its title).