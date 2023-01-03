Last updated 6 months ago

Webhook health status

To ensure the efficient use of our resources here at ClickUp, the health of the webhooks that you create will be monitored.

As long as the endpoints that you provide us send a successful HTTP status code in a timely manner, your webhook will stay active and healthy.

If an endpoint becomes degraded, we will set your webhook to the appropriate health status described below.

Active

If your webhook is sending us healthy http status codes, we will keep sending your subscribed changes to the endpoint.

Failing

If an unsuccessful http status code is received or if a request takes longer than 7 seconds to complete, we will consider the webhook as failing.

We understand though that flukes can happen, so we will retry your webhook five times for each event.

If on the fifth retry the endpoint is still failing, we will increment a fail_count which you can see in the webhook health object.

This count will be incremented for each event that we fail to send you.

If at any time while your webhook is marked as failing the issues with your endpoint are resolved and success status codes are received, we will automatically mark your webhook back to the active status and clear the fail_count .

Suspended

If your webhook is set as failing and the fail count reaches 100, we will mark the webhook as suspended.

We will no longer attempt to send events to this webhook.

The only way reactivate this webhook is to fix the endpoint and set the status back to active using the PUT /api/v2/webhook/{webhook_id} request.

401

Sometimes the webhooks that you create are no longer necessary to keep active.