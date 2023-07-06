List payloads
The following webhook example payloads are sent to your webhook URL when Lists are created or updated.
history_items
The history_items section includes metadata about the event that triggered the webhook.
-
date: The date and time when the event ocurred, displayed in Unix time in milliseconds.
-
field: The field on the List that was changed to trigger the webhook.
-
user: The user who performed the action that triggered the webhook.
-
before: The state of the List before the change that triggered the webhook.
-
after: The state of the List after the change that triggered the webhook.
listCreated payload
This webhook is triggered when a new List is created in your Workspace. We also send the spaceUpdated for the Space where the new List is created.
{
"event": "listCreated",
"list_id": "162641234",
"webhook_id": "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204"
}
List Created: spaceUpdated payload
Here is an example spaceUpdated payload that was sent when a new List was created.
{
"event": "spaceUpdated",
"space_id": "7002367",
"webhook_id": "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204"
}
listUpdated payload
This webhook is triggered when a List is updated. The below example was sent when a List was renamed.
{
"event": "listUpdated",
"history_items": [
{
"id": "8a2f82db-7718-4fdb-9493-4849e67f009d",
"type": 6,
"date": "1642740510345",
"field": "name",
"parent_id": "162641285",
"data": {},
"source": null,
"user": {
"id": 183,
"username": "John",
"email": "john@company.com",
"color": "#7b68ee",
"initials": "J",
"profilePicture": null
},
"before": "webhook payloads 2",
"after": "Webhook payloads round 2"
}
],
"list_id": "162641285",
"webhook_id": "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204"
}
listDeleted payload
This webhook is triggered when a List is deleted.
{
"event": "listDeleted",
"list_id": "162641062",
"webhook_id": "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204"
}