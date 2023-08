Last updated 11 months ago

Space payloads

The following webhook example payloads are sent to your webhook URL when Spaces are created or updated.

spaceCreated payload

This webhook is triggered when a new Space is created. We also send the listCreated and spaceUpdated payloads as a List is automatically created in the new Space.

Copy Copied { "event" : "spaceCreated" , "space_id" : "54650507" , "webhook_id" : "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204" }

Space created: listCreated payload

This is an example listCreated payload that was sent when a new Space was created.

Copy Copied { "event" : "listCreated" , "list_id" : "162641554" , "webhook_id" : "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204" }

Space created: spaceUpdated payload

This is an example spaceUpdated payload that was sent when a new Space was created.

Copy Copied { "event" : "spaceUpdated" , "space_id" : "54650507" , "webhook_id" : "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204" }

spaceUpdated payload

This webhook is triggered when a Space is updated. This example was sent when a Space was renamed.

Copy Copied { "event" : "spaceUpdated" , "space_id" : "54650507" , "webhook_id" : "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204" }

spaceDeleted payload

This webhook is triggered when a Space is deleted. We also send listDeleted payloads for any Lists deleted with the Space.

Copy Copied { "event" : "spaceDeleted" , "space_id" : "54650507" , "webhook_id" : "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204" }

Space deleted: listDeleted payload

Here is an example listDeleted payload that was sent when a Space was deleted.