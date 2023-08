Last updated 11 months ago

Folder payloads

The following webhook example payloads are sent to your webhook URL when Folders are created or updated.

folderCreated payload

This webhook is triggered when a new Folder is created. We also send the spaceUpdated payload.

Copy Copied { "event" : "folderCreated" , "folder_id" : "96772212" , "webhook_id" : "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204" }

Folder created: spaceUpdated payload

Here is an example spaceUpdated payload that was sent when a new Folder was created.

Copy Copied { "event" : "spaceUpdated" , "space_id" : "7002367" , "webhook_id" : "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204" }

folderUpdated payload

This webhook is triggered when a Folder is updated. This example was sent when a Folder was renamed.

Copy Copied { "event" : "folderUpdated" , "folder_id" : "96772212" , "webhook_id" : "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204" }

folderDeleted payload

This webhook is triggered when a Folder is deleted. We also send the spaceUpdated and listDeleted payloads.

Copy Copied { "event" : "folderDeleted" , "folder_id" : "96772212" , "webhook_id" : "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204" }

Folder deleted: spaceUpdated payload

This is an example spaceUpdated payload that was sent when a Folder was deleted.

Copy Copied { "event" : "spaceUpdated" , "space_id" : "7002367" , "webhook_id" : "7fa3ec74-69a8-4530-a251-8a13730bd204" }

Folder deleted: listDeleted payload

This is an example listDeleted payload that was sent when a Folder was deleted.