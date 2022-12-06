Last updated 6 months ago

FAQ

What is a team ?

Team is the legacy term for what are now called Workspaces in ClickUp. Teams are groups of users in a Workspace.

For compatibility, the term team is still used in our API to refer to Workspaces. In our API documentation, team_id refers to the id of a Workspace, and group_id refers to the id of a Team (a group of users).

What Content-Type should I use?

When formatting your requests to ClickUp, please always use the content type application/json . Using form encoded data is not fully supported and can result in unexpected consequences.

How are projects and Folders related?

Projects is the legacy term for what are now called Folders in ClickUp.

Do OAuth access tokens expire?

OAuth access tokens do not expire at this time.

Is it possible to move a task between lists using the API?

It is not possible to move a task between lists at this time.

Will tasks created via API generate notifications?

Yes, any action performed through the public API will trigger all of the same notifications that would occur when using ClickUp.

How do I tell who has access to a particular task?

To get a list of team members that have access to a particular task or list, use the routes GET /api/v2/task/{{task_id}}/member and GET /api/v2/list/{{list_id}}/member under the "Members" section of this documentation.

How are dates formatted in ClickUp?

ClickUp will always display dates in Unix time in milliseconds. You can use a website like Epoch Converter to convert dates between Unix and human readable date formats.

What timezone does your API use for timestamps?

Our API always returns timestamps in UTC (Coordinated Universal Time).

The start date and due date on tasks that don't have a start or due time will default to 4 am in the local time zone of the user who added the start or due date.

If that user changes their timezone later, task start dates and due dates will not be retroactively updated.

How are subtasks represented in the API?

You can work with subtasks the same way you would update any task using the API.

To check if a task object is a subtask or not, locate the parent property. If this value is null then it is not a subtask, otherwise it will contain the task ID of the parent task.

Nested subtasks

Nested subtasks will include the task ID of their immediate parent in the parent property.

For example:

Top level task ID: 1234 Subtask ID: 4567 ( parent: 1234) Nested subtask ID: 9876 ( parent: 4567)



View subtasks

To view subtasks, you can use the subtasks query parameter to include subtasks on th following endpoints:

Create a subtask

To create a subtask, use Create Task and set the parent property in the body of the request.

Update or delete existing subtasks

You can update subtasks using Update Task and delete them using Delete Task.

How are User Roles represented in the API?

User Roles are included in the "role": field, with a number corresponding to the User Role shown below.

1: Workspace owner 2: Admin 3: Member 4: Guest

What does order_index mean?

The order_index field represents the order of statuses, Lists, Folders, and Spaces as they are displayed in ClickUp.