    Nothing Found

Create Task

Create a new task.

SecurityAuthorization Token
Request
path Parameters
list_id
required
number <double>
query Parameters
custom_task_ids
boolean

If you want to reference a task by it's custom task id, this value must be true.

team_id
number <double>

Only used when the custom_task_ids parameter is set to true.

For example: custom_task_ids=true&team_id=123.

Request Body schema: application/json
name
required
string
description
string
assignees
Array of integers
tags
Array of strings
status
string
priority
integer or null <int32>
due_date
integer <int64>
due_date_time
boolean
time_estimate
integer <int32>
start_date
integer <int64>
start_date_time
boolean
notify_all
boolean

If notify_all is true, notifications will be sent to everyone including the creator of the comment.

parent
string or null

You can create a subtask by including an existing task ID.

The parent task ID you include cannot be a subtask, and must be in the same List specified in the path parameter.

links_to
string or null

Include a task ID to create a linked dependency with your new task.

check_required_custom_fields
boolean

When creating a task via API any required Custom Fields are ignored by default (false).

You can enforce required Custom Fields by including check_required_custom_fields: true.

Array of objects (CustomFields6)
Responses
200
post/list/{list_id}/task
Request samples
application/json
{
  • "name": "New Task Name",
  • "description": "New Task Description",
  • "assignees": [
    ],
  • "tags": [
    ],
  • "status": "Open",
  • "priority": 3,
  • "due_date": 1508369194377,
  • "due_date_time": false,
  • "time_estimate": 8640000,
  • "start_date": 1567780450202,
  • "start_date_time": false,
  • "notify_all": true,
  • "parent": null,
  • "links_to": null,
  • "check_required_custom_fields": true,
  • "custom_fields": [
    ]
}
Response samples
application/json
{
  • "id": "9hx",
  • "custom_id": null,
  • "name": "New Task Name",
  • "text_content": "New Task Content",
  • "description": "New Task Content",
  • "status": {
    },
  • "orderindex": "1.00000000000000000000000000000000",
  • "date_created": "1567780450202",
  • "date_updated": "1567780450202",
  • "date_closed": null,
  • "date_done": null,
  • "creator": {},
  • "assignees": [ ],
  • "checklists": [ ],
  • "tags": [ ],
  • "parent": "abc1234",
  • "priority": null,
  • "due_date": null,
  • "start_date": null,
  • "time_estimate": null,
  • "time_spent": null,
  • "custom_fields": [
    ],
  • "list": {
    },
  • "folder": {
    },
  • "space": {
    },
  • "url": "https://app.clickup.com/t/9hx"
}
ClickUp Logo