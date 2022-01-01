Create Task

Create a new task.
|name
required
string
|description
string
|assignees
Array of integers
|tags
Array of strings
|status
string
|priority
integer or null <int32>
|due_date
integer <int64>
|due_date_time
boolean
|time_estimate
integer <int32>
|start_date
integer <int64>
|start_date_time
boolean
|notify_all
boolean
If
|parent
string or null
You can create a subtask by including an existing task ID.
|links_to
string or null
Include a task ID to create a linked dependency with your new task.
|check_required_custom_fields
boolean
When creating a task via API any required Custom Fields are ignored by default (
Array of objects (CustomFields6)
{
}
- "name": "New Task Name",
- "description": "New Task Description",
- "assignees": [
],
- 183
- "tags": [
],
- "tag name 1"
- "status": "Open",
- "priority": 3,
- "due_date": 1508369194377,
- "due_date_time": false,
- "time_estimate": 8640000,
- "start_date": 1567780450202,
- "start_date_time": false,
- "notify_all": true,
- "parent": null,
- "links_to": null,
- "check_required_custom_fields": true,
- "custom_fields": [
]
- {
}
- "id": "0a52c486-5f05-403b-b4fd-c512ff05131c",
- "value": "This is a string of text added to a Custom Field."
{
}
- "id": "9hx",
- "custom_id": null,
- "name": "New Task Name",
- "text_content": "New Task Content",
- "description": "New Task Content",
- "status": {
},
- "status": "in progress",
- "color": "#d3d3d3",
- "orderindex": 1,
- "type": "custom"
- "orderindex": "1.00000000000000000000000000000000",
- "date_created": "1567780450202",
- "date_updated": "1567780450202",
- "date_closed": null,
- "date_done": null,
- "creator": {
},
- "id": 183,
- "username": "John Doe",
- "color": "#827718",
- "profilePicture": "https://attachments-public.clickup.com/profilePictures/183_abc.jpg"
- "assignees": [ ],
- "checklists": [ ],
- "tags": [ ],
- "parent": "abc1234",
- "priority": null,
- "due_date": null,
- "start_date": null,
- "time_estimate": null,
- "time_spent": null,
- "custom_fields": [
],
- {
}
- "id": "0a52c486-5f05-403b-b4fd-c512ff05131c",
- "name": "My Text Custom field",
- "type": "text",
- "type_config": { },
- "date_created": "1622176979540",
- "hide_from_guests": false,
- "value": {
},
- "value": "This is a string of text added to a Custom Field."
- "required": true
- "list": {
},
- "id": "123"
- "folder": {
},
- "id": "456"
- "space": {
},
- "id": "789"
- "url": "https://app.clickup.com/t/9hx"