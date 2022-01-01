Update Task

Update a task by including one or more fields in the request body.
Note: To update Custom Fields on a task, you must use the Set Custom Field endpoint.
|name
string
|description
string
To clear the task description, include
|status
string
|priority
integer <int32>
|due_date
integer <int64>
|due_date_time
boolean
|parent
string
You can move a subtask to another parent task by including
|time_estimate
integer <int32>
|start_date
integer <int64>
|start_date_time
boolean
object (Assignees)
|archived
boolean
{
}
- "name": "Updated Task Name",
- "description": "Updated Task Content",
- "status": "in progress",
- "priority": 1,
- "due_date": 1508369194377,
- "due_date_time": false,
- "parent": "abc1234",
- "time_estimate": 8640000,
- "start_date": 1567780450202,
- "start_date_time": false,
- "assignees": {
},
- "add": [
],
- 182
- "rem": [
]
- 183
- "archived": false
{
}
- "id": "9hx",
- "custom_id": null,
- "name": "Updated Task Name",
- "text_content": "Updated Task Content",
- "description": "Updated Task Content",
- "status": {
},
- "status": "in progress",
- "color": "#d3d3d3",
- "orderindex": 1,
- "type": "custom"
- "archived": false,
- "orderindex": "1.00000000000000000000000000000000",
- "date_created": "1567780450202",
- "date_updated": "1567780450202",
- "date_closed": null,
- "creator": {
},
- "id": 183,
- "username": "John Doe",
- "color": "#827718",
- "profilePicture": "https://attachments-public.clickup.com/profilePictures/183_abc.jpg"
- "assignees": [ ],
- "checklists": [ ],
- "tags": [ ],
- "parent": "abc1234",
- "priority": null,
- "due_date": null,
- "start_date": null,
- "time_estimate": null,
- "time_spent": null,
- "custom_fields": [
],
- {
},
- "id": "0a52c486-5f05-403b-b4fd-c512ff05131c",
- "name": "My Number field",
- "type": "checkbox",
- "type_config": { },
- "date_created": "1622176979540",
- "hide_from_guests": false,
- "value": "23",
- "required": true
- {
},
- "id": "03efda77-c7a0-42d3-8afd-fd546353c2f5",
- "name": "My Text field",
- "type": "short_text",
- "type_config": { },
- "date_created": "1622176979540",
- "hide_from_guests": false,
- "value": "Text field input",
- "required": false
- {
}
- "id": "f4d2a20d-6759-4420-b853-222dbe2589d5",
- "name": "My People",
- "type": "users",
- "type_config": {
},
- "single_user": true,
- "include_groups": true,
- "include_guests": true,
- "include_team_members": true
- "date_created": "1618440378816",
- "hide_from_guests": false,
- "required": false
- "list": {
},
- "id": "123"
- "folder": {
},
- "id": "456"
- "space": {
},
- "id": "789"
- "url": "https://app.clickup.com/t/9hx"