Update Task

Update a task by including one or more fields in the request body.

SecurityAuthorization Token
Request
path Parameters
task_id
required
string
query Parameters
custom_task_ids
boolean

If you want to reference a task by it's custom task id, this value must be true.

team_id
number <double>

Only used when the custom_task_ids parameter is set to true.

For example: custom_task_ids=true&team_id=123.

Request Body schema: application/json

Note: To update Custom Fields on a task, you must use the Set Custom Field endpoint.

name
string
description
string

To clear the task description, include Description with " ".

status
string
priority
integer <int32>
due_date
integer <int64>
due_date_time
boolean
parent
string

You can move a subtask to another parent task by including "parent" with a valid task id.

You cannot convert a subtask to a task by setting "parent" to null.

time_estimate
integer <int32>
start_date
integer <int64>
start_date_time
boolean
object (Assignees)
archived
boolean
Responses
200
put/task/{task_id}
Request samples
application/json
{
  • "name": "Updated Task Name",
  • "description": "Updated Task Content",
  • "status": "in progress",
  • "priority": 1,
  • "due_date": 1508369194377,
  • "due_date_time": false,
  • "parent": "abc1234",
  • "time_estimate": 8640000,
  • "start_date": 1567780450202,
  • "start_date_time": false,
  • "assignees": {
    },
  • "archived": false
}
Response samples
application/json
{
  • "id": "9hx",
  • "custom_id": null,
  • "name": "Updated Task Name",
  • "text_content": "Updated Task Content",
  • "description": "Updated Task Content",
  • "status": {
    },
  • "archived": false,
  • "orderindex": "1.00000000000000000000000000000000",
  • "date_created": "1567780450202",
  • "date_updated": "1567780450202",
  • "date_closed": null,
  • "creator": {},
  • "assignees": [ ],
  • "checklists": [ ],
  • "tags": [ ],
  • "parent": "abc1234",
  • "priority": null,
  • "due_date": null,
  • "start_date": null,
  • "time_estimate": null,
  • "time_spent": null,
  • "custom_fields": [
    ],
  • "list": {
    },
  • "folder": {
    },
  • "space": {
    },
  • "url": "https://app.clickup.com/t/9hx"
}
