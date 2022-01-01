View information about a task.
{
}
- "id": "string",
- "custom_id": "string",
- "name": "string",
- "text_content": "string",
- "description": "string",
- "status": {
},
- "status": "in progress",
- "color": "#d3d3d3",
- "orderindex": 1,
- "type": "custom"
- "orderindex": "string",
- "date_created": "string",
- "date_updated": "string",
- "date_closed": "string",
- "creator": {
},
- "id": 183,
- "username": "John Doe",
- "color": "#827718",
- "profilePicture": "https://attachments-public.clickup.com/profilePictures/183_abc.jpg"
- "assignees": [
],
- "string"
- "checklists": [
],
- "string"
- "tags": [
],
- "string"
- "parent": "string",
- "priority": "string",
- "due_date": "string",
- "start_date": "string",
- "time_estimate": "string",
- "time_spent": "string",
- "custom_fields": [
],
- {
}
- "id": "string",
- "name": "string",
- "type": "string",
- "type_config": { },
- "date_created": "string",
- "hide_from_guests": true,
- "value": {
},
- "id": 183,
- "username": "John Doe",
- "email": "john@example.com",
- "color": "#7b68ee",
- "initials": "JD",
- "profilePicture": null
- "required": true
- "list": {
},
- "id": "123"
- "folder": {
},
- "id": "456"
- "space": {
},
- "id": "789"
- "url": "string"