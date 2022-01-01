    Nothing Found

Get Task

View information about a task.

SecurityAuthorization Token
Request
path Parameters
task_id
required
string
query Parameters
custom_task_ids
boolean

If you want to reference a task by it's custom task id, this value must be true.

team_id
number <double>

Only used when the custom_task_ids parameter is set to true.

For example: custom_task_ids=true&team_id=123.

include_subtasks
boolean

Include subtasks, default false

Responses
200
get/task/{task_id}
Request samples 
Response samples 
application/json
{
  • "id": "string",
  • "custom_id": "string",
  • "name": "string",
  • "text_content": "string",
  • "description": "string",
  • "status": {
    },
  • "orderindex": "string",
  • "date_created": "string",
  • "date_updated": "string",
  • "date_closed": "string",
  • "creator": {},
  • "assignees": [
    ],
  • "checklists": [
    ],
  • "tags": [
    ],
  • "parent": "string",
  • "priority": "string",
  • "due_date": "string",
  • "start_date": "string",
  • "time_estimate": "string",
  • "time_spent": "string",
  • "custom_fields": [
    ],
  • "list": {
    },
  • "folder": {
    },
  • "space": {
    },
  • "url": "string"
}
