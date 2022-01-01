Get Filtered Team Tasks

page integer < int32 > Page to fetch (starts at 0).

order_by string Order by a particular field. By default, tasks are ordered by created .



Options include: id , created , updated , and due_date .

reverse boolean Tasks are displayed in reverse order.

subtasks boolean Include or exclude subtasks. By default, subtasks are excluded.

space_id Array of strings Filter by Spaces. For example:



?space_id[]=1234&space_id[]=6789

project_ids Array of strings Filter by Folders. For example:



?project_ids[]=1234&project_ids[]=6789

list_ids Array of strings Filter by Lists. For example:



?list_ids[]=1234&list_ids[]=6789

statuses Array of strings Filter by statuses. Use %20 to represent a space character. To included closed tasks, use the include_closed parameter.



For example:



?statuses[]=to%20do&statuses[]=in%20progress

include_closed boolean Include or excluse closed tasks. By default, they are excluded.



To include closed tasks, use include_closed: true .

assignees Array of strings Filter by Assignees using people's ClickUp user id. For example:



?assignees[]=1234&assignees[]=5678

tags Array of strings Filter by tags. User %20 to represent a space character. For example:



?tags[]=tag1&tags[]=this%20tag

due_date_gt integer < int32 > Filter by due date greater than Unix time in milliseconds.

due_date_lt integer < int32 > Filter by due date less than Unix time in milliseconds.

date_created_gt integer < int32 > Filter by date created greater than Unix time in milliseconds.

date_created_lt integer < int32 > Filter by date created less than Unix time in milliseconds.

date_updated_gt integer < int32 > Filter by date updated greater than Unix time in milliseconds.

date_updated_lt integer < int32 > Filter by date updated less than Unix time in milliseconds.

date_done_gt integer < int32 > Filter by date done greater than Unix time in milliseconds.

date_done_lt integer < int32 > Filter by date done less than Unix time in milliseconds.

custom_fields Array of strings Include tasks with specific values in one or more Custom Fields.



For example: ?custom_fields=[{"field_id":"abcdefghi12345678","operator":"=","value":"1234"}{"field_id":"jklmnop123456","operator":"<","value":"5"}]



Learn more about filtering using Custom Fields.

custom_task_ids boolean If you want to reference a task by it's custom task id, this value must be true .

team_id number < double > Only used when the custom_task_ids parameter is set to true .



For example: custom_task_ids=true&team_id=123 .