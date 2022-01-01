    Nothing Found

Get Filtered Team Tasks

View the tasks that meet specific criteria from a Workspace. Responses are limited to 100 tasks per page.

SecurityAuthorization Token
Request
path Parameters
team_Id
required
number <double>

Team ID (Workspace)

query Parameters
page
integer <int32>

Page to fetch (starts at 0).

order_by
string

Order by a particular field. By default, tasks are ordered by created.

Options include: id, created, updated, and due_date.

reverse
boolean

Tasks are displayed in reverse order.

subtasks
boolean

Include or exclude subtasks. By default, subtasks are excluded.

space_id
Array of strings

Filter by Spaces. For example:

?space_id[]=1234&space_id[]=6789

project_ids
Array of strings

Filter by Folders. For example:

?project_ids[]=1234&project_ids[]=6789

list_ids
Array of strings

Filter by Lists. For example:

?list_ids[]=1234&list_ids[]=6789

statuses
Array of strings

Filter by statuses. Use %20 to represent a space character. To included closed tasks, use the include_closed parameter.

For example:

?statuses[]=to%20do&statuses[]=in%20progress

include_closed
boolean

Include or excluse closed tasks. By default, they are excluded.

To include closed tasks, use include_closed: true.

assignees
Array of strings

Filter by Assignees using people's ClickUp user id. For example:

?assignees[]=1234&assignees[]=5678

tags
Array of strings

Filter by tags. User %20 to represent a space character. For example:

?tags[]=tag1&tags[]=this%20tag

due_date_gt
integer <int32>

Filter by due date greater than Unix time in milliseconds.

due_date_lt
integer <int32>

Filter by due date less than Unix time in milliseconds.

date_created_gt
integer <int32>

Filter by date created greater than Unix time in milliseconds.

date_created_lt
integer <int32>

Filter by date created less than Unix time in milliseconds.

date_updated_gt
integer <int32>

Filter by date updated greater than Unix time in milliseconds.

date_updated_lt
integer <int32>

Filter by date updated less than Unix time in milliseconds.

date_done_gt
integer <int32>

Filter by date done greater than Unix time in milliseconds.

date_done_lt
integer <int32>

Filter by date done less than Unix time in milliseconds.

custom_fields
Array of strings

Include tasks with specific values in one or more Custom Fields.

For example: ?custom_fields=[{"field_id":"abcdefghi12345678","operator":"=","value":"1234"}{"field_id":"jklmnop123456","operator":"<","value":"5"}]

Learn more about filtering using Custom Fields.

custom_task_ids
boolean

If you want to reference a task by it's custom task id, this value must be true.

team_id
number <double>

Only used when the custom_task_ids parameter is set to true.

For example: custom_task_ids=true&team_id=123.

parent
string

Include the parent task ID to return subtasks.

Responses
200
get/team/{team_Id}/task
Request samples 
Response samples 
application/json
{
  • "tasks": [
    ]
}
