Get Filtered Team Tasks

View the tasks that meet specific criteria from a Workspace. Responses are limited to 100 tasks per page.
|page
integer <int32>
Page to fetch (starts at 0).
|order_by
string
Order by a particular field. By default, tasks are ordered by
|reverse
boolean
Tasks are displayed in reverse order.
|subtasks
boolean
Include or exclude subtasks. By default, subtasks are excluded.
|space_id
Array of strings
Filter by Spaces. For example:
|project_ids
Array of strings
Filter by Folders. For example:
|list_ids
Array of strings
Filter by Lists. For example:
|statuses
Array of strings
Filter by statuses. Use
|include_closed
boolean
Include or excluse closed tasks. By default, they are excluded.
|assignees
Array of strings
Filter by Assignees using people's ClickUp user id. For example:
|tags
Array of strings
Filter by tags. User
|due_date_gt
integer <int32>
Filter by due date greater than Unix time in milliseconds.
|due_date_lt
integer <int32>
Filter by due date less than Unix time in milliseconds.
|date_created_gt
integer <int32>
Filter by date created greater than Unix time in milliseconds.
|date_created_lt
integer <int32>
Filter by date created less than Unix time in milliseconds.
|date_updated_gt
integer <int32>
Filter by date updated greater than Unix time in milliseconds.
|date_updated_lt
integer <int32>
Filter by date updated less than Unix time in milliseconds.
|date_done_gt
integer <int32>
Filter by date done greater than Unix time in milliseconds.
|date_done_lt
integer <int32>
Filter by date done less than Unix time in milliseconds.
|custom_fields
Array of strings
Include tasks with specific values in one or more Custom Fields.
|custom_task_ids
boolean
If you want to reference a task by it's custom task id, this value must be
|team_id
number <double>
Only used when the
|parent
string
Include the parent task ID to return subtasks.
{
}
- "tasks": [
]
- {
}
- "id": "av1",
- "custom_id": null,
- "name": "My First Task",
- "text_content": "Task description",
- "description": "Task description",
- "status": {
},
- "status": "Open",
- "type": "open",
- "orderindex": 1,
- "color": "#000000"
- "orderindex": "1.0000",
- "date_created": "1508369194377",
- "date_updated": "1508369194377",
- "date_closed": "1508369194377",
- "date_done": "1508369194377",
- "creator": {
},
- "id": 123,
- "username": "John Doe",
- "color": "#000000",
- "email": "johndoe@website.com",
- "assignees": [
],
- {
}
- "id": 123,
- "username": "John Doe",
- "color": "#000000",
- "email": "johndoe@website.com",
- "watchers": [
],
- {
}
- "id": 123,
- "username": "John Doe",
- "color": "#000000",
- "email": "johndoe@website.com",
- "checklists": [
],
- {
}
- "id": "d41340bc-2f17-43cc-ae71-86628f45825f",
- "task_id": "3cxv9f",
- "name": "Checklist",
- "date_created": "1618455803730",
- "orderindex": 1,
- "creator": 2770032,
- "resolved": 0,
- "unresolved": 1,
- "items": [
]
- {
}
- "id": "9398cb3d-55a4-4c45-ab46-2a47a371e375",
- "name": "checklist item 1",
- "orderindex": 0,
- "assignee": null,
- "resolved": false,
- "parent": null,
- "date_created": "1618455810454",
- "children": [ ]
- "tags": [
],
- {
}
- "name": "tagged",
- "tag_fg": "#000000",
- "tag_bg": "#000000"
- "parent": "av2",
- "priority": 1,
- "due_date": "1508369194377",
- "start_date": "1508369194377",
- "points": 1.3,
- "time_estimate": 1.2,
- "custom_fields": [
],
- {
}
- "id": "be43f58e-989e-4233-9f25-27584f094b74",
- "name": "Location type Custom Field",
- "type": "location",
- "type_config": { },
- "date_created": "1617765143523",
- "hide_from_guests": false,
- "required": false
- "dependencies": [ ],
- "linked_tasks": [ ],
- "team_id": "1234",
- "url": "https://app.clickup.com/t/av1",
- "permission_level": "create",
- "list": {
},
- "id": "1",
- "name": "List",
- "access": true
- "project": {
},
- "id": "1",
- "name": "Folder",
- "hidden": false,
- "access": true
- "folder": {
},
- "id": "1",
- "name": "Folder",
- "hidden": false,
- "access": true
- "space": {
}
- "id": "1"