    Nothing Found

Get Tasks

View the tasks in a List. Responses are limited to 100 tasks per page.

This endpoint only includes tasks where the specified list_id is their home List. Tasks added to the list_id with a different home List are not included in the response.

SecurityAuthorization Token
Request
path Parameters
list_id
required
number <double>
query Parameters
archived
boolean
page
integer <int32>

Page to fetch (starts at 0).

order_by
string

Order by a particular field. By default, tasks are ordered by created.

Options include: id, created, updated, and due_date.

reverse
boolean

Tasks are displayed in reverse order.

subtasks
boolean

Include or exclude subtasks. By default, subtasks are excluded.

statuses
Array of strings

Filter by statuses. To included closed tasks, use the include_closed parameter.

include_closed
boolean

Include or excluse closed tasks. By default, they are excluded.

To include closed tasks, use include_closed: true.

assignees
Array of strings

Filter by Assignees. For example:

?assignees[]=1234&assignees[]=5678

tags
Array of strings

Filter by tags. For example:

?tags[]=tag1&tags[]=this%20tag

due_date_gt
integer <int32>

Filter by due date greater than Unix time in milliseconds.

due_date_lt
integer <int32>

Filter by due date less than Unix time in milliseconds.

date_created_gt
integer <int32>

Filter by date created greater than Unix time in milliseconds.

date_created_lt
integer <int32>

Filter by date created less than Unix time in milliseconds.

date_updated_gt
integer <int32>

Filter by date updated greater than Unix time in milliseconds.

date_updated_lt
integer <int32>

Filter by date updated less than Unix time in milliseconds.

date_done_gt
integer <int32>

Filter by date done greater than Unix time in milliseconds.

date_done_lt
integer <int32>

Filter by date done less than Unix time in milliseconds.

custom_fields
Array of strings

Include tasks with specific values in one or more Custom Fields.

For example: ?custom_fields=[{"field_id":"abcdefghi12345678","operator":"=","value":"1234"},{"field_id":"jklmnop123456","operator":"<","value":"5"}]

Learn more about filtering using Custom Fields.

Responses
200
get/list/{list_id}/task
Request samples 
Response samples 
application/json
{
  • "tasks": [
    ]
}
ClickUp Logo