View the tasks in a List. Responses are limited to 100 tasks per page.
This endpoint only includes tasks where the specified
list_id is their home List. Tasks added to the
list_id with a different home List are not included in the response.
|archived
boolean
|page
integer <int32>
Page to fetch (starts at 0).
|order_by
string
Order by a particular field. By default, tasks are ordered by
|reverse
boolean
Tasks are displayed in reverse order.
|subtasks
boolean
Include or exclude subtasks. By default, subtasks are excluded.
|statuses
Array of strings
Filter by statuses. To included closed tasks, use the
|include_closed
boolean
Include or excluse closed tasks. By default, they are excluded.
|assignees
Array of strings
Filter by Assignees. For example:
|tags
Array of strings
Filter by tags. For example:
|due_date_gt
integer <int32>
Filter by due date greater than Unix time in milliseconds.
|due_date_lt
integer <int32>
Filter by due date less than Unix time in milliseconds.
|date_created_gt
integer <int32>
Filter by date created greater than Unix time in milliseconds.
|date_created_lt
integer <int32>
Filter by date created less than Unix time in milliseconds.
|date_updated_gt
integer <int32>
Filter by date updated greater than Unix time in milliseconds.
|date_updated_lt
integer <int32>
Filter by date updated less than Unix time in milliseconds.
|date_done_gt
integer <int32>
Filter by date done greater than Unix time in milliseconds.
|date_done_lt
integer <int32>
Filter by date done less than Unix time in milliseconds.
|custom_fields
Array of strings
Include tasks with specific values in one or more Custom Fields.
{
}
- "tasks": [
]
- {
},
- "id": "9hx",
- "name": "New Task Name",
- "status": {
},
- "status": "Open",
- "color": "#d3d3d3",
- "orderindex": 0,
- "type": "open"
- "orderindex": "1.00000000000000000000000000000000",
- "date_created": "1567780450202",
- "date_updated": "1567780450202",
- "date_closed": null,
- "date_done": null,
- "creator": {
},
- "id": 183,
- "username": "John Doe",
- "color": "#827718",
- "profilePicture": "https://attachments-public.clickup.com/profilePictures/183_abc.jpg"
- "assignees": [ ],
- "checklists": [ ],
- "tags": [ ],
- "parent": null,
- "priority": null,
- "due_date": null,
- "start_date": null,
- "time_estimate": null,
- "time_spent": null,
- "list": {
},
- "id": "123"
- "folder": {
},
- "id": "456"
- "space": {
},
- "id": "789"
- "url": "https://app.clickup.com/t/9hx"
- {
}
- "id": "9hz",
- "name": "Second task",
- "status": {
},
- "status": "Open",
- "color": "#d3d3d3",
- "orderindex": 0,
- "type": "open"
- "orderindex": "2.00000000000000000000000000000000",
- "date_created": "1567780450202",
- "date_updated": "1567780450202",
- "date_closed": null,
- "date_done": null,
- "creator": {
},
- "id": 183,
- "username": "John Doe",
- "color": "#827718",
- "profilePicture": "https://attachments-public.clickup.com/profilePictures/183_abc.jpg"
- "assignees": [ ],
- "checklists": [ ],
- "tags": [ ],
- "parent": null,
- "priority": null,
- "due_date": null,
- "start_date": null,
- "time_estimate": null,
- "time_spent": null,
- "list": {
},
- "id": "123"
- "folder": {
},
- "id": "456"
- "space": {
},
- "id": "789"
- "url": "https://app.clickup.com/t/9hz"