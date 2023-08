Last updated 11 months ago

Rate limits

We apply request rate limits per token to make sure the API runs efficiently for everyone. Rate limits apply to both personal and OAuth tokens. Rate limits vary depending on your ClickUp Workspace Plan.

Rate limits by Workspace Plan

The rate limit varies based on your ClickUp Workspace's plan:

Free Forever, Unlimited, and Business Plan: 100 requests per minute per token.

and 100 requests per minute per token. Business Plus Plan: 1,000 requests per minute per token.

1,000 requests per minute per token. Enterprise Plan: 10,000 requests per minute per token.