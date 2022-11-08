Common errors
Unsuccesful requests will return an HTTP status code other than
200. They'll include a JSON error message and error code.
XMLHttpRequest from origin has been blocked by CORS policy
This error is displayed when you make requests directly from a local environment or frontend application, such as Javascript Axios or Fetch. You can create a proxy script using any server-side language and then use Javascript to send requests.
Rate limit reached
HTTP status code 429
The API is rate limited per OAuth and personal token.
You'll receive a
429 HTTP status code response if you exceed the rate limit.
Team not authorized
OAUTH_023,
OAUTH_026,
OAUTH_027, and
OAUTH_029 to
OAUTH_045
This error is thrown when a team (Workspace) was not authorized by the user for a particular access token.
Token not found
OAUTH_019,
OAUTH_021,
OAUTH_025,
OAUTH_077
This error is thrown if authorization is revoked by the user.
Authorization Header Required
OAUTH_017
The authorization token was missing in the Authorization header of the request.
Client Not Found
OAUTH_010
The client application was not created correctly.
Error code
Redirect URI not passed
OAUTH_017
The redirect URI was not present during the OAuth authentication flow.
Redirect URI does not match the redirect uris of this application
OAUTH_007
The redirect URI must be registered with your client application.