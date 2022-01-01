Search Docs

View the Docs in your Workspace. You can only view information of Docs you can access.
|id
string
Filter results to a single Doc with the given Doc ID.
|creator
number
Filter results to Docs created by the user with the given user ID.
|deleted
boolean
Default: "false"
Filter results to return deleted Docs.
|archived
boolean
Default: "false"
Filter results to return archived Docs.
|parent_id
string
Filter results to children of a parent Doc with the given parent Doc ID.
|parent_type
string
Filter results to children of the given parent Doc type. For example,
|limit
number [ 10 .. 100 ]
Default: 50
The maximum number of results to retrieve for each page.
|next_cursor
string
The cursor to use to get the next page of results.
Search results
{
}
- "docs": [
],
- {
}
- "id": "string",
- "date_created": 0,
- "date_updated": 0,
- "name": "string",
- "type": 0,
- "parent": {
},
- "id": "string",
- "type": 0
- "public": true,
- "workspace_id": 0,
- "creator": 0,
- "deleted": true,
- "date_deleted": 0,
- "deleted_by": 0,
- "archived": true,
- "archived_by": 0,
- "date_archived": 0
- "next_cursor": "string"