Search Docs

View the Docs in your Workspace. You can only view information of Docs you can access.

SecurityAuthorization Token
Request
path Parameters
workspaceId
required
number

The ID of your Workspace.

query Parameters
id
string

Filter results to a single Doc with the given Doc ID.

creator
number

Filter results to Docs created by the user with the given user ID.

deleted
boolean
Default: "false"

Filter results to return deleted Docs.

archived
boolean
Default: "false"

Filter results to return archived Docs.

parent_id
string

Filter results to children of a parent Doc with the given parent Doc ID.

parent_type
string

Filter results to children of the given parent Doc type. For example, SPACE, FOLDER, LIST, EVERYTHING, WORKSPACE.

limit
number [ 10 .. 100 ]
Default: 50

The maximum number of results to retrieve for each page.

next_cursor
string

The cursor to use to get the next page of results.

Responses
200

Search results

get/v3/workspaces/{workspaceId}/docs
application/json
{
  • "docs": [
    ],
  • "next_cursor": "string"
}
