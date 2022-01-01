Search Docs

id string Filter results to a single Doc with the given Doc ID.

creator number Filter results to Docs created by the user with the given user ID.

deleted boolean Default: "false" Filter results to return deleted Docs.

archived boolean Default: "false" Filter results to return archived Docs.

parent_id string Filter results to children of a parent Doc with the given parent Doc ID.

parent_type string Filter results to children of the given parent Doc type. For example, SPACE , FOLDER , LIST , EVERYTHING , WORKSPACE .

limit number [ 10 .. 100 ] Default: 50 The maximum number of results to retrieve for each page.