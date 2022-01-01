    Nothing Found

Get Doc pages

View pages belonging to a Doc.

SecurityAuthorization Token
Request
path Parameters
workspaceId
required
number

The ID of the Workspace.

docId
required
string

The ID of the Doc.

query Parameters
max_page_depth
number
Default: "-1"

The maximum depth to retrieve pages and subpages. A value less than 0 does not limit the depth.

content_format
string
Default: "text/md"

The format to return the page content in. For example, text/md for markdown or text/plain for plain.

Responses
200

Pages found

get/v3/workspaces/{workspaceId}/docs/{docId}/pages
Request samples 
Response samples 
application/json
[
  • {
    }
]
