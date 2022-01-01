Create page

    Nothing Found

Create a page in a Doc.

SecurityAuthorization Token
Request
path Parameters
workspaceId
required
number

The ID of the Workspace.

docId
required
string

The ID of the Doc.

Request Body schema: application/json
parent_page_id
string
Default: null

The ID of the parent page. If this is a root page in the Doc, parent_page_id will not be returned.

name
string
Default: ""

The name of the new page.

sub_title
string
Default: null

The subtitle of the new page.

content
string
Default: ""

The content of the new page.

content_format
string
Default: "text/md"

The format the page content is in. For example, text/md for markdown or text/plain for plain.

Responses
201

Page created

post/v3/workspaces/{workspaceId}/docs/{docId}/pages
Request samples
application/json
{
  • "parent_page_id": null,
  • "name": "",
  • "sub_title": null,
  • "content": "",
  • "content_format": "text/md"
}
Response samples
application/json
{
  • "id": "string",
  • "doc_id": "string",
  • "parent_page_id": "string",
  • "workspace_id": 0,
  • "name": "string",
  • "pages": [
    ],
  • "sub_title": "string",
  • "date_created": 0,
  • "date_updated": 0,
  • "content": "string",
  • "avatar": {
    },
  • "creator_id": 0,
  • "deleted": true,
  • "deleted_by": 0,
  • "date_deleted": 0,
  • "date_edited": 0,
  • "edited_by": 0,
  • "archived": true,
  • "archived_by": 0,
  • "date_archived": 0,
  • "authors": [
    ],
  • "contributors": [
    ],
  • "cover": {
    },
  • "protected": true,
  • "protected_by": 0,
  • "protected_note": "string",
  • "presentation_details": {
    }
}
