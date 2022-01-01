Create page

Create a page in a Doc.
|parent_page_id
string
Default: null
The ID of the parent page. If this is a root page in the Doc,
|name
string
Default: ""
The name of the new page.
|sub_title
string
Default: null
The subtitle of the new page.
|content
string
Default: ""
The content of the new page.
|content_format
string
Default: "text/md"
The format the page content is in. For example,
Page created
{
}
- "parent_page_id": null,
- "name": "",
- "sub_title": null,
- "content": "",
- "content_format": "text/md"
{
}
- "id": "string",
- "doc_id": "string",
- "parent_page_id": "string",
- "workspace_id": 0,
- "name": "string",
- "pages": [
],
- { }
- "sub_title": "string",
- "date_created": 0,
- "date_updated": 0,
- "content": "string",
- "avatar": {
},
- "color": "string",
- "value": "string",
- "source": "string"
- "creator_id": 0,
- "deleted": true,
- "deleted_by": 0,
- "date_deleted": 0,
- "date_edited": 0,
- "edited_by": 0,
- "archived": true,
- "archived_by": 0,
- "date_archived": 0,
- "authors": [
],
- 0
- "contributors": [
],
- 0
- "cover": {
},
- "color": "string",
- "image_url": "string",
- "position": {
}
- "x": 0,
- "y": 0
- "protected": true,
- "protected_by": 0,
- "protected_note": "string",
- "presentation_details": {
}
- "font": "string",
- "font_size": 0,
- "line_height": 0,
- "page_width": 0,
- "paragraph_spacing": 0,
- "show_author_header": true,
- "show_contributor_header": true,
- "show_cover_header": true,
- "show_date_header": true,
- "show_page_outline": true,
- "show_sub_pages": true,
- "sub_page_size": "string",
- "show_sub_title_header": true,
- "show_title_icon_header": true,
- "show_relationships": true,
- "show_relationships_compact": true,
- "show_sub_pages_author": true,
- "show_sub_pages_thumbnail": true,
- "show_sub_pages_compact": true,
- "sub_pages_style": "string"