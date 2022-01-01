    Nothing Found

Get Doc

View information about a Doc.

SecurityAuthorization Token
Request
path Parameters
workspaceId
required
number

The ID of the Workspace.

docId
required
string

The ID of the Doc.

Responses
200

Doc found

404

Doc not found

get/v3/workspaces/{workspaceId}/docs/{docId}
Request samples 
Response samples 
application/json
{
  • "id": "string",
  • "date_created": 0,
  • "date_updated": 0,
  • "name": "string",
  • "type": 0,
  • "parent": {
    },
  • "public": true,
  • "workspace_id": 0,
  • "archived": true,
  • "archived_by": 0,
  • "creator": 0,
  • "date_archived": 0,
  • "date_deleted": 0,
  • "deleted": true,
  • "deleted_by": 0,
  • "page_defaults": {
    }
}
