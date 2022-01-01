    Nothing Found

Edit a page in a Doc.

SecurityAuthorization Token
Request
path Parameters
workspaceId
required
number

The ID of the Workspace.

docId
required
string

The ID of the Doc.

pageId
required
string

The ID of the page.

Request Body schema: application/json
name
string

The updated name of the page.

sub_title
string

The updated subtitle of the page.

content
string

The updated content of the page.

content_edit_mode
string
Default: "replace"

The strategy for updating content on the page. For example, replace, append, or prepend.

content_format
string
Default: "text/md"

The format the page content is in. For example, text/md for markdown and text/plain for plain.

Responses
200

Page updated

put/v3/workspaces/{workspaceId}/docs/{docId}/pages/{pageId}
Request samples
application/json
{
  • "name": "string",
  • "sub_title": "string",
  • "content": "string",
  • "content_edit_mode": "replace",
  • "content_format": "text/md"
}
Response samples
application/json
{ }
