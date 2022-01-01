Edit a page in a Doc.
|name
string
The updated name of the page.
|sub_title
string
The updated subtitle of the page.
|content
string
The updated content of the page.
|content_edit_mode
string
Default: "replace"
The strategy for updating content on the page. For example,
|content_format
string
Default: "text/md"
The format the page content is in. For example,
Page updated
{
}
- "name": "string",
- "sub_title": "string",
- "content": "string",
- "content_edit_mode": "replace",
- "content_format": "text/md"
{ }