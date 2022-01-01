    Nothing Found

Get page

View the information about a page in a Doc. Due to markdown format limitations, some content elements will not be displayed exactly as they appear in ClickUp.

SecurityAuthorization Token
Request
path Parameters
workspaceId
required
number

The ID of the Workspace.

docId
required
string

The ID of the Doc.

pageId
required
string

The ID of the page.

query Parameters
content_format
string
Default: "text/md"

The format to return the page content in. For example, text/md for markdown or text/plain for plain.

Responses
200

Page found

404

Page not found

get/v3/workspaces/{workspaceId}/docs/{docId}/pages/{pageId}
Request samples 
Response samples 
application/json
{
  • "id": "string",
  • "doc_id": "string",
  • "parent_page_id": "string",
  • "workspace_id": 0,
  • "name": "string",
  • "pages": [
    ],
  • "sub_title": "string",
  • "date_created": 0,
  • "date_updated": 0,
  • "content": "string",
  • "avatar": {
    },
  • "creator_id": 0,
  • "deleted": true,
  • "deleted_by": 0,
  • "date_deleted": 0,
  • "date_edited": 0,
  • "edited_by": 0,
  • "archived": true,
  • "archived_by": 0,
  • "date_archived": 0,
  • "authors": [
    ],
  • "contributors": [
    ],
  • "cover": {
    },
  • "protected": true,
  • "protected_by": 0,
  • "protected_note": "string",
  • "presentation_details": {
    }
}
