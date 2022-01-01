    Nothing Found

Create Doc

Create a new Doc.

SecurityAuthorization Token
Request
path Parameters
workspaceId
required
number

The ID of the Workspace.

Request Body schema: application/json
name
string

The name of the new Doc.

object

The parent of the new Doc.

visibility
string

The visibility of the new Doc. For example, PUBLIC or PRIVATE.

create_page
boolean
Default: true

Create a new page when creating the Doc.

Responses
201

Doc created

post/v3/workspaces/{workspaceId}/docs
Request samples
application/json
{
  • "name": "string",
  • "parent": {
    },
  • "visibility": "string",
  • "create_page": true
}
Response samples
application/json
{
  • "id": "string",
  • "date_created": 0,
  • "date_updated": 0,
  • "name": "string",
  • "type": 0,
  • "parent": {
    },
  • "public": true,
  • "workspace_id": 0,
  • "archived": true,
  • "archived_by": 0,
  • "creator": 0,
  • "date_archived": 0,
  • "date_deleted": 0,
  • "deleted": true,
  • "deleted_by": 0,
  • "page_defaults": {
    }
}
