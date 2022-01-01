Create Doc

Create a new Doc.
Doc created
{
}
- "name": "string",
- "parent": {
},
- "id": "string",
- "type": 0
- "visibility": "string",
- "create_page": true
{
}
- "id": "string",
- "date_created": 0,
- "date_updated": 0,
- "name": "string",
- "type": 0,
- "parent": {
},
- "id": "string",
- "type": 0
- "public": true,
- "workspace_id": 0,
- "archived": true,
- "archived_by": 0,
- "creator": 0,
- "date_archived": 0,
- "date_deleted": 0,
- "deleted": true,
- "deleted_by": 0,
- "page_defaults": {
}
- "font": "string",
- "font_size": 0,
- "line_height": 0,
- "page_width": 0,
- "paragraph_spacing": 0,
- "show_author_header": true,
- "show_contributor_header": true,
- "show_cover_header": true,
- "show_date_header": true,
- "show_page_outline": true,
- "show_sub_pages": true,
- "sub_page_size": "string",
- "show_sub_title_header": true,
- "show_title_icon_header": true,
- "show_relationships": true,
- "show_relationships_compact": true,
- "show_sub_pages_author": true,
- "show_sub_pages_thumbnail": true,
- "show_sub_pages_compact": true,
- "sub_pages_style": "string"