13 nejlepších alternativ Google Slides

Staring at the same template for the hundredth time can make even the most exciting presentation feel dull. If you’ve found yourself thinking, ‘There’s got to be a better way,’ you’re not alone.

Educators designing lessons, professionals preparing pitches, and teams collaborating on ideas often need tools that go beyond the basics.

While Google Slides is a popular choice, it doesn’t always offer the flexibility or features to match your unique needs.

Let’s explore 13 Google Slides alternatives that can transform how you create presentations. 🧑‍💻

Canva (Best for visually stunning presentations)

Beautiful. ai (Best for AI-powered design)

Prezi (Best for non-linear storytelling)

Powtoon (Best for animated presentations)

Microsoft PowerPoint (Best for versatility)

Pitch (Best for modern collaboration)

Mentimeter (Best for interactive presentations)

Keynote (Best for Apple ecosystem users)

LibreOffice Impress (Best for open-source enthusiasts)

Visme (Best for interactive and data-driven presentations)

Gamma (Best for AI-powered, flexible storytelling)

Zoho Show (Best for seamless team collaboration)

Google Slides Limitations

Google Slides, while widely used, comes with several limitations that can hinder its usability:

Formatting inconsistencies: Adjusting formatting across slides can be frustrating, as changes don’t always apply consistently throughout the presentation process

Lack of advanced features: For more complex presentations, Google Slides lacks features like detailed charting tools, advanced data visualization, or interactive elements

🔍 Did You Know? Google Slides was initially called ‘Google Presentations’ in 2007. It became ‘Slides’ in 2012 to align with Google’s branding for its productivity suite.

Google Slides Alternatives at a Glance

To help you navigate the choices, here’s a quick overview of some of the top Google Slides alternatives. 👇

Tool Standout feature Best for ClickUp Customizable templates, Whiteboards, and AI-powered tools all in one place Collaborative presentations and workflows Canva Extensive library of templates and media assets Visually stunning presentations Beautiful. ai AI-powered smart templates and layout adjustments Fast, professional presentations Prezi Non-linear, zoomable canvas Dynamic storytelling presentations Powtoon Animation-focused tools for engaging video presentations Training, education, and marketing projects Microsoft PowerPoint Versatile features with offline and online compatibility Traditional multimedia presentations Pitch Real-time collaboration and data integration Modern, team-based presentations Mentimeter Interactive polling and real-time audience engagement Facilitators and educators Keynote Sophisticated animations and seamless Apple ecosystem integration Apple device users and high-design needs LibreOffice Impress Open-source solution with extensive compatibility Cost-effective presentations Visme Data-driven visual content with interactivity Marketing, education, and business visuals Gamma Adaptive card-based storytelling format Fresh and flexible presentation designs Zoho Show Robust collaboration with seamless Zoho app integration Teams using Zoho’s productivity suite

🔍 Did You Know? The earliest ‘presentations’ can be traced back to ancient civilizations. Like modern slideshows, the Egyptians used hieroglyphics on walls to tell stories and convey messages.

The 13 Best Google Slides Alternatives to Use

Google Slides is a solid option, but sometimes you need something more to make your presentations stand out.

From better design options to smoother collaboration, some tools can offer just what you’re missing. Here are 13 alternatives to bring your presentations to life. 🛟

1. ClickUp (Best for creating collaborative presentations and workflows)

ClickUp is the everything app for work, designed to help teams stay organized and work more efficiently. It brings everything into one place, from task management to knowledge management, to real-time communication and beyond, all powered by AI.

When it comes to creating presentations, ClickUp stands out by offering a variety of tools that make collaboration easy and design simple. Let’s explore these. 👀

First up, ClickUp’s presentation templates provide a simple yet effective way to create polished, professional presentations. They’re fully customizable, so you can tailor them to your needs.

For example, an educator could easily create a lesson plan presentation, adding visuals, text, and notes to engage students. Similarly, a project manager could use one of these templates to pull in task updates, timelines, and key deliverables, all while keeping everything aligned.

Download This Template ClickUp’s Presentation Template is designed to help you plan, organize, and manage your presentations.

The ClickUp Presentation Template offers pre-designed slides that cater to various presentation styles and needs.

You can easily customize your presentation to fit your audience, whether for a formal business meeting, a creative pitch, or an educational seminar. The sleek, engaging design keeps your audience interested, which is crucial for effective communication.

The template also includes visual elements like charts and graphs that you can quickly edit to reflect your data.

ClickUp Whiteboards

ClickUp Whiteboards take collaboration up a notch. These interactive spaces let you and your team create together in real time.

Turn concepts into visual presentations while collaborating with your team using ClickUp Whiteboards

You can add images, draw flowcharts, brainstorm ideas —whatever you need to bring concepts to life visually. For instance, a marketing team could sketch out a campaign, drop sticky notes for ideas, and share visuals all in one place. The whole process feels quicker and more seamless.

You can even use the AI image generator to create images for you, if you’re struggling to turn your thoughts into an appealing visual.

Once everything’s mapped out, you can effortlessly turn your Whiteboard into a presentation.

ClickUp Brain

Then there’s ClickUp Brain, an AI-powered tool that helps generate and refine your content. This feature suggests text, refines writing, and even sparks new ideas based on what you’ve already created.

Generate and refine presentation content with ClickUp Brain for faster, smarter content creation

So, if you’re an educator working on a lesson plan, this AI tool for presentations can help you draft clear, engaging content that’s aligned with the topic. Or, a professional creating a proposal could use Brain to improve messaging, ensuring the tone matches the audience’s needs.

ClickUp Docs

View the generated presentation content in ClickUp Docs

And don’t forget about ClickUp Docs. You can easily write and edit content in Docs, then embed the text into Whiteboards for seamless collaboration.

For example, you might write the initial draft of your presentation’s key points in Docs and have your team work on Whiteboards to build the final product.

ClickUp best features

Streamline your presentations: Use customizable templates to create professional and audience-specific slides

Simplify content creation: Boost productivity with Boost productivity with AI content creation through ClickUp Brain, helping you draft and polish presentation material

Combine tools effortlessly: Embed Docs into Whiteboards to merge structured content with visual elements

Present data effectively: Add and edit visuals like charts and graphs to make complex information easier to understand

Share your work easily: Distribute presentations or export them for convenient access and sharing

ClickUp limitations

It doesn’t include advanced animations or transitions

Features like speaker notes or slide previews during live presentations aren’t available within the platform

ClickUp pricing

Free forever

Unlimited: $7/month per user

Business: $12/month per user

Enterprise: Contact for pricing

ClickUp Brain: Add to any paid plan for $7/month per user

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (9,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,000+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about ClickUp?

I love ClickUp! I’ve used many tools to manage my project workflows and whatnot, but nothing has quite covered my needs as well as ClickUp. It has everything you need (with it being the everything app for work) and caters to all your personal and professional needs. My favourites are the templates (what’s not to love!) and Docs.

I love ClickUp! I’ve used many tools to manage my project workflows and whatnot, but nothing has quite covered my needs as well as ClickUp. It has everything you need (with it being the everything app for work) and caters to all your personal and professional needs. My favourites are the templates (what’s not to love!) and Docs.

🧠 Fun Fact: The first slide projector, called the magic lantern, was invented in the 17th Century. It used light, glass slides, and lenses to project images, making it a precursor to today’s digital slides.

2. Canva (Best for visually stunning presentations)

via Canva

Canva prioritizes design-first thinking, making it the go-to platform for visually compelling presentations. With its vast template library and user-friendly tools, Canva allows even non-designers to create professional-grade content.

Beyond presentations, Canva is a comprehensive design ecosystem that is ideal for social media posts, marketing materials, and more.

Canva best features

Access an extensive library of over 500,000 templates to create business presentations, social media posts, and other designs

Explore free and premium stock photos, videos, and graphics to enhance the visual appeal of your designs

Build a consistent brand identity using the brand kit feature, ensuring your presentations align with company guidelines and visual themes

Create and edit designs on the go with Canva’s fully functional mobile app, offering flexibility for users who need to work remotely

Record presentations with speaker view to deliver polished and engaging content for your audience

Canva limitations

Limited advanced animation options may not suit users needing highly interactive presentations

File organization can become messy for frequent users with a large number of projects

Basic chart and data visualization options may not meet the needs of data-heavy presentations

Canva pricing

Free forever

Canva Pro: $15/month per user

Canva Teams: $10/month per user

Canva Enterprise: Custom pricing

Canva ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (4,000+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5 (11,000+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Canva?

I love that I can quickly create professional looking graphics without feeling. The wide range of templates, photos, and customization options make it easy to create unique designs for anything I need to ease of implementation for social media, presentations, or personal projects. It’s also great that I can use it on my phone or laptop, so I can design on the go.

I love that I can quickly create professional looking graphics without feeling. The wide range of templates, photos, and customization options make it easy to create unique designs for anything I need to ease of implementation for social media, presentations, or personal projects. It’s also great that I can use it on my phone or laptop, so I can design on the go.

3. Beautiful. ai (Best for AI-powered design)

Beautiful. ai leverages artificial intelligence to simplify presentation design, automating layouts, formatting, and design decisions.

With its smart slide functionality, the platform ensures a professional finish without requiring advanced design skills. Its AI-driven approach is ideal for users prioritizing speed and efficiency in the presentation creation process.

Beautiful. ai best features

Design presentations effortlessly with AI-powered smart templates that automatically adjust layouts to fit your content

Track viewer engagement with built-in analytics and viewer-tracking tools, providing valuable insights into your audience’s behavior

Visualize data effectively with automatically formatted charts and diagrams, ensuring clarity and professionalism

Receive AI-driven slide suggestions based on your content type, guiding you toward a professional-looking design

Access version history to manage edits effectively and revert to previous designs when needed

Beautiful. ai limitations

Customization options are limited compared to traditional design tools, restricting creative flexibility

Template variety is less extensive, which may limit design choices

Export options in the free version are limited, restricting access to high-quality outputs

Beautiful. ai pricing

Pro: $12/month (billed annually)

Team: $50/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Ad hoc projects: $45

Beautiful. ai ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (170+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 3/5 (80+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Beautiful. ai?

I like the AI Bot that creates beautiful slides with great visuals. This enables one to create an entire presentation in a short time. It is better than other platforms because of the numerous templates available and the accuracy. The suggestions to shorten or change the tone of the text are also plus.

I like the AI Bot that creates beautiful slides with great visuals. This enables one to create an entire presentation in a short time. It is better than other platforms because of the numerous templates available and the accuracy. The suggestions to shorten or change the tone of the text are also plus.

💡 Pro Tip: Less is more when it comes to slide design. Use minimal text and focus on key points. Aim for clarity and simplicity to avoid overwhelming your audience.

4. Prezi (Best for non-linear storytelling)

via Prezi

Prezi redefines presentation formats with a zooming interface and spatial storytelling approach.

Instead of moving slide by slide, Prezi allows you to explore a dynamic canvas where topics connect visually. This format is especially effective for creating non-linear, engaging presentations that adapt to audience interactions.

Prezi best features

Craft engaging, non-linear presentations using Prezi’s zooming canvas to connect ideas and showcase relationships visually

Navigate dynamically between topics and subtopics, offering a flexible storytelling experience tailored to audience needs

Convert existing PowerPoint slides into Prezi presentations to give your traditional content a modern, interactive look

Record video presentations with virtual backgrounds for remote teams or online sharing

Integrate seamlessly with video conferencing tools like Zoom, allowing for interactive live presentations

Prezi limitations

Requires a steeper learning curve compared to traditional tools

Overuse of motion effects can lead to viewer disorientation, especially in complex presentations

Managing complex presentations can become challenging as the canvas becomes crowded

Prezi pricing

Prezi ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 2/5 (5,100+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (2,210+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Prezi?

Easy to use and presents well with clients. I love the fact that it changes your presentation options to give you transitions, fade in and outs, zoom in and out, and a great way to engage clients as the movement draws them in and the software is clean and intuitive.

Easy to use and presents well with clients. I love the fact that it changes your presentation options to give you transitions, fade in and outs, zoom in and out, and a great way to engage clients as the movement draws them in and the software is clean and intuitive.

🔍 Did You Know? The term ‘Death by PowerPoint’ was popularized in the early 2000s to describe overly long and unengaging presentations. It inspired a wave of training sessions on how to create more compelling slides.

5. Powtoon (Best for animated presentations)

via Google Workspace

Powtoon brings animation studio capabilities to everyday users, turning static presentations into dynamic video content. Using professional-grade tools and pre-built assets, Powtoon enables you to create animated presentations for training, education, and marketing.

It’s a reliable choice for projects where traditional slides may lack impact.

Powtoon best features

Choose from an extensive library of animated characters, props, and templates tailored to various industries and use cases

Transform text into audio with text-to-speech functionality, available in multiple languages for global audiences

Control animations precisely with timeline-based editing, offering flexibility and customization for complex projects

Synchronize animated characters’ lip movements with voiceovers automatically, enhancing the quality of your content

Add music and sound effects from a professional-grade library to enrich your presentations and videos

Powtoon limitations

Requires significant time to master advanced animation techniques, especially for beginners

Creating complex animations can be time-intensive, limiting its practicality for quick projects

Lacks robust real-time collaboration features, which can slow down team workflows

Lower-tier plans restrict export quality, which may not meet professional standards

Powtoon pricing

Lite: $50/month

Professional: $190/month

Business: $125/month (billed annually)

Powtoon ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (230+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (390+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Powtoon?

One of the most attractive elements is that we can start using Powtoon without the need to have knowledge about the use of the tool since its use is very intuitive, and if you have used another type of animation software, Powtoon will surely be very familiar to you, in addition to being able to use it in the cloud, which means that each change and each update is saved directly, which minimizes the loss of information.

One of the most attractive elements is that we can start using Powtoon without the need to have knowledge about the use of the tool since its use is very intuitive, and if you have used another type of animation software, Powtoon will surely be very familiar to you, in addition to being able to use it in the cloud, which means that each change and each update is saved directly, which minimizes the loss of information.

6. Microsoft PowerPoint (Best for versatility)

via Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft PowerPoint is a widely recognized choice for presentation software, offering a comprehensive range of features for both simple slideshows and multimedia presentations. As the OG presentation tool. tts offline capabilities and extensive toolset make it a practical and dependable option for users across various industries, catering to beginners and experienced professionals.

Microsoft PowerPoint best features

Create presentations with slide master and template controls, ensuring consistent design across all slides

Use advanced animation and transitions to add interactivity and keep your audience engaged

Visualize complex data with SmartArt graphics and an array of chart options tailored for business or academic presentations

Pick from a diverse range of pre-existing presentation templates

Manage your presentations efficiently with built-in presenter view, including notes, timing, and navigation tools

Work offline with robust desktop capabilities, ensuring uninterrupted access even without internet connectivity

Microsoft PowerPoint limitations

File size limitations for large or multimedia-heavy presentations may impact performance

Cross-platform compatibility issues can arise when sharing files between macOS and Windows users

Microsoft PowerPoint pricing

One-time purchase: $179. 99

Microsoft PowerPoint ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 2/5 (4,225+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 3/5 (20,670+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Microsoft PowerPoint?

Microsoft PowerPoint is well suited for creating projects to use with other software such as Captivate or Articulate 360 in order to create web-based content for training modules. It is less well suited if you have to use different-sized slides for your presentation, it tends to skew the next slide in the project.

Microsoft PowerPoint is well suited for creating projects to use with other software such as Captivate or Articulate 360 in order to create web-based content for training modules. It is less well suited if you have to use different-sized slides for your presentation, it tends to skew the next slide in the project.

🧠 Fun Fact: PowerPoint, released in 1987, revolutionized the way presentations were created. Before this, most presentations relied on physical slides or transparencies on overhead projectors.

7. Pitch (Best for modern collaboration)

via Pitch

Pitch offers presentation software designed for today’s workplaces, combining collaboration tools with advanced design features. Its real-time collaboration and data integration make it a practical option for teams working on data-focused client presentations or reports.

It also includes a range of customizable templates that help teams create professional presentations quickly, saving time on design. Its integration with tools like Slack and Google Drive ensures seamless workflow management.

Pitch best features

Collaborate in real time with live cursor tracking, enabling seamless teamwork

Record and present asynchronously with built-in video recording tools, saving time for busy teams

Organize team workflows with smart workspaces, ensuring efficient access control and organization

Connect to data sources to integrate live data directly into presentations, keeping content updated

Store and organize all your presentations efficiently with a built-in asset management system

Pitch limitations

Fewer template options and customization features compared to more established competitors

Advanced data integration processes may require time and effort to learn

Limited mobile app functionality impacts on-the-go editing

Some advanced features are still in development

Pitch pricing

Free

Pro: $25/month

Business: $100/month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Pitch ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (40+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 9/5 (30+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Pitch?

So much easier to make customized, attractive decks than google slides or ppt. It’s easier to use custom fonts and to set templates and the grid makes a much more visually appealing slide than other tools. The project management features are a nice touch.

So much easier to make customized, attractive decks than google slides or ppt. It’s easier to use custom fonts and to set templates and the grid makes a much more visually appealing slide than other tools. The project management features are a nice touch.

💡 Pro Tip: Structure your presentation like a story: an engaging beginning, a clear middle, and a strong conclusion. This approach helps keep the audience interested and makes your message more memorable.

8. Mentimeter (Best for interactive presentations)

via Mentimeter

Mentimeter transforms presentations into interactive experiences by enabling real-time audience participation. Whether through live polls, quizzes, or word clouds, it helps presenters engage audiences dynamically, making it ideal for educators, conference speakers, and facilitators.

Additionally, Mentimeter supports a wide range of devices, so participants can join and engage using their phones, tablets, or laptops without any special setup. This flexibility makes it particularly useful for hybrid or remote settings.

Mentimeter best features

Collect real-time feedback with interactive polling and quizzes, enhancing audience engagement

Create visually impactful word clouds and opinion scales, adding variety to presentations

Display instant visualizations of audience responses for simplified data interpretation

Use multiple question formats to customize presentations to suit different purposes

Export interaction data for analysis, ensuring actionable insights from audience feedback

Mentimeter limitations

Basic design customization limitations may restrict creative freedom

Audience size on basic plans imposes participation restrictions

Mentimeter pricing

For professionals:

Free

Basic: $17. 99/month per user

Pro: $24. 99/month per user (billed annually)

Enterprise: Custom pricing

For education:

Free

Basic: $12. 99/month per user

Pro: $14. 99/month per user (billed annually)

Campus: Custom pricing

Mentimeter ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 7/5 (610+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (95+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Mentimeter?

I use Mentimeter on our monthly team calls. It’s a great tool to warm the group up and put everyone in a place to contribute to the remainder of the meeting. Some months I leverage the templates and pre-built slides provided by Menti. Other months I build a quick deck with custom or team-specific questions. Both methods are super straightforward and require minimal effort (but create maximum fun).

I use Mentimeter on our monthly team calls. It’s a great tool to warm the group up and put everyone in a place to contribute to the remainder of the meeting. Some months I leverage the templates and pre-built slides provided by Menti. Other months I build a quick deck with custom or team-specific questions. Both methods are super straightforward and require minimal effort (but create maximum fun).

🤝 Friendly Reminder: Use your slides as a guide, not a script. Engage with your audience directly and elaborate on the points you’re presenting instead of simply reading the content.

9. Keynote (Best for Apple ecosystem users)

via Keynote

Keynote works smoothly with Apple’s ecosystem, making it easy to create presentations that look polished and professional. The rich library of animation tools helps you add movement and effects without much hassle, and the straightforward interface keeps things simple while you focus on your ideas.

Plus, with iCloud collaboration and compatibility across Apple devices, it’s a solid option if you value design and ease of use.

Keynote best features

Design presentations with cinematic effects, using advanced animations and Magic Move to animate objects and create fluid, professional presentations

Enhance your presentation with typography and branding tools that are specifically designed to produce high-quality, visually appealing results

Add interactive chart animations to bring data to life, making complex information easier to understand

Customize shapes and vectors with advanced editing tools for complete creative control to design unique, tailored visuals

Stream your presentations directly to Apple TV for flexible delivery and present wirelessly without worrying about cables or connections

Keynote limitations

Limits functionality to Apple devices, excluding non-Apple users

When converting files, some advanced features may not carry over, potentially affecting the presentation’s functionality or design

Smaller selection of templates compared to some other platforms, which could limit variety when starting a new project

Keynote pricing

Free

Keynote ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 4/5 (520+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (135+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Keynote?

I am not a big fan, but the small things I do like are 1) the long list of possible animations (that used to be unique but is currently getting more trivial); 2) the ability to open the proprietary Keynote files that you might still have lying around somewhere; 3) the pricing (free for MacOS users); and 4) the fact that it can automatically animate existing presentations and create movie clips.

I am not a big fan, but the small things I do like are 1) the long list of possible animations (that used to be unique but is currently getting more trivial); 2) the ability to open the proprietary Keynote files that you might still have lying around somewhere; 3) the pricing (free for MacOS users); and 4) the fact that it can automatically animate existing presentations and create movie clips.

💡 Pro Tip: Choose high-resolution images that support your message. A visually appealing image can be more effective than a block of text and help keep your audience engaged.

10. LibreOffice Impress (Best for open-source enthusiasts)

via LibreOffice Impress

LibreOffice Impress is an open-source presentation tool that provides a solid range of features without requiring a subscription. It’s a practical option for those who want to avoid ongoing costs while still having access to essential presentation functions.

Impress is compatible with various file formats, making it easy to import and export presentations from different platforms. It’s a good choice for anyone who values control over their data since it doesn’t rely on cloud storage, keeping everything stored locally.

LibreOffice Impress best features

Take advantage of its open-source design to create and edit presentations without any costs or subscriptions

Incorporate a variety of drawing and media tools directly into your presentations for creative and personalized designs

Tailor animation paths and effects to make your presentations more dynamic, offering engaging visuals that suit your content

Display presentations across multiple monitors to increase your control and deliver a more polished and flexible presentation experience

Export your presentations as PDFs while maintaining animations, ensuring that your content looks consistent across different devices

LibreOffice Impress limitations

The interface may feel less polished, which can affect the user experience, especially for those accustomed to more intuitive platforms

The absence of strong cloud collaboration features may limit team workflows and real-time collaboration

Feature updates and new releases may take longer to roll out due to the platform’s reliance on community-driven development

LibreOffice Impress pricing

Free

LibreOffice Impress ratings and reviews

G2: 4/5 (25+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (2,190+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about LibreOffice Impress?

The first time I tried LibreOffice, it seemed like a decent alternative to MS Office, at least for my needs. However, my first impression wasn’t great. First of all, it’s not very smooth! it’s a bit laggy, or I’m not sure how to describe it.

The first time I tried LibreOffice, it seemed like a decent alternative to MS Office, at least for my needs. However, my first impression wasn’t great. First of all, it’s not very smooth! it’s a bit laggy, or I’m not sure how to describe it.

💡 Pro Tip: Too many fonts can make your presentation look chaotic. Stick to one for headings and another for body text, or use a third for emphasis.

11. Visme (Best for interactive and data-driven presentations)

via Visme

Visme bridges the gap between presentations, infographics, and interactive content, offering tools to create visually compelling and dynamic materials. Its versatility makes it ideal for marketers, educators, and business professionals seeking to maintain audience engagement across different formats.

Its versatility ensures it can meet the needs of different industries and user types, making it a go-to tool for creating effective, attention-grabbing content across multiple formats.

Visme best features

Create dynamic and visually engaging presentations with advanced data visualization widgets

Add clickable elements and animations to transform static slides into interactive content for audience participation

Access an extensive library of stock media to enrich your presentations and add professional-grade visuals that complement your message

Optimize designs for multiple devices using responsive content layouts that automatically adjust your design for various screen sizes

Host presentations on the web or embed them directly in websites for seamless integration, all without the need for additional software or downloads

Visme limitations

Larger presentations may cause performance slowdowns, which can affect process standardization and overall efficiency during the creation process

The free plan has limitations on features such as template access, download options, and the inclusion of watermarks, which can affect the presentation’s overall professional appearance

It lacks native video editing tools, requiring users to edit videos in external software before adding them to presentations

Visme pricing

Free

Starter: $29/month

Pro: $59/month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Visme ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 6/5 (420+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5 (710+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Visme?

Visme is great for our team of 8 marketing professionals to create and share graphics, presentations and other marketing collateral. I could see that it would also be effective for a larger, enterprise marketing department. It is a bit pricey when your team grows, and at times our newer team members have struggled to learn the tool.

Visme is great for our team of 8 marketing professionals to create and share graphics, presentations and other marketing collateral. I could see that it would also be effective for a larger, enterprise marketing department. It is a bit pricey when your team grows, and at times our newer team members have struggled to learn the tool.

12. Gamma (Best for AI-powered, flexible storytelling)

via Gamma

Gamma introduces a new way to create presentations through an adaptive, card-based format that blends storytelling with visual impact. This innovative tool caters to professionals looking for a fresh approach to slide design and structure.

Its design enables smooth transitions between content, allowing users to create a narrative flow that feels natural and engaging. The flexibility of the card system ensures that users can easily focus on one concept at a time, without cluttering the screen with too much information.

Gamma best features

Organize your ideas and content using a flexible, card-based system that adjusts automatically to your presentation style

Incorporate multimedia seamlessly, enhancing storytelling with videos, images, and more for a more engaging audience experience

Use AI-powered layout suggestions to craft presentations that highlight your message in visually appealing ways

Structure complex or dense content with collapsible sections to keep your presentation clear and easy to follow

Share your presentations through live links that update automatically, allowing your team or audience to always access the most current version without needing to resend files

Gamma limitations

Limited offline functionality may pose challenges for users in remote areas

Relatively new platform with fewer templates compared to established competitors

Gamma does not support animating individual slide elements, which can limit the dynamic presentation of content

Gamma pricing

Free

Pro: $8/month

Team: $16/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Gamma ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

What are real-life users saying about Gamma?

Gamma is pretty cool for creating presentations if you want something different from the usual options. The card-based system is a nice change, making it easy to build and adapt your slides on the fly. The AI suggestions help with layout, so you don’t have to stress over design, and it’s great for working with teammates in real-time. That said, the template options are kind of limited, and you can’t animate individual slide elements, which is a bummer.

Gamma is pretty cool for creating presentations if you want something different from the usual options. The card-based system is a nice change, making it easy to build and adapt your slides on the fly. The AI suggestions help with layout, so you don’t have to stress over design, and it’s great for working with teammates in real-time. That said, the template options are kind of limited, and you can’t animate individual slide elements, which is a bummer.

13. Zoho Show (Best for seamless team collaboration)

via Zoho Show

Zoho Show combines user-friendly design features with robust collaboration tools, making it a strong contender for team-focused presentation projects. Its integration with Zoho’s ecosystem provides additional benefits for those already using their suite of applications.

Beyond that, Zoho Show offers a wide variety of templates and customization options, which can help teams create presentations that are both functional and visually appealing. It also allows for easy cloud storage and sharing.

Zoho Show best features

Work across devices with cloud-based functionality and mobile app support, allowing you to access and update your presentations from anywhere

Edit and review content collaboratively with role-based access controls, ensuring team members can contribute while maintaining control over who can view/modify the content

Embed rich media like videos, GIFs, and links directly into slides, turning your presentations into interactive experiences that captivate and engage your audience

Integrate seamlessly with other Zoho apps, creating a productivity suite that streamlines workflow and keeps everything organized

Zoho Show limitations

Smaller template library compared to other major competitors

Limited advanced design features may not suit users looking for complex customization

Offline functionality is restricted without prior setup for synchronization

Export options may sometimes compromise formatting accuracy

Zoho Show pricing

Free for up to 25 users

Premium: $4/month per user

Enterprise: $6/month per user

Zoho Show ratings and reviews

G2: 4. 3/5 (90+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (150+ reviews)

What are real-life users saying about Zoho Show?

Zoho Show is very easy to use and supports almost all types of devices. Can share easily important office presentations on the cloud from anywhere. Also, it supports remote presentation and Powerpoint files. It’s easy to create, share and modify presentations also it works very fast too. I like the way how I can share important office PPT presentations while I’m on mobile using Zoho Show.

Zoho Show is very easy to use and supports almost all types of devices. Can share easily important office presentations on the cloud from anywhere. Also, it supports remote presentation and Powerpoint files. It’s easy to create, share and modify presentations also it works very fast too. I like the way how I can share important office PPT presentations while I’m on mobile using Zoho Show.

🤝 Friendly Reminder: Before presenting, test your equipment to ensure everything works smoothly—especially multimedia elements like videos or audio files.

ClickUp to Your Best Presentation Yet

Creating impactful presentations doesn’t have to be a tedious process. Whether you’re an educator crafting lesson plans, a professional delivering a proposal, or a team collaborating on a pitch, the right tools can make all the difference.

With so many Google Slides alternatives, you’re sure to find a solution that fits your needs perfectly. Among these, ClickUp is the ultimate all-in-one platform for presentations, seamless collaboration, and workflow management. Its customizable templates, AI features, and interactive Whiteboards redefine what presentation tools can do.

ClickUp doesn’t just help you create presentations—it transforms how you plan, design, and collaborate.

