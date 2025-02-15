13 nejlepších alternativ Google Slides

Staring at the same template for the hundredth time can make even the most exciting presentation feel dull. If you’ve found yourself thinking, ‘There’s got to be a better way,’ you’re not alone.
Educators designing lessons, professionals preparing pitches, and teams collaborating on ideas often need tools that go beyond the basics.
While Google Slides is a popular choice, it doesn’t always offer the flexibility or features to match your unique needs.
Let’s explore 13 Google Slides alternatives that can transform how you create presentations. 🧑💻
⏰ 60-Second Summary
Here are the top 10 Google Slides alternatives for you to try:
- ClickUp (Best for creating collaborative presentations and workflows)
- Canva (Best for visually stunning presentations)
- Beautiful. ai (Best for AI-powered design)
- Prezi (Best for non-linear storytelling)
- Powtoon (Best for animated presentations)
- Microsoft PowerPoint (Best for versatility)
- Pitch (Best for modern collaboration)
- Mentimeter (Best for interactive presentations)
- Keynote (Best for Apple ecosystem users)
- LibreOffice Impress (Best for open-source enthusiasts)
- Visme (Best for interactive and data-driven presentations)
- Gamma (Best for AI-powered, flexible storytelling)
- Zoho Show (Best for seamless team collaboration)
Google Slides Limitations
Google Slides, while widely used, comes with several limitations that can hinder its usability:
- Formatting inconsistencies: Adjusting formatting across slides can be frustrating, as changes don’t always apply consistently throughout the presentation process
- Lack of advanced features: For more complex presentations, Google Slides lacks features like detailed charting tools, advanced data visualization, or interactive elements
🔍 Did You Know? Google Slides was initially called ‘Google Presentations’ in 2007. It became ‘Slides’ in 2012 to align with Google’s branding for its productivity suite.
Google Slides Alternatives at a Glance
To help you navigate the choices, here’s a quick overview of some of the top Google Slides alternatives. 👇
|Tool
|Standout feature
|Best for
|ClickUp
|Customizable templates, Whiteboards, and AI-powered tools all in one place
|Collaborative presentations and workflows
|Canva
|Extensive library of templates and media assets
|Visually stunning presentations
|Beautiful. ai
|AI-powered smart templates and layout adjustments
|Fast, professional presentations
|Prezi
|Non-linear, zoomable canvas
|Dynamic storytelling presentations
|Powtoon
|Animation-focused tools for engaging video presentations
|Training, education, and marketing projects
|Microsoft PowerPoint
|Versatile features with offline and online compatibility
|Traditional multimedia presentations
|Pitch
|Real-time collaboration and data integration
|Modern, team-based presentations
|Mentimeter
|Interactive polling and real-time audience engagement
|Facilitators and educators
|Keynote
|Sophisticated animations and seamless Apple ecosystem integration
|Apple device users and high-design needs
|LibreOffice Impress
|Open-source solution with extensive compatibility
|Cost-effective presentations
|Visme
|Data-driven visual content with interactivity
|Marketing, education, and business visuals
|Gamma
|Adaptive card-based storytelling format
|Fresh and flexible presentation designs
|Zoho Show
|Robust collaboration with seamless Zoho app integration
|Teams using Zoho’s productivity suite
🔍 Did You Know? The earliest ‘presentations’ can be traced back to ancient civilizations. Like modern slideshows, the Egyptians used hieroglyphics on walls to tell stories and convey messages.
The 13 Best Google Slides Alternatives to Use
Google Slides is a solid option, but sometimes you need something more to make your presentations stand out.
From better design options to smoother collaboration, some tools can offer just what you’re missing. Here are 13 alternatives to bring your presentations to life. 🛟
1. ClickUp (Best for creating collaborative presentations and workflows)
ClickUp is the everything app for work, designed to help teams stay organized and work more efficiently. It brings everything into one place, from task management to knowledge management, to real-time communication and beyond, all powered by AI.
When it comes to creating presentations, ClickUp stands out by offering a variety of tools that make collaboration easy and design simple. Let’s explore these. 👀
First up, ClickUp’s presentation templates provide a simple yet effective way to create polished, professional presentations. They’re fully customizable, so you can tailor them to your needs.
For example, an educator could easily create a lesson plan presentation, adding visuals, text, and notes to engage students. Similarly, a project manager could use one of these templates to pull in task updates, timelines, and key deliverables, all while keeping everything aligned.
The ClickUp Presentation Template offers pre-designed slides that cater to various presentation styles and needs.
You can easily customize your presentation to fit your audience, whether for a formal business meeting, a creative pitch, or an educational seminar. The sleek, engaging design keeps your audience interested, which is crucial for effective communication.
The template also includes visual elements like charts and graphs that you can quickly edit to reflect your data.
ClickUp Whiteboards
ClickUp Whiteboards take collaboration up a notch. These interactive spaces let you and your team create together in real time.
You can add images, draw flowcharts, brainstorm ideas —whatever you need to bring concepts to life visually. For instance, a marketing team could sketch out a campaign, drop sticky notes for ideas, and share visuals all in one place. The whole process feels quicker and more seamless.
You can even use the AI image generator to create images for you, if you’re struggling to turn your thoughts into an appealing visual.
Once everything’s mapped out, you can effortlessly turn your Whiteboard into a presentation.
ClickUp Brain
Then there’s ClickUp Brain, an AI-powered tool that helps generate and refine your content. This feature suggests text, refines writing, and even sparks new ideas based on what you’ve already created.
So, if you’re an educator working on a lesson plan, this AI tool for presentations can help you draft clear, engaging content that’s aligned with the topic. Or, a professional creating a proposal could use Brain to improve messaging, ensuring the tone matches the audience’s needs.
ClickUp Docs
And don’t forget about ClickUp Docs. You can easily write and edit content in Docs, then embed the text into Whiteboards for seamless collaboration.
For example, you might write the initial draft of your presentation’s key points in Docs and have your team work on Whiteboards to build the final product.
ClickUp best features
- Streamline your presentations: Use customizable templates to create professional and audience-specific slides
- Simplify content creation: Boost productivity with AI content creation through ClickUp Brain, helping you draft and polish presentation material
- Combine tools effortlessly: Embed Docs into Whiteboards to merge structured content with visual elements
- Present data effectively: Add and edit visuals like charts and graphs to make complex information easier to understand
- Share your work easily: Distribute presentations or export them for convenient access and sharing
ClickUp limitations
- It doesn’t include advanced animations or transitions
- Features like speaker notes or slide previews during live presentations aren’t available within the platform
ClickUp pricing
- Free forever
- Unlimited: $7/month per user
- Business: $12/month per user
- Enterprise: Contact for pricing
- ClickUp Brain: Add to any paid plan for $7/month per user
ClickUp ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 7/5 (9,000+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 6/5 (4,000+ reviews)
What are real-life users saying about ClickUp?
I love ClickUp! I’ve used many tools to manage my project workflows and whatnot, but nothing has quite covered my needs as well as ClickUp. It has everything you need (with it being the everything app for work) and caters to all your personal and professional needs. My favourites are the templates (what’s not to love!) and Docs.
I love ClickUp! I’ve used many tools to manage my project workflows and whatnot, but nothing has quite covered my needs as well as ClickUp. It has everything you need (with it being the everything app for work) and caters to all your personal and professional needs. My favourites are the templates (what’s not to love!) and Docs.
🧠 Fun Fact: The first slide projector, called the magic lantern, was invented in the 17th Century. It used light, glass slides, and lenses to project images, making it a precursor to today’s digital slides.
2. Canva (Best for visually stunning presentations)
Canva prioritizes design-first thinking, making it the go-to platform for visually compelling presentations. With its vast template library and user-friendly tools, Canva allows even non-designers to create professional-grade content.
Beyond presentations, Canva is a comprehensive design ecosystem that is ideal for social media posts, marketing materials, and more.
Canva best features
- Access an extensive library of over 500,000 templates to create business presentations, social media posts, and other designs
- Explore free and premium stock photos, videos, and graphics to enhance the visual appeal of your designs
- Build a consistent brand identity using the brand kit feature, ensuring your presentations align with company guidelines and visual themes
- Create and edit designs on the go with Canva’s fully functional mobile app, offering flexibility for users who need to work remotely
- Record presentations with speaker view to deliver polished and engaging content for your audience
Canva limitations
- Limited advanced animation options may not suit users needing highly interactive presentations
- File organization can become messy for frequent users with a large number of projects
- Basic chart and data visualization options may not meet the needs of data-heavy presentations
Canva pricing
- Free forever
- Canva Pro: $15/month per user
- Canva Teams: $10/month per user
- Canva Enterprise: Custom pricing
Canva ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 7/5 (4,000+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 7/5 (11,000+ reviews)
What are real-life users saying about Canva?
I love that I can quickly create professional looking graphics without feeling. The wide range of templates, photos, and customization options make it easy to create unique designs for anything I need to ease of implementation for social media, presentations, or personal projects. It’s also great that I can use it on my phone or laptop, so I can design on the go.
I love that I can quickly create professional looking graphics without feeling. The wide range of templates, photos, and customization options make it easy to create unique designs for anything I need to ease of implementation for social media, presentations, or personal projects. It’s also great that I can use it on my phone or laptop, so I can design on the go.
3. Beautiful. ai (Best for AI-powered design)
Beautiful. ai leverages artificial intelligence to simplify presentation design, automating layouts, formatting, and design decisions.
With its smart slide functionality, the platform ensures a professional finish without requiring advanced design skills. Its AI-driven approach is ideal for users prioritizing speed and efficiency in the presentation creation process.
Beautiful. ai best features
- Design presentations effortlessly with AI-powered smart templates that automatically adjust layouts to fit your content
- Track viewer engagement with built-in analytics and viewer-tracking tools, providing valuable insights into your audience’s behavior
- Visualize data effectively with automatically formatted charts and diagrams, ensuring clarity and professionalism
- Receive AI-driven slide suggestions based on your content type, guiding you toward a professional-looking design
- Access version history to manage edits effectively and revert to previous designs when needed
Beautiful. ai limitations
- Customization options are limited compared to traditional design tools, restricting creative flexibility
- Template variety is less extensive, which may limit design choices
- Export options in the free version are limited, restricting access to high-quality outputs
Beautiful. ai pricing
- Pro: $12/month (billed annually)
- Team: $50/month per user
- Enterprise: Custom pricing
- Ad hoc projects: $45
Beautiful. ai ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 7/5 (170+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 3/5 (80+ reviews)
What are real-life users saying about Beautiful. ai?
I like the AI Bot that creates beautiful slides with great visuals. This enables one to create an entire presentation in a short time. It is better than other platforms because of the numerous templates available and the accuracy. The suggestions to shorten or change the tone of the text are also plus.
I like the AI Bot that creates beautiful slides with great visuals. This enables one to create an entire presentation in a short time. It is better than other platforms because of the numerous templates available and the accuracy. The suggestions to shorten or change the tone of the text are also plus.
💡 Pro Tip: Less is more when it comes to slide design. Use minimal text and focus on key points. Aim for clarity and simplicity to avoid overwhelming your audience.
4. Prezi (Best for non-linear storytelling)
Prezi redefines presentation formats with a zooming interface and spatial storytelling approach.
Instead of moving slide by slide, Prezi allows you to explore a dynamic canvas where topics connect visually. This format is especially effective for creating non-linear, engaging presentations that adapt to audience interactions.
Prezi best features
- Craft engaging, non-linear presentations using Prezi’s zooming canvas to connect ideas and showcase relationships visually
- Navigate dynamically between topics and subtopics, offering a flexible storytelling experience tailored to audience needs
- Convert existing PowerPoint slides into Prezi presentations to give your traditional content a modern, interactive look
- Record video presentations with virtual backgrounds for remote teams or online sharing
- Integrate seamlessly with video conferencing tools like Zoom, allowing for interactive live presentations
Prezi limitations
- Requires a steeper learning curve compared to traditional tools
- Overuse of motion effects can lead to viewer disorientation, especially in complex presentations
- Managing complex presentations can become challenging as the canvas becomes crowded
Prezi pricing
- Individual: Standard: $5/month Plus: $15/month Premium: $25/month
- Standard: $5/month
- Plus: $15/month
- Premium: $25/month
- Students and educators: EDU Plus: $4/month EDU Pro: $8/month EDU Teams: $19/month per user
- EDU Plus: $4/month
- EDU Pro: $8/month
- EDU Teams: $19/month per user
- Business: Plus: $15/month Premium: $25/month Teams: $39/month per user
- Plus: $15/month
- Premium: $25/month
- Teams: $39/month per user
- Standard: $5/month
- Plus: $15/month
- Premium: $25/month
- EDU Plus: $4/month
- EDU Pro: $8/month
- EDU Teams: $19/month per user
- Plus: $15/month
- Premium: $25/month
- Teams: $39/month per user
Prezi ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 2/5 (5,100+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 6/5 (2,210+ reviews)
What are real-life users saying about Prezi?
Easy to use and presents well with clients. I love the fact that it changes your presentation options to give you transitions, fade in and outs, zoom in and out, and a great way to engage clients as the movement draws them in and the software is clean and intuitive.
Easy to use and presents well with clients. I love the fact that it changes your presentation options to give you transitions, fade in and outs, zoom in and out, and a great way to engage clients as the movement draws them in and the software is clean and intuitive.
🔍 Did You Know? The term ‘Death by PowerPoint’ was popularized in the early 2000s to describe overly long and unengaging presentations. It inspired a wave of training sessions on how to create more compelling slides.
5. Powtoon (Best for animated presentations)
Powtoon brings animation studio capabilities to everyday users, turning static presentations into dynamic video content. Using professional-grade tools and pre-built assets, Powtoon enables you to create animated presentations for training, education, and marketing.
It’s a reliable choice for projects where traditional slides may lack impact.
Powtoon best features
- Choose from an extensive library of animated characters, props, and templates tailored to various industries and use cases
- Transform text into audio with text-to-speech functionality, available in multiple languages for global audiences
- Control animations precisely with timeline-based editing, offering flexibility and customization for complex projects
- Synchronize animated characters’ lip movements with voiceovers automatically, enhancing the quality of your content
- Add music and sound effects from a professional-grade library to enrich your presentations and videos
Powtoon limitations
- Requires significant time to master advanced animation techniques, especially for beginners
- Creating complex animations can be time-intensive, limiting its practicality for quick projects
- Lacks robust real-time collaboration features, which can slow down team workflows
- Lower-tier plans restrict export quality, which may not meet professional standards
Powtoon pricing
- Lite: $50/month
- Professional: $190/month
- Business: $125/month (billed annually)
Powtoon ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 4/5 (230+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 5/5 (390+ reviews)
What are real-life users saying about Powtoon?
One of the most attractive elements is that we can start using Powtoon without the need to have knowledge about the use of the tool since its use is very intuitive, and if you have used another type of animation software, Powtoon will surely be very familiar to you, in addition to being able to use it in the cloud, which means that each change and each update is saved directly, which minimizes the loss of information.
One of the most attractive elements is that we can start using Powtoon without the need to have knowledge about the use of the tool since its use is very intuitive, and if you have used another type of animation software, Powtoon will surely be very familiar to you, in addition to being able to use it in the cloud, which means that each change and each update is saved directly, which minimizes the loss of information.
📖 Also Read: How to End a Presentation (Tips + Examples)
6. Microsoft PowerPoint (Best for versatility)
Microsoft PowerPoint is a widely recognized choice for presentation software, offering a comprehensive range of features for both simple slideshows and multimedia presentations. As the OG presentation tool. tts offline capabilities and extensive toolset make it a practical and dependable option for users across various industries, catering to beginners and experienced professionals.
Microsoft PowerPoint best features
- Create presentations with slide master and template controls, ensuring consistent design across all slides
- Use advanced animation and transitions to add interactivity and keep your audience engaged
- Visualize complex data with SmartArt graphics and an array of chart options tailored for business or academic presentations
- Pick from a diverse range of pre-existing presentation templates
- Manage your presentations efficiently with built-in presenter view, including notes, timing, and navigation tools
- Work offline with robust desktop capabilities, ensuring uninterrupted access even without internet connectivity
Microsoft PowerPoint limitations
- File size limitations for large or multimedia-heavy presentations may impact performance
- Cross-platform compatibility issues can arise when sharing files between macOS and Windows users
Microsoft PowerPoint pricing
- One-time purchase: $179. 99
Microsoft PowerPoint ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 2/5 (4,225+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 3/5 (20,670+ reviews)
What are real-life users saying about Microsoft PowerPoint?
Microsoft PowerPoint is well suited for creating projects to use with other software such as Captivate or Articulate 360 in order to create web-based content for training modules. It is less well suited if you have to use different-sized slides for your presentation, it tends to skew the next slide in the project.
Microsoft PowerPoint is well suited for creating projects to use with other software such as Captivate or Articulate 360 in order to create web-based content for training modules. It is less well suited if you have to use different-sized slides for your presentation, it tends to skew the next slide in the project.
🧠 Fun Fact: PowerPoint, released in 1987, revolutionized the way presentations were created. Before this, most presentations relied on physical slides or transparencies on overhead projectors.
7. Pitch (Best for modern collaboration)
Pitch offers presentation software designed for today’s workplaces, combining collaboration tools with advanced design features. Its real-time collaboration and data integration make it a practical option for teams working on data-focused client presentations or reports.
It also includes a range of customizable templates that help teams create professional presentations quickly, saving time on design. Its integration with tools like Slack and Google Drive ensures seamless workflow management.
Pitch best features
- Collaborate in real time with live cursor tracking, enabling seamless teamwork
- Record and present asynchronously with built-in video recording tools, saving time for busy teams
- Organize team workflows with smart workspaces, ensuring efficient access control and organization
- Connect to data sources to integrate live data directly into presentations, keeping content updated
- Store and organize all your presentations efficiently with a built-in asset management system
Pitch limitations
- Fewer template options and customization features compared to more established competitors
- Advanced data integration processes may require time and effort to learn
- Limited mobile app functionality impacts on-the-go editing
- Some advanced features are still in development
Pitch pricing
- Free
- Pro: $25/month
- Business: $100/month
- Enterprise: Custom pricing
Pitch ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 4/5 (40+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 9/5 (30+ reviews)
What are real-life users saying about Pitch?
So much easier to make customized, attractive decks than google slides or ppt. It’s easier to use custom fonts and to set templates and the grid makes a much more visually appealing slide than other tools. The project management features are a nice touch.
So much easier to make customized, attractive decks than google slides or ppt. It’s easier to use custom fonts and to set templates and the grid makes a much more visually appealing slide than other tools. The project management features are a nice touch.
💡 Pro Tip: Structure your presentation like a story: an engaging beginning, a clear middle, and a strong conclusion. This approach helps keep the audience interested and makes your message more memorable.
8. Mentimeter (Best for interactive presentations)
Mentimeter transforms presentations into interactive experiences by enabling real-time audience participation. Whether through live polls, quizzes, or word clouds, it helps presenters engage audiences dynamically, making it ideal for educators, conference speakers, and facilitators.
Additionally, Mentimeter supports a wide range of devices, so participants can join and engage using their phones, tablets, or laptops without any special setup. This flexibility makes it particularly useful for hybrid or remote settings.
Mentimeter best features
- Collect real-time feedback with interactive polling and quizzes, enhancing audience engagement
- Create visually impactful word clouds and opinion scales, adding variety to presentations
- Display instant visualizations of audience responses for simplified data interpretation
- Use multiple question formats to customize presentations to suit different purposes
- Export interaction data for analysis, ensuring actionable insights from audience feedback
Mentimeter limitations
- Basic design customization limitations may restrict creative freedom
- Audience size on basic plans imposes participation restrictions
Mentimeter pricing
For professionals:
- Free
- Basic: $17. 99/month per user
- Pro: $24. 99/month per user (billed annually)
- Enterprise: Custom pricing
For education:
- Free
- Basic: $12. 99/month per user
- Pro: $14. 99/month per user (billed annually)
- Campus: Custom pricing
Mentimeter ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 7/5 (610+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 4/5 (95+ reviews)
What are real-life users saying about Mentimeter?
I use Mentimeter on our monthly team calls. It’s a great tool to warm the group up and put everyone in a place to contribute to the remainder of the meeting. Some months I leverage the templates and pre-built slides provided by Menti. Other months I build a quick deck with custom or team-specific questions. Both methods are super straightforward and require minimal effort (but create maximum fun).
I use Mentimeter on our monthly team calls. It’s a great tool to warm the group up and put everyone in a place to contribute to the remainder of the meeting. Some months I leverage the templates and pre-built slides provided by Menti. Other months I build a quick deck with custom or team-specific questions. Both methods are super straightforward and require minimal effort (but create maximum fun).
🤝 Friendly Reminder: Use your slides as a guide, not a script. Engage with your audience directly and elaborate on the points you’re presenting instead of simply reading the content.
9. Keynote (Best for Apple ecosystem users)
Keynote works smoothly with Apple’s ecosystem, making it easy to create presentations that look polished and professional. The rich library of animation tools helps you add movement and effects without much hassle, and the straightforward interface keeps things simple while you focus on your ideas.
Plus, with iCloud collaboration and compatibility across Apple devices, it’s a solid option if you value design and ease of use.
Keynote best features
- Design presentations with cinematic effects, using advanced animations and Magic Move to animate objects and create fluid, professional presentations
- Enhance your presentation with typography and branding tools that are specifically designed to produce high-quality, visually appealing results
- Add interactive chart animations to bring data to life, making complex information easier to understand
- Customize shapes and vectors with advanced editing tools for complete creative control to design unique, tailored visuals
- Stream your presentations directly to Apple TV for flexible delivery and present wirelessly without worrying about cables or connections
Keynote limitations
- Limits functionality to Apple devices, excluding non-Apple users
- When converting files, some advanced features may not carry over, potentially affecting the presentation’s functionality or design
- Smaller selection of templates compared to some other platforms, which could limit variety when starting a new project
Keynote pricing
- Free
Keynote ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 4/5 (520+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 4/5 (135+ reviews)
What are real-life users saying about Keynote?
I am not a big fan, but the small things I do like are 1) the long list of possible animations (that used to be unique but is currently getting more trivial); 2) the ability to open the proprietary Keynote files that you might still have lying around somewhere; 3) the pricing (free for MacOS users); and 4) the fact that it can automatically animate existing presentations and create movie clips.
I am not a big fan, but the small things I do like are 1) the long list of possible animations (that used to be unique but is currently getting more trivial); 2) the ability to open the proprietary Keynote files that you might still have lying around somewhere; 3) the pricing (free for MacOS users); and 4) the fact that it can automatically animate existing presentations and create movie clips.
💡 Pro Tip: Choose high-resolution images that support your message. A visually appealing image can be more effective than a block of text and help keep your audience engaged.
10. LibreOffice Impress (Best for open-source enthusiasts)
LibreOffice Impress is an open-source presentation tool that provides a solid range of features without requiring a subscription. It’s a practical option for those who want to avoid ongoing costs while still having access to essential presentation functions.
Impress is compatible with various file formats, making it easy to import and export presentations from different platforms. It’s a good choice for anyone who values control over their data since it doesn’t rely on cloud storage, keeping everything stored locally.
LibreOffice Impress best features
- Take advantage of its open-source design to create and edit presentations without any costs or subscriptions
- Incorporate a variety of drawing and media tools directly into your presentations for creative and personalized designs
- Tailor animation paths and effects to make your presentations more dynamic, offering engaging visuals that suit your content
- Display presentations across multiple monitors to increase your control and deliver a more polished and flexible presentation experience
- Export your presentations as PDFs while maintaining animations, ensuring that your content looks consistent across different devices
LibreOffice Impress limitations
- The interface may feel less polished, which can affect the user experience, especially for those accustomed to more intuitive platforms
- The absence of strong cloud collaboration features may limit team workflows and real-time collaboration
- Feature updates and new releases may take longer to roll out due to the platform’s reliance on community-driven development
LibreOffice Impress pricing
- Free
LibreOffice Impress ratings and reviews
- G2: 4/5 (25+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 4/5 (2,190+ reviews)
What are real-life users saying about LibreOffice Impress?
The first time I tried LibreOffice, it seemed like a decent alternative to MS Office, at least for my needs. However, my first impression wasn’t great. First of all, it’s not very smooth! it’s a bit laggy, or I’m not sure how to describe it.
The first time I tried LibreOffice, it seemed like a decent alternative to MS Office, at least for my needs. However, my first impression wasn’t great. First of all, it’s not very smooth! it’s a bit laggy, or I’m not sure how to describe it.
💡 Pro Tip: Too many fonts can make your presentation look chaotic. Stick to one for headings and another for body text, or use a third for emphasis.
11. Visme (Best for interactive and data-driven presentations)
Visme bridges the gap between presentations, infographics, and interactive content, offering tools to create visually compelling and dynamic materials. Its versatility makes it ideal for marketers, educators, and business professionals seeking to maintain audience engagement across different formats.
Its versatility ensures it can meet the needs of different industries and user types, making it a go-to tool for creating effective, attention-grabbing content across multiple formats.
Visme best features
- Create dynamic and visually engaging presentations with advanced data visualization widgets
- Add clickable elements and animations to transform static slides into interactive content for audience participation
- Access an extensive library of stock media to enrich your presentations and add professional-grade visuals that complement your message
- Optimize designs for multiple devices using responsive content layouts that automatically adjust your design for various screen sizes
- Host presentations on the web or embed them directly in websites for seamless integration, all without the need for additional software or downloads
Visme limitations
- Larger presentations may cause performance slowdowns, which can affect process standardization and overall efficiency during the creation process
- The free plan has limitations on features such as template access, download options, and the inclusion of watermarks, which can affect the presentation’s overall professional appearance
- It lacks native video editing tools, requiring users to edit videos in external software before adding them to presentations
Visme pricing
- Free
- Starter: $29/month
- Pro: $59/month
- Enterprise: Custom pricing
Visme ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 6/5 (420+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 5/5 (710+ reviews)
What are real-life users saying about Visme?
Visme is great for our team of 8 marketing professionals to create and share graphics, presentations and other marketing collateral. I could see that it would also be effective for a larger, enterprise marketing department. It is a bit pricey when your team grows, and at times our newer team members have struggled to learn the tool.
Visme is great for our team of 8 marketing professionals to create and share graphics, presentations and other marketing collateral. I could see that it would also be effective for a larger, enterprise marketing department. It is a bit pricey when your team grows, and at times our newer team members have struggled to learn the tool.
12. Gamma (Best for AI-powered, flexible storytelling)
Gamma introduces a new way to create presentations through an adaptive, card-based format that blends storytelling with visual impact. This innovative tool caters to professionals looking for a fresh approach to slide design and structure.
Its design enables smooth transitions between content, allowing users to create a narrative flow that feels natural and engaging. The flexibility of the card system ensures that users can easily focus on one concept at a time, without cluttering the screen with too much information.
Gamma best features
- Organize your ideas and content using a flexible, card-based system that adjusts automatically to your presentation style
- Incorporate multimedia seamlessly, enhancing storytelling with videos, images, and more for a more engaging audience experience
- Use AI-powered layout suggestions to craft presentations that highlight your message in visually appealing ways
- Structure complex or dense content with collapsible sections to keep your presentation clear and easy to follow
- Share your presentations through live links that update automatically, allowing your team or audience to always access the most current version without needing to resend files
Gamma limitations
- Limited offline functionality may pose challenges for users in remote areas
- Relatively new platform with fewer templates compared to established competitors
- Gamma does not support animating individual slide elements, which can limit the dynamic presentation of content
Gamma pricing
- Free
- Pro: $8/month
- Team: $16/month per user
- Enterprise: Custom pricing
Gamma ratings and reviews
- G2: Not enough reviews
- Capterra: Not enough reviews
What are real-life users saying about Gamma?
Gamma is pretty cool for creating presentations if you want something different from the usual options. The card-based system is a nice change, making it easy to build and adapt your slides on the fly. The AI suggestions help with layout, so you don’t have to stress over design, and it’s great for working with teammates in real-time. That said, the template options are kind of limited, and you can’t animate individual slide elements, which is a bummer.
Gamma is pretty cool for creating presentations if you want something different from the usual options. The card-based system is a nice change, making it easy to build and adapt your slides on the fly. The AI suggestions help with layout, so you don’t have to stress over design, and it’s great for working with teammates in real-time. That said, the template options are kind of limited, and you can’t animate individual slide elements, which is a bummer.
13. Zoho Show (Best for seamless team collaboration)
Zoho Show combines user-friendly design features with robust collaboration tools, making it a strong contender for team-focused presentation projects. Its integration with Zoho’s ecosystem provides additional benefits for those already using their suite of applications.
Beyond that, Zoho Show offers a wide variety of templates and customization options, which can help teams create presentations that are both functional and visually appealing. It also allows for easy cloud storage and sharing.
Zoho Show best features
- Work across devices with cloud-based functionality and mobile app support, allowing you to access and update your presentations from anywhere
- Edit and review content collaboratively with role-based access controls, ensuring team members can contribute while maintaining control over who can view/modify the content
- Embed rich media like videos, GIFs, and links directly into slides, turning your presentations into interactive experiences that captivate and engage your audience
- Integrate seamlessly with other Zoho apps, creating a productivity suite that streamlines workflow and keeps everything organized
Zoho Show limitations
- Smaller template library compared to other major competitors
- Limited advanced design features may not suit users looking for complex customization
- Offline functionality is restricted without prior setup for synchronization
- Export options may sometimes compromise formatting accuracy
Zoho Show pricing
- Free for up to 25 users
- Premium: $4/month per user
- Enterprise: $6/month per user
Zoho Show ratings and reviews
- G2: 4. 3/5 (90+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4. 4/5 (150+ reviews)
What are real-life users saying about Zoho Show?
Zoho Show is very easy to use and supports almost all types of devices. Can share easily important office presentations on the cloud from anywhere. Also, it supports remote presentation and Powerpoint files. It’s easy to create, share and modify presentations also it works very fast too. I like the way how I can share important office PPT presentations while I’m on mobile using Zoho Show.
Zoho Show is very easy to use and supports almost all types of devices. Can share easily important office presentations on the cloud from anywhere. Also, it supports remote presentation and Powerpoint files. It’s easy to create, share and modify presentations also it works very fast too. I like the way how I can share important office PPT presentations while I’m on mobile using Zoho Show.
🤝 Friendly Reminder: Before presenting, test your equipment to ensure everything works smoothly—especially multimedia elements like videos or audio files.
ClickUp to Your Best Presentation Yet
Creating impactful presentations doesn’t have to be a tedious process. Whether you’re an educator crafting lesson plans, a professional delivering a proposal, or a team collaborating on a pitch, the right tools can make all the difference.
With so many Google Slides alternatives, you’re sure to find a solution that fits your needs perfectly. Among these, ClickUp is the ultimate all-in-one platform for presentations, seamless collaboration, and workflow management. Its customizable templates, AI features, and interactive Whiteboards redefine what presentation tools can do.
ClickUp doesn’t just help you create presentations—it transforms how you plan, design, and collaborate.
Why settle for less? Sign up for ClickUp today! ✅