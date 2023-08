Last updated 1 year ago

Comments

You can view, add, update and delete task, list, and chat view comments including formatting and emoji using the ClickUp API.

Viewing comments

You can view comments via the API.

Endpoints

Check out these endpoints to view existing comments:

Adding comments

You can add task, List, and Chat view comments via the API.

Endpoints

Update and delete comments

You can update or delete existing comments. These endpoints apply to any task, List, and Chat view comment.

Endpoints