    Nothing Found

Get Chat View Comments

View comments from a Chat view.

If you do not include the start and start_id parameters, this endpoint will return the most recent 25 comments.

Use the start and start id parameters of the oldest comment to retrieve the next 25 comments.

SecurityAuthorization Token
Request
path Parameters
view_id
required
string

105 (string)

query Parameters
start
integer <int32>

Enter the date of a Chat view comment using Unix time in milliseconds.

start_id
string

Enter the Comment id of a Chat view comment.

Responses
200
get/view/{view_id}/comment
Request samples 
Response samples 
application/json
{
  • "comments": [
    ]
}
ClickUp Logo