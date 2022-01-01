    Nothing Found

Get List Comments

View the comments added to a List.

If you do not include the start and start_id parameters, this endpoint will return the most recent 25 comments.

Use the start and start id parameters of the oldest comment to retrieve the next 25 comments.

SecurityAuthorization Token
Request
path Parameters
list_id
required
number <double>
query Parameters
start
integer <int32>

Enter the date of a List info comment using Unix time in milliseconds.

start_id
string

Enter the Comment id of a List info comment.

Responses
200
get/list/{list_id}/comment
Request samples 
Response samples 
application/json
{}
