Get List Comments

View the comments added to a List.
If you do not include the
start and
start_id parameters, this endpoint will return the most recent 25 comments.
Use the
start and
start id parameters of the oldest comment to retrieve the next 25 comments.
{
}
- "comments": [
]
- {
}
- "id": "462",
- "comment": [
],
- {
}
- "text": "List comment content"
- "comment_text": "List comment content",
- "user": {
},
- "id": 183,
- "username": "John Doe",
- "initials": "JD",
- "email": "johndoe@gmail.com",
- "color": "#827718",
- "resolved": false,
- "assignee": {
},
- "id": 183,
- "username": "John Doe",
- "initials": "JD",
- "email": "johndoe@gmail.com",
- "color": "#827718",
- "assigned_by": {
},
- "id": 183,
- "username": "John Doe",
- "initials": "JD",
- "email": "johndoe@gmail.com",
- "color": "#827718",
- "reactions": [ ],
- "date": "1568036964079"