Get Task Comments

View task comments.

If you do not include the start and start_id parameters, this endpoint will return the most recent 25 comments.

Use the start and start id parameters of the oldest comment to retrieve the next 25 comments.

SecurityAuthorization Token
Request
path Parameters
task_id
required
string
query Parameters
custom_task_ids
boolean

If you want to reference a task by it's custom task id, this value must be true.

team_id
number <double>

Only used when the custom_task_ids parameter is set to true.

For example: custom_task_ids=true&team_id=123.

start
integer <int32>

Enter the date of a task comment using Unix time in milliseconds.

start_id
string

Enter the Comment id of a task comment.

Responses
200
get/task/{task_id}/comment
Request samples 
Response samples 
application/json
{}
