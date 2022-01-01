    Nothing Found

Create Task Comment

Add a new comment to a task.

SecurityAuthorization Token
Request
path Parameters
task_id
required
string
query Parameters
custom_task_ids
boolean

If you want to reference a task by it's custom task id, this value must be true.

team_id
number <double>

Only used when the custom_task_ids parameter is set to true.

For example: custom_task_ids=true&team_id=123.

Request Body schema: application/json
comment_text
required
string
assignee
required
integer <int32>
notify_all
required
boolean

If notify_all is true, notifications will be sent to everyone including the creator of the comment.

Responses
200
post/task/{task_id}/comment
Request samples
application/json
{
  • "comment_text": "Task comment content",
  • "assignee": 183,
  • "notify_all": true
}
Response samples
application/json
{
  • "id": "458",
  • "hist_id": "26508",
  • "date": 1568036964079
}
