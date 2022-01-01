Create Task Comment

Add a new comment to a task.
If you want to reference a task by it's custom task id, this value must be true.
true
Only used when the custom_task_ids parameter is set to true. For example: custom_task_ids=true&team_id=123.
custom_task_ids
custom_task_ids=true&team_id=123
If notify_all is true, notifications will be sent to everyone including the creator of the comment.
notify_all
{"comment_text": "Task comment content","assignee": 183,"notify_all": true}
{"id": "458","hist_id": "26508","date": 1568036964079}