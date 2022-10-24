Last updated 8 months ago

Format text and use emoji in Comments

You can create and update comments using text formatting and emoji.

Plain text

You can also use "comment_text": "This is a comment" if you are simply adding a plain text comment, as shown in the example below.

Copy Copied { "comment" : [ { "text" : "plain text" , "attributes" : { } } ] }

Bold text

Use bold text.

Copy Copied { "comment" : [ { "text" : "bold text" , "attributes" : { "bold" : true } } ] }

Italicized text

Use text with italics.

Copy Copied { "comment" : [ { "text" : "italics" , "attributes" : { "italic" : true } } ] }

Inline code

Use inline code formatting.

Copy Copied { "comment" : [ { "text" : "inline code" , "attributes" : { "code" : true } } ] }

Code block

Create a code block.

Copy Copied { "comment" : [ { "text" : "code block" , "attributes" : { } } , { "text" : "

" , "attributes" : { "code-block" : { "code-block" : "plain" } } } ] }

Bulleted list

Create an unordered list.

Copy Copied { "comment" : [ { "text" : "bulleted list" , "attributes" : { } } , { "text" : "

" , "attributes" : { "list" : { "list" : "bullet" } } } ] }

Numbered list

Create an ordered list.

Copy Copied { "comment" : [ { "text" : "numbered list" , "attributes" : { } } , { "text" : "

" , "attributes" : { "list" : { "list" : "ordered" } } } ] }

Checklist

Create a checklist with checked and unchecked items.

Copy Copied { "comment" : [ { "text" : "Checklist" , "attributes" : { } } , { "text" : "

" , "attributes" : { "list" : { "list" : "unchecked" } } } , { "text" : "Checked item" , "attributes" : { } } , { "text" : "

" , "attributes" : { "list" : { "list" : "checked" } } } ] }

Emoji

The code property must be a valid Unicode emoji value, often written like U+1f60a . Please omit the U+ and only pass the hex value of the code as a string.

Copy Copied { "comment" : [ { "text" : "U0001F60A" , "type" : "emoticon" , "emoticon" : { "code" : "1f60a" } } ] }

Tag people in task comments

You can tag people in task comments (also known as @mentions) by including a tag with the person's ClickUp user ID. You can include more than one tag per request, and add text before and after the tag.

Tip You can use the Get Authorized Teams endpoint to find the user ID of the person you want to tag.

Copy Copied { "comment" : [ { "text" : "I need someone to look at this comment. Maybe " } , { "type" : "tag" , "user" : { "id" : 1234567 } } , { "text" : " if you have time to check this out. Thanks!" } ] }

Add hyperlinks to task comments

You can add hyperlinks to comments.