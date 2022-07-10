Tasks
Setting assignees
assignees is an array of the assignees' user ids to be added to a task.
You can view the available user ids using the
Get Teams (Workspaces) call.
Setting priority
priority is a number that corresponds to the Priorities available in the ClickUp UI. As in the ClickUp UI, priorities cannot be customized.
1 is Urgent
2 is High
3 is Normal
4 is Low
Setting time estimates
time_estimate values use milliseconds.
Using Custom Fields
You can set Custom Fields using the Create new Task endpoint, but not using the Update task endpoint.
To update Custom Fields on an existing task use the Set Custom Field value endpoint.
Formatting in a task description
To use double quotation marks in the
text_content,
description, and
markdown_description fields you must escape the
\" character with
\.
For example, including this:
\"description\": \"Here is some text. \\\"This is speech.\\\" Additional text.\"
Will look like this in the ClickUp UI:
Here is some text. \"This is speech.\" Additional text.
Using Markdown in the task description
Instead of
description you can pass
markdown_description with valid markdown syntax to add formatting to the task description.
Markdown features that are supported include headers, emphasis, unordered lists, ordered lists, images, links, blockquotes, and inline code.
For more information on markdown syntax, follow GitHub's guide here.