Last updated 1 year ago

Attachments

You can upload attachments to tasks using the ClickUp API.

Note View the Create Task Attachment endpoint.

Uploading attachments to ClickUp is one of the only times that you will not include Content-Type: application/json in the header of your request. You need to send your request using Content-Type: multipart/form-data , which varies by coding language.

Multipart form data

If you are unfamiliar with the multipart/form data format, check out this article.

Using Postman?

You can use multipart/form data using Postman by following these instructions.