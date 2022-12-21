Last updated 6 months ago

Use the range operator with Custom Fields

You can use the range operator when filtering tasks using Custom Fields.

Note The examples shown below are formatted for readability. They reflect query parameters that can be included as part of a Get Filtered Team Tasks request.

There are two ways to send values using the ranger operator:

Send low and high values in an array. Send the low_value and high_value as objects.

Send the low and high values in an array

You can send an array of two values. The first value will be treated as the low value, and the second value will be treated as the high value.

For example, when filtering a Date Custom Field:

Copy Copied ?=custom_fields= [ { "field_id" : "ebea8db0-82f8-4d94-b09c-79992f17a8bb" , "operator" : "RANGE" , "value" : [ 1671246000000 , 1671505200000 ] } ]

Send low and high values as objects

Use this option to explicitly state which values are the low and high values of the range.

For example, when filtering a Date Custom Field: