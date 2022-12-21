Use the range operator with Custom Fields
You can use the range operator when filtering tasks using Custom Fields.
Note
The examples shown below are formatted for readability. They reflect query parameters that can be included as part of a Get Filtered Team Tasks request.
There are two ways to send values using the ranger operator:
- Send low and high values in an array.
-
Send the
low_valueand
high_valueas objects.
Send the low and high values in an array
You can send an array of two values. The first value will be treated as the low value, and the second value will be treated as the high value.
For example, when filtering a Date Custom Field:
?=custom_fields=[
{
"field_id":"ebea8db0-82f8-4d94-b09c-79992f17a8bb",
"operator":"RANGE",
"value":[1671246000000, 1671505200000]
}
]
Send low and high values as objects
Use this option to explicitly state which values are the low and high values of the range.
For example, when filtering a Date Custom Field:
?custom_fields=[
{
"field_id":"ebea8db0-82f8-4d94-b09c-79992f17a8bb",
"operator":"RANGE",
"value":
{
"low_value": 1671246000000,
"high_value": 1671505200000
}
}
]