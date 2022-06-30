Last updated 1 year ago

You can create, update, delete, group, sort, and filter views at any leve of the ClickUp Hierarchy using the ClickUp API.

You can also get information about the tasks displayed in a view using the Get View Tasks endpoint.

Tip Check out the View endpoints.

View type

The view type describes what kind of view the object is. This value can be list , board , calendar , or gantt .

Note You cannot currently work with page views through the public API, which includes Docs, and Whiteboards.

View parent

The parent parameter describes where the view is located in the ClickUp Hierarchy. It must be included along with the ID of the Workspace, Space, Folder, or List.

Team (everything level): 7

Space: 4

Folder: 5

List: 6

The view object

