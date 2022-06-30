Views
You can create, update, delete, group, sort, and filter views at any leve of the ClickUp Hierarchy using the ClickUp API.
You can also get information about the tasks displayed in a view using the Get View Tasks endpoint.
Tip
Check out the View endpoints.
View type
The
view type describes what kind of view the object is. This value can be
list,
board,
calendar, or
gantt.
Note
You cannot currently work with page views through the public API, which includes Docs, and Whiteboards.
View parent
The
parent parameter describes where the view is located in the ClickUp Hierarchy. It must be included along with the ID of the Workspace, Space, Folder, or List.
- Team (everything level): 7
- Space: 4
- Folder: 5
- List: 6
The view object
Here is an example view object.
{
"name": "View Name",
"type": "list",
"parent": {
"id": 333,
"type": 7
},
"grouping": {
"field": "status",
"dir": 1
},
"filters": {
"op": "AND",
"fields": [
{
"field": "assignee",
"op": "EQ",
"values": []
}
],
"search": "",
"show_closed": false
},
"sorting": {
"fields": [
{
"field": "dateCreated",
"dir": -1
}
]
},
"columns": {
"fields": [
{
"field": "dateCreated"
}
]
}
}