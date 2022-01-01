    Nothing Found

Get View Tasks

View the tasks that appear in a task view in ClickUp.

SecurityAuthorization Token
Request
path Parameters
view_id
required
string

105 (string)

query Parameters
page
required
integer <int32>
Responses
200
get/view/{view_id}/task
Request samples 
Response samples 
application/json
{
  • "tasks": [
    ],
  • "last_page": true
}
