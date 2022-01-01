Get View Tasks

View the tasks that appear in a task view in ClickUp.
{
}
- "tasks": [
],
- {
},
- "id": "9hx",
- "name": "New Task Name",
- "status": {
},
- "status": "Open",
- "color": "#d3d3d3",
- "orderindex": 0,
- "type": "open"
- "orderindex": "1.00000000000000000000000000000000",
- "date_created": "1567780450202",
- "date_updated": "1567780450202",
- "date_closed": null,
- "date_done": null,
- "creator": {
},
- "id": 183,
- "username": "John Doe",
- "color": "#827718",
- "profilePicture": "https://attachments-public.clickup.com/profilePictures/183_abc.jpg"
- "assignees": [ ],
- "checklists": [ ],
- "tags": [ ],
- "parent": null,
- "priority": null,
- "due_date": null,
- "start_date": null,
- "time_estimate": null,
- "time_spent": null,
- "list": {
},
- "id": "123"
- "folder": {
},
- "id": "456"
- "space": {
},
- "id": "789"
- "url": "https://app.clickup.com/t/9hx"
- {
}
- "id": "9hz",
- "name": "Second task",
- "status": {
},
- "status": "Open",
- "color": "#d3d3d3",
- "orderindex": 0,
- "type": "open"
- "orderindex": "2.00000000000000000000000000000000",
- "date_created": "1567780450202",
- "date_updated": "1567780450202",
- "date_closed": null,
- "date_done": null,
- "creator": {
},
- "id": 183,
- "username": "John Doe",
- "color": "#827718",
- "profilePicture": "https://attachments-public.clickup.com/profilePictures/183_abc.jpg"
- "assignees": [ ],
- "checklists": [ ],
- "tags": [ ],
- "parent": null,
- "priority": null,
- "due_date": null,
- "start_date": null,
- "time_estimate": null,
- "time_spent": null,
- "list": {
},
- "id": "123"
- "folder": {
},
- "id": "456"
- "space": {
},
- "id": "789"
- "url": "https://app.clickup.com/t/9hz"
- "last_page": true