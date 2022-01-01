Get Workspace (Everything level) Views

View the task and page views available at the Everything Level of a Workspace.
{
}
- "views": [
]
- {
}
- "id": "3c-105",
- "name": "New View Name",
- "type": "list",
- "parent": {
},
- "id": "512",
- "type": 7
- "grouping": {
},
- "field": "status",
- "dir": 1,
- "collapsed": [ ],
- "ignore": false
- "divide": {
},
- "field": null,
- "dir": null,
- "collapsed": [ ]
- "sorting": {
},
- "fields": [ ]
- "filters": {
},
- "op": "AND",
- "fields": [ ],
- "search": "",
- "show_closed": false
- "columns": {
},
- "fields": [ ]
- "team_sidebar": {
},
- "assignees": [ ],
- "assigned_comments": false,
- "unassigned_tasks": false
- "settings": {
}
- "show_task_locations": false,
- "show_subtasks": 3,
- "show_subtask_parent_names": false,
- "show_closed_subtasks": false,
- "show_assignees": true,
- "show_images": true,
- "collapse_empty_columns": null,
- "me_comments": true,
- "me_subtasks": true,
- "me_checklists": true