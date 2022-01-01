Create Folder View

Add a List, Board, Calendar, or Gantt view to a Folder.
|name
required
string
|type
required
string
The type of view to create. Options include:
required
object (Grouping)
required
object (Divide)
required
object (Sorting)
required
object (Filters)
required
object (Columns)
Custom Fields added to a view at the Everything level will be added to all tasks in your Workspace. Once Custom Fields are added to one of these views, you cannot move it to another level of the Hierarchy.
required
object (TeamSidebar)
required
object (Settings)
{
}
- "name": "New Folder View Name",
- "type": "list",
- "grouping": {
},
- "field": "status",
- "dir": 1,
- "collapsed": [ ],
- "ignore": false
- "divide": {
},
- "field": null,
- "dir": null,
- "collapsed": [ ]
- "sorting": {
},
- "fields": [ ]
- "filters": {
},
- "op": "AND",
- "fields": [ ],
- "search": "",
- "show_closed": false
- "columns": {
},
- "fields": [ ]
- "team_sidebar": {
},
- "assignees": [ ],
- "assigned_comments": false,
- "unassigned_tasks": false
- "settings": {
}
- "show_task_locations": false,
- "show_subtasks": 3,
- "show_subtask_parent_names": false,
- "show_closed_subtasks": false,
- "show_assignees": true,
- "show_images": true,
- "collapse_empty_columns": null,
- "me_comments": true,
- "me_subtasks": true,
- "me_checklists": true
{
}
- "view": {
}
- "id": "3c-107",
- "name": "New Folder View Name",
- "type": "list",
- "parent": {
},
- "id": "457",
- "type": 5
- "grouping": {
},
- "field": "status",
- "dir": 1,
- "collapsed": [ ],
- "ignore": false
- "divide": {
},
- "field": null,
- "dir": null,
- "collapsed": [ ]
- "sorting": {
},
- "fields": [ ]
- "filters": {
},
- "op": "AND",
- "fields": [ ],
- "search": "",
- "show_closed": false
- "columns": {
},
- "fields": [ ]
- "team_sidebar": {
},
- "assignees": [ ],
- "assigned_comments": false,
- "unassigned_tasks": false
- "settings": {
}
- "show_task_locations": false,
- "show_subtasks": 3,
- "show_subtask_parent_names": false,
- "show_closed_subtasks": false,
- "show_assignees": true,
- "show_images": true,
- "collapse_empty_columns": null,
- "me_comments": true,
- "me_subtasks": true,
- "me_checklists": true