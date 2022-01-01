Update View

Rename a view, update the grouping, sorting, filters, columns, and settings of a view.
|name
required
string
|type
required
string
required
object (Parent)
The parent parameter specifies where the view is located in the ClickUp Hierarchy. Both
required
object (Grouping)
required
object (Divide)
required
object (Sorting)
required
object (Filters)
required
object (Columns)
Custom Fields added to a view at the Everything level will be added to all tasks in your Workspace. Once Custom Fields are added to one of these views, you cannot move it to another level of the Hierarchy.
required
object (TeamSidebar)
required
object (Settings)
{
}
- "name": "New View Name",
- "type": "list",
- "parent": {
},
- "id": "512",
- "type": 7
- "grouping": {
},
- "field": "status",
- "dir": 1,
- "collapsed": [ ],
- "ignore": false
- "divide": {
},
- "field": null,
- "dir": null,
- "collapsed": [ ]
- "sorting": {
},
- "fields": [ ]
- "filters": {
},
- "op": "AND",
- "fields": [ ],
- "search": "",
- "show_closed": false
- "columns": {
},
- "fields": [ ]
- "team_sidebar": {
},
- "assignees": [ ],
- "assigned_comments": false,
- "unassigned_tasks": false
- "settings": {
}
- "show_task_locations": false,
- "show_subtasks": 3,
- "show_subtask_parent_names": false,
- "show_closed_subtasks": false,
- "show_assignees": true,
- "show_images": true,
- "collapse_empty_columns": null,
- "me_comments": true,
- "me_subtasks": true,
- "me_checklists": true
{
}
- "view": {
}
- "id": "3c-105",
- "name": "New View Name",
- "type": "list",
- "parent": {
},
- "id": "512",
- "type": 7
- "grouping": {
},
- "field": "status",
- "dir": 1,
- "collapsed": [ ],
- "ignore": false
- "divide": {
},
- "field": null,
- "dir": null,
- "collapsed": [ ]
- "sorting": {
},
- "fields": [ ]
- "filters": {
},
- "op": "AND",
- "fields": [ ],
- "search": "",
- "show_closed": false
- "columns": {
},
- "fields": [ ]
- "team_sidebar": {
},
- "assignees": [ ],
- "assigned_comments": false,
- "unassigned_tasks": false
- "settings": {
}
- "show_task_locations": false,
- "show_subtasks": 3,
- "show_subtask_parent_names": false,
- "show_closed_subtasks": false,
- "show_assignees": true,
- "show_images": true,
- "collapse_empty_columns": null,
- "me_comments": true,
- "me_subtasks": true,
- "me_checklists": true