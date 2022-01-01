    Nothing Found

Update View

Rename a view, update the grouping, sorting, filters, columns, and settings of a view.

SecurityAuthorization Token
Request
path Parameters
view_id
required
string
Request Body schema: application/json
name
required
string
type
required
string
required
object (Parent)

The parent parameter specifies where the view is located in the ClickUp Hierarchy. Both id and type are required.

The id is the id of the Workspace, Space, Folder, or List where the view is located.

The type value indciates the level of the Hierarchy where the view is located.

required
object (Grouping)
required
object (Divide)
required
object (Sorting)
required
object (Filters)
required
object (Columns)

Custom Fields added to a view at the Everything level will be added to all tasks in your Workspace. Once Custom Fields are added to one of these views, you cannot move it to another level of the Hierarchy.

required
object (TeamSidebar)
required
object (Settings)
Responses
200
put/view/{view_id}
Request samples
application/json
{
  • "name": "New View Name",
  • "type": "list",
  • "parent": {
    },
  • "grouping": {
    },
  • "divide": {
    },
  • "sorting": {
    },
  • "filters": {
    },
  • "columns": {
    },
  • "team_sidebar": {
    },
  • "settings": {
    }
}
Response samples
application/json
{
  • "view": {
    }
}
