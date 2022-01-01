    Nothing Found

Create Space View

Add a List, Board, Calendar, or Gantt view to a Space.

SecurityAuthorization Token
Request
path Parameters
space_id
required
number <double>
Request Body schema: application/json
name
required
string
type
required
string

The type of view to create. Options include: list, board, calendar, or gantt.

required
object (Grouping)
required
object (Divide)
required
object (Sorting)
required
object (Filters)
required
object (Columns)

Custom Fields added to a view at the Everything level will be added to all tasks in your Workspace. Once Custom Fields are added to one of these views, you cannot move it to another level of the Hierarchy.

required
object (TeamSidebar)
required
object (Settings)
Responses
200
post/space/{space_id}/view
Request samples
application/json
{
  • "name": "New Space View Name",
  • "type": "list",
  • "grouping": {
    },
  • "divide": {
    },
  • "sorting": {
    },
  • "filters": {
    },
  • "columns": {
    },
  • "team_sidebar": {
    },
  • "settings": {
    }
}
Response samples
application/json
{
  • "view": {
    }
}
