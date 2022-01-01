Create Task Attachment

Upload a file to a task as an attachment. Note: This request uses multipart/form-data as the content type.
If you want to reference a task by it's custom task id, this value must be true.
true
Only used when the custom_task_ids parameter is set to true. For example: custom_task_ids=true&team_id=123.
custom_task_ids
custom_task_ids=true&team_id=123
{"id": "ac434d4e-8b1c-4571-951b-866b6d9f2ee6.png","version": "0","date": 1569988578766,"title": "image.png","extension": "png","thumbnail_small": "https://attachments-public.clickup.com/ac434d4e-8b1c-4571-951b-866b6d9f2ee6/logo_small.png","thumbnail_large": "https://attachments-public.clickup.com/ac434d4e-8b1c-4571-951b-866b6d9f2ee6/logo_small.png","url": "https://attachments-public.clickup.com/ac434d4e-8b1c-4571-951b-866b6d9f2ee6/logo_small.png"}