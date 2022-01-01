    Nothing Found

Create Task Attachment

Upload a file to a task as an attachment.

Note: This request uses multipart/form-data as the content type.

SecurityAuthorization Token
Request
path Parameters
task_id
required
string
query Parameters
custom_task_ids
boolean

If you want to reference a task by it's custom task id, this value must be true.

team_id
number <double>

Only used when the custom_task_ids parameter is set to true.

For example: custom_task_ids=true&team_id=123.

Request Body schema: multipart/form-data
attachment
Array of any
Responses
200
post/task/{task_id}/attachment
Request samples 
Response samples 
application/json
{}
