    Nothing Found

Update Goal

Rename a Goal, set the due date, replace the description, add or remove owners, and set the Goal color.

SecurityAuthorization Token
Request
path Parameters
goal_id
required
string

900e-462d-a849-4a216b06d930 (uuid)

Request Body schema: application/json
name
required
string
due_date
required
integer <int64>
description
required
string
rem_owners
required
Array of integers

Array of user IDs.

add_owners
required
Array of integers

Array of user IDs.

color
required
string
Responses
200
put/goal/{goal_id}
Request samples
application/json
{
  • "name": "Updated Goal Name",
  • "due_date": 1568036964079,
  • "description": "Updated Goal Description",
  • "rem_owners": [
    ],
  • "add_owners": [
    ],
  • "color": "#32a852"
}
Response samples
application/json
{
  • "goal": {
    }
}
ClickUp Logo